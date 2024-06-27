Palworld: Kostenloses Sakurajima-Update live

New Content

New Island – Sakurajima

A new island has appeared! Sakurajima!

Take control of the tower protected by a new faction „The Moonflowers“, and free this beautiful island from their control!

Sakurajima is home to many new Pals! Explore and find new species!

Arena

An arena has appeared in the Desiccated Desert! Battle against other players to assert your dominance!

(Multiplayer exclusive content)

Stronghold – Oil Rig

An oil rig controlled by the Rayne Syndicate has appeared in the ocean! Work together with your friends to defeat powerful enemies and claim valuable resources such as crude oil!

Player level cap raised to 55!

Players can now adventure to level 55!

New technologies available

Upper limit for Pal’s capture bonus has been increased from 10 to 12

New Resource – Crude Oil

You can extract crude oil by unlocking and placing a new building, the crude oil extractor, in certain spots around the world

New high-tier equipment and spheres can be crafted using the new material Plasteel which can be made from crude oil

New Raid – Blazamut Ryu has arrived! The strongest Dragon Pal in the game!

Meteorite Event

Meteorites or supplies will fall from space sometimes! There may even be an unknown Pal from outer space too…!?

Tower Boss Hard Mode

Each tower boss now has a hard mode, allowing you to face them in their ultimate form!

New Merchant – Medal Merchant

A merchant who will exchange a new item Dog Coin for rare items!

New Items

Mysterious Accessory Box – Permanently increases the number of accessory slots by 1

Concentrated All-Purpose Pal Extract – Increases the rank of a Pal by 1 when used

Ring of Freight – Increases your carrying weight when equipped

Vital Remedy, Stamina Remedy, Might Remedy, Speed Remedy, Burden Remedy – These new remedies permanently strengthen the player’s base stats. Until now, players could only increase their stats when levelling up, but now you can reach MAX stats!

New Weapons

Laser Rifle

Flamethrower

Flamethrower Gatling Gun

Grenade launcher

Guided Missile Launcher

Multi Guided Missile Launcher

Meteor Launcher

New NPC cosmetic hats! Dress up like your favourite bosses!

Zoe Hat

Axel Hat

Lily Hat

Victor Hat

Marcus Hat

Saya Hat

New Pal cosmetic hats! Dress up like your favourite Pals!

Lyleen Floral Cap

Sibelyx Hat

Leezpunk Hood

Killamari Cap

Cawgnito Hat

Ribbuny Headband

Lamball Helm

Dumud Helm

Swee Cap

Dazzi Hat

Cattiva Hat

New Buildings

Cold Food Box – Feed your Pals while keeping your food nice and cool

Sulfur Mine and Coal Mine – Gather valuable resources at your base

Pal Disassembly Conveyor – Get rid of unwanted Pals automatically! Your heart will hurt less this way…

Wall-Mounted Sign – Make notes without taking up too much space

Refrigerated Crusher – An upgraded Crusher that can break down various items into different items

New Feature – Lockpicking

You can now attempt to open locked treasure chests with the new lockpicking mini-game. Requires a Lockpicking Tool!

New Feature – Pal Skins! (Cosmetics for Pals)

You can now change Pal’s skin at the new Pal Dressing Facility!

The „Sunglasses Cattiva“ skin is now available for everyone! More skins will be added in future updates

Player

Pal Box capacity increased from 480 Pals to 960 Pals

Increased the maximum amount of power that can be enhanced by Lifmunk Effigies from 10 to 12

Added a setting that prevents items from being automatically picked up if it will overencumber the player

Base Related

The building system has been reworked and improved! Basic construction is now much more intuitive and smooth!

Pillars have been added. The days of accidentally demolishing a supporting wall and the entire 2nd floor collapsing are over!

Axis alignment function added

Defensive walls can now be connected

It is now possible to connect from the roof, walls, stairs, and pillars to the foundation (previously, connections could only be started from the foundation)

New building material „Glass“ has been added. Keep an eye on your cute Pals from inside with glass walls!

The maximum base level has been increased to 25, and the number of bases allowed has been increased from 3 to 4 at level 25

You can now change the maximum amount of guild bases from the game options. ※ Note: Too many bases may lead to performance issues

You can now change the maximum amount of base Pals from the game options ※Note: Too many Pals at one base may lead to performance issues

Implemented a private lock function for chests. Your friends won’t be able to steal your metal anymore!

It is now possible to permanently assign a Pal to a specific facility from the Monitoring Stand

Cakes will now be transported to chests as a priority

Readjusted the work priority order for Pals

Changes to defense facility specifications. Work pals will use them automatically even if they are not assigned to a specific facility

Measures and mitigation for base pals getting stuck when a route cannot be taken

UI

Added a lock function in the Pal Box menu

Player crosshair colour can now be adjusted and fixed an issue where the crosshair would get stuck behind the player

You can now craft items in units of 100x

Added more types of custom map markers, and increased the placement limit to 300

Statue of Power UI has been improved

Improved sorting function of Pal Box, making it easier to find the Pal you want

World

Junkyards have been added around the world! You might find some valuable items there…

A new random event has been added. Find and steal eggs from „Monster Nests“ hidden around the islands!

Pals

New Pal Skills!

Unique Skills

Jumping Stinger (Menasting)

Rocket Slam (Chillet)

Protection of Fertility (Lyleen)

Raging Flame Wave (Faleris)

Thunderbolt Heavy Tank (Grizzbolt)

Polyceraunos (Orserk)

Divine Disaster II (Shadowbeak)

Neutral Skills

Air Blade

Holy Burst

Star Mine

Fire Skills

Flame Wall

Volcanic Rain

Flame Funnel

Water Skills

Splash

Wall Splash

Grass Skills

Circle Vine

Electric Skills

Thunder Rain

TriSpark

Thunderstorm

Ice Skills

Icicle Line

Ground Skills

Rockburst

Sand Twister

Dragon Skills

Beam Slicer

Comet

New Passive Skills

Philanthropist – Greatly reduces the time required to produce eggs

Impatient – Reduced cooldown on active skills

Infinite Stamina – Increased stamina (Only on mountable Pals)

Noble – Pals with this passive will give you an advantage when trading with merchants

Nocturnal – Pals with this passive become nocturnal and will work throughout the night

Multiplayer

Added a new setting that always rejects guild invites

Balance Adjustment

Due to the increase in accessory slots, accessories with the same name have been changed so they cannot be equipped more than once

Defensive accessories have been balanced due to the increase in accessory slots.

Due to the addition of many new Pals, some Pal breeding combinations have been changed

Adjusted the selling price of all Pals. The selling price of Alpha Pals is now about twice that of the original species

Bug Fixes

Mitigations have been added for an issue that caused PCs to freeze when closing the game

Changed the grappling gun behaviour to make it less likely to get stuck

Many many many other minor bug fixes

Other

A warning will now be displayed if the GPU driver is too out-of-date

Soundtrack