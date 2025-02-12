Ninja Gaiden 2 Black: Fotomodus für blutige Schnappschüsse

Blutige Backpfeifen können Spieler von Ninja Gaiden 2 Black jetzt mit dem neuen Fotomodus festhalten. Das Feature wird mit dem Spiel mit dem neusten Update hinzugefügt.
Ebenfalls neu ist die Funktion Neues Spiel+ sowie die Möglichkeit in den Optionen die Projektilwaffe auf eurem Rücken auszublenden.
Balance-Anpassungen gab es zudem bei Feinden in verschiedenen Kapiteln und eine Handvoll Fehlerkorrekturen.
Alle Details findet ihr den Patch Notes.
Update 1.0.7.0 – Patch Notes
Additional Content:
- New Game+: Added the ability to begin a new game on a difficulty level you have previously cleared with the weapons and Ninpo you obtained in your previous playthrough already unlocked. When starting a new game this way, your weapons and Ninpo will be reverted to level 1.
- Photo Mode: Added Photo Mode to the in-game Options Menu. You can move the camera around within a set limit to take screenshots.
- Ability to Hide Projectile Weapon: Added a „Show Projectile Weapon“ option under „Game Settings“ in the Options Menu, which allows you to hide your projectile weapon while it is carried on your back.
Adjustments:
- Lowered the HP of enemies in Ch. 8, „City of the Fallen Goddess“
- Lowered the HP of enemies in Ch. 11, „Night in the City of Water“
- Raised the number of enemies in Ch. 13, „The Temple of Sacrifice“
- Raised the number of enemies in Ch. 14, „A Tempered Gravestone“
- Raised the damage dealt by some of Ayane’s attacks.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed control issues that occurred when playing at over 120 FPS or while under high computing load.
- Fixed an issue where controllers would not vibrate based on computing load or FPS settings.
- Fixed bugs that caused the player to go out of bounds during certain chapters.
- Fixed bugs that made it impossible to progress during certain chapters.
- Fixed a bug which caused the game to crash during long play sessions.
- Other minor bug fixes
