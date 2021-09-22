Overwatch 2: Exhibition Match, Sombra und Bastion Reworks in Kürze

Zu Overwatch 2 werden am 25. September Exhibition Match, Sombra und Bastion Reworks bei den OWL Grand Finals enthüllt.

Blizzard Entertainment hat bestätigt, dass es am 25. September 2021 neue Updates zu den PvP-Aspekten von Overwatch 2 geben wird. Dazu gehören das neue Aussehen von Bastion sowie die Überarbeitungen an ihm und Sombra.

Außerdem wird es ein Exhibition Match geben, an dem laut OWL VP Jon Spector auch Profispieler teilnehmen werden. Darunter werden auch Teams sein, die aus den Playoffs ausgeschieden sind, damit „dies nicht zu einer Ablenkung für die Konkurrenz wird.“

Die nächste Saison der Overwatch League wird im April 2022 beginnen und es wurde bestätigt, dass sie auf einem frühen Build von Overwatch 2 läuft.

Overwatch 2 soll frühestens 2023 veröffentlicht werden.

