Palworld: Crossplay-Update mit diesen Neuerungen live

New Content

・Crossplay!

⤷ Cross-play is now available across all platforms.

・Global Palbox

⤷ Store Pal data in the Global Palbox and transfer Pals between worlds!

・Dimensional Pal Storage

⤷ A new storage system with 10 times the capacity of a regular Palbox! Guild members can access it, and it can also be used as a personal storage with private settings.

・Cosmetic Armour System!

⤷ You can now equip armour cosmetically in the Antique Dresser. Change your character’s appearance without affecting armour stats!

・Photo Mode

⤷ Accessible from the Pal Command Wheel. Hide the UI and move the camera around to take stunning screenshots.

・Drafting Table

⤷ Combine low-rarity blueprints to create higher-rarity ones!

・Dedicated Servers for Mac

▼Specification Adjustments

・Buildings can now be placed even if they overlap with a Pal

・When connecting foundations or roofs, the connected pieces will now automatically align in the same direction

・Assigning an Ice Pal to the Flea Market will slow down item decay in storage and sales

・Added torches at the entrances of random dungeons for better visibility

・Players can now sit on chairs and cushions

・Some weapons that dealt ultra-high damage to trees will no longer drop items upon destruction

・Added new NPCs and improved NPC behaviour during conversations

▼Balance Adjustments

・Adjusted elemental chest rewards. Dog Coins will always drop from these chests and they also have a small chance of containing work suitability books. (Existing chests in current worlds will retain old drop tables; new ones will follow the updated table.)

・Increased EXP gained from defeating the Attack Chopper

・Increased the DPS of Flamethrowers

・Adjusted the default attack used by Electric and Dark Pals when all active skills are on cooldown, making them more in line with the other elements

・Some human NPCs now have work suitability and work animations when assigned tasks at a base

・Summoned raid bosses can no longer damage other bases

・Added Water attribute to Dumud

・NPC event rewards have been adjusted. To maintain fairness, all NPC conversation logs have been reset, allowing players to claim rewards again!

▼UI

・Favourites have been categorised into Favourite 1, 2, and 3 groups

・Holding the +/- button in the Pal Soul Enhancement UI will now continuously increase/decrease values

・Added a new sorting option for Pal Box: Sort by Work Suitability Level

・Added a „Extra Large“ text size option

・Added Fullscreen Mode

▼Achievements

・Added several new achievements

▼ Bug Fixes

・Fixed an issue where players could get launched into space while climbing

・Fixed a bug where getting stunned by an enemy while riding a flying Pal over water would send the player flying into the sky

・Fixed an issue where commanding a summoned Pal to attack would also target the Black Marketeer and Medal Merchant

・Fixed a bug where Bounty Tokens with identical passive effects did not stack properly

・Fixed an issue where players would sometimes get launched upward when dismounting Azurmane

・Fixed an issue on dedicated servers where Pals could get stuck on top of feed boxes

・Fixed an issue where raiding NPCs could attack players through walls if they couldn’t reach them

・Fixed a bug on dedicated servers where Bounty Token effects were not applied upon login

・Fixed an issue where attacking some NPCs did not add to the player’s crime level

・Various many other minor bug fixes