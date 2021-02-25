Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: 4K mit 60 FPS für Xbox Series X und Fahrzeug-Editor im neuen Update

Im neuen Update zu Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered sind jetzt 4K und 60 FPS auf Xbox Series X möglich und ein Fahrzeug-Editor wurde hinzugefügt.

Heute wird auf allen Plattformen ein Update für Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered veröffentlicht.

Zu den Highlights des Updates zählt die Optimierung für die neue Konsolengeneration.

So erreicht das Rennspiel nach dem Update auf Xbox Series X und PlayStation 5 60 FPS bei 4K-Auflösung. Auch auf Xbox One X und PlayStation 4 Pro hat man mehr Leistung herausgeholt und ermöglicht uncapped 4K und 50+ FPS.

Ebenfalls im Update enthalten ist der Wrap Editor. Diesen gab es zwar ursprünglich nicht im Originalspiel, doch er erlaubt euch nun euer Fahrzeug anzupassen. Die Individualisierungen sind auch in Online-Rennen zu sehen, selbst beim Cross-Play.

Erfahrt in den Patch Notes weitere Details zum heutigen Update für Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered.