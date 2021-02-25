Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: 4K mit 60 FPS für Xbox Series X und Fahrzeug-Editor im neuen Update

Heute wird auf allen Plattformen ein Update für Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered veröffentlicht.
Zu den Highlights des Updates zählt die Optimierung für die neue Konsolengeneration.
So erreicht das Rennspiel nach dem Update auf Xbox Series X und PlayStation 5 60 FPS bei 4K-Auflösung. Auch auf Xbox One X und PlayStation 4 Pro hat man mehr Leistung herausgeholt und ermöglicht uncapped 4K und 50+ FPS.
Ebenfalls im Update enthalten ist der Wrap Editor. Diesen gab es zwar ursprünglich nicht im Originalspiel, doch er erlaubt euch nun euer Fahrzeug anzupassen. Die Individualisierungen sind auch in Online-Rennen zu sehen, selbst beim Cross-Play.
Erfahrt in den Patch Notes weitere Details zum heutigen Update für Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered.
Wrap Editor
- Added the Wrap Editor functionality
- Added a decal editor
- Enabled customised wraps to be seen in online races
- Implemented a reporting functionality for wrap content after the end of an online race
Maximum setting
- Implemented a new Maximum Setting mode for Gen 4+ and Gen 5 consoles. This allows the game to run in 4K60fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and uncapped to 4k50+ on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X
Bug fixes
Stability
- Overall stability improvements and memory usage optimisation
- Fixed an issue where the game could crash during the “Protect and Swerve” event, when entering the menu during a collision and restarting the game
- Fixed an issue that could lead to the title crashing when too much autolog data was retrieved from the server, for example by having many friends that raced the same tracks as yourself.
Lobbies
- When changing from Interceptor to another game mode, the lobby should no longer be locked to two players
- Cars should no longer spawn on top of each other during multiplayer Most Wanted events
Visual
- The correct PSN icon is now showing in the Friends menu
- Fixed an issue where not all player positions were shown during a multiplayer Most Wanted event in a full lobby
- Corrected the position of a floating patch of grass in front of the Seacrest Tiki Motel
- Fixed a corrupted frame that would appear during the Sand Timer race event
- VoIP settings are working more reliably, and the VoIP icons are displayed correctly
- When unlocking a specific event, the correct cinematic should now be playing
- Fixed a few instance to better align UI elements
Sony PlayStation
- Joining a friend via “Join Session” should now be working as intended
Microsoft Xbox
- Fixed an issue where the title could crash when switching controllers when the Xbox menu was open
Nintendo Switch
- Fixed a rare occasion where players could get stuck in the transition from lobby screen to race
Other
- Optimised autolog reporting functionality
11 Kommentare Added Mitdiskutieren
-
Linkie
Linkie |
25.02.2021 - 19:02 Uhr
0
-
ozeanmartin
ozeanmartin |
25.02.2021 - 19:05 Uhr
2
-
DaveVVave
DaveVVave |
25.02.2021 - 19:14 Uhr
2
-
Gnommel
Gnommel |
25.02.2021 - 19:10 Uhr
0
-
Hey Iceman
Hey Iceman |
25.02.2021 - 19:12 Uhr
0
-
DaveVVave
DaveVVave |
25.02.2021 - 19:18 Uhr
0
-
GameSpeed
GameSpeed |
25.02.2021 - 19:21 Uhr
0
-
Bonny666
Bonny666 |
25.02.2021 - 19:26 Uhr
0
-
Ranzeweih
Ranzeweih |
25.02.2021 - 19:32 Uhr
0
-
GameSpeed
GameSpeed |
25.02.2021 - 19:34 Uhr
1
-
DrDrDevil
DrDrDevil |
25.02.2021 - 19:34 Uhr
0
Cool immer wieder schön wenn die Spiele aufgehübscht werden.
glaube hot persuit war noch eines der besseren rennspiele,die späteren waren nicht so pralle
Fand ich auch, gerade der Multiplayer von HP war schon damals auf der 360 mit Kollegen der Hit 😎😎😎
Lohnt sich ja mal wieder reinzuschauen. Bin gespannt.
MAl sehen, fand es von der steuerung nicht so gut.
Der Editor ist ja mal korrekt, die Anpassung der Wagen ist ja heutzutage eigentlich schon Standard in Rennspielen, hoffe die ätzend lange Ladezeiten werden mal ansatzweise behoben 🙄🙄🙄
Dann ab damit in EA Play.
Das habe ich damals ausgelassen. Mal sehen wie es jetzt dann ist.
Oh, Geil… Ich warte ja drauf, daß der Titel via EA Play im GP landet. Dürfte eigentlich nicht mehr lange auf sich warten lassen.
HDR wäre noch nice gewesen.
Ich warte bis es in die Vault kommt