Overwatch 2: Exhibition Match, Sombra und Bastion Reworks in Kürze

Blizzard Entertainment hat bestätigt, dass es am 25. September 2021 neue Updates zu den PvP-Aspekten von Overwatch 2 geben wird. Dazu gehören das neue Aussehen von Bastion sowie die Überarbeitungen an ihm und Sombra.

Außerdem wird es ein Exhibition Match geben, an dem laut OWL VP Jon Spector auch Profispieler teilnehmen werden. Darunter werden auch Teams sein, die aus den Playoffs ausgeschieden sind, damit „dies nicht zu einer Ablenkung für die Konkurrenz wird.“

Die nächste Saison der Overwatch League wird im April 2022 beginnen und es wurde bestätigt, dass sie auf einem frühen Build von Overwatch 2 läuft.

Woo woo woo whee woo whee!

Group up with the Overwatch team on September 25 as we reveal new Overwatch 2 updates live during the @OverwatchLeague Grand Finals.

🛠️ Sombra and Bastion’s reworks

✨ Bastion’s New look

🆚 OW2 Exhibition Match pic.twitter.com/fDdohgGuNA

— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 16, 2021