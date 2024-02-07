Palworld: Das beinhaltet Xbox Patch v0.1.1.4

Palworld wird weiterhin mit regelmäßgen Patches versorgt. Während PC-Spieler mit Patch v0.1.4.1 bereits spielen können, wird der Xbox Patch v0.1.1.4 gerade noch geprüft und erscheint so schnell wie möglich.
Damit ihr aber heute schon wisst, was der Patch von morgen beinhaltet, gibt es hier für euch die neuesten Xbox Palworld Patch-Notes.
Xbox patch v0.1.1.4
Patch Notes:
▼Major Fixes
・Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7000.
・In the previous patch, save data that had already been in this state (for servers, the server’s world data) remained in a broken state that made it impossible to load, but after applying this patch it will be resolved and will load properly.
・Fixed an issue where some weapons equipped by other players would disappear when a player used a grenade in multiplayer.
・Fixed an issue where, although the displayed capture probability increased when the capture power was strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies, the capture probability did not actually increase at all due to an internal processing bug.
▼Base related
・Fixed an issue where if a Pal that was manually assigned to a breeding farm went to sleep, it would not wake up forever.
・Fixed an issue where no wood would drop when Pal at the base felled a tree.
▼Others
・Implemented countermeasures against some cheats and exploits.
Top Support. Jetzt können meine Pals wieder Holz machen …
Tip an die Altgedienten: Spielt besser ne Runden Palworld oder irgend ein anderes Game anstatt sich mit trolligen Zurechtweisern und concernheuchelnden Newbies belang- und fruchtlos herumzuplagen ..
Das hört sich doch gut an 👍
Bei mir hängt sich das Spiel immer nach zwei Minuten auf der Series X auf. Konnte somit noch nicht reinschauen. Bin gespannt, ob das mit dem Patch behoben wurde.