Party Animals: Update vereinfacht Erfolge

Für die Xbox-Version von Party Animals ist ein 2,43 GB großes Update verfügbar. Darin findet ihr ein komplett neugestaltetes Tutorial-Level vor und einige Fehlerkorrekturen. Im Alligatortal wurde etwa ein Problem mit der Ausdauer behoben.
Spieler sollten jetzt auch das Nemo-Outfit des Platinritters erhalten, wenn sie die Errungenschaften dazu abgeschlossen haben.
Die tierische Party ist auch bei gleich sieben Erfolgen einfacher geworden, da man die Voraussetzung zur Freischaltung herabgesenkt hat. So müssen in manchen Modi nur noch Runden und keine ganzen Matches gewonnen werden.
Was im Update sonst noch steckt, erfahrt ihr in den Patch Notes.
- Completely remade the Tutorial level.
- Fixed the issue in the Gator Valley where the character’s stamina would automatically decrease while standing on the floating bridge when waves rolled over .
- Fixed the issue in 4v4 Quick Match where if all four opponents disconnected, the AI would not properly fill the spots.
- Fixed the issue where some players who completed all achievements could not unlock the Platinum Knight Nemo outfit.
- Added a „Player Info“ module in the ESC menu in Quick Match, where you can add friends, view player profiles, and report violations during the game in Quick Match.
- Double-clicking the run button (default double-click Shift on the keyboard, double-click LT on the Xbox controller) now allows you to maintain the running mode continuously; exhaustion, death, dizziness, and pressing the run button again can cancel the running state.
- Private rooms are no longer displayed by default in the custom room list.
- When searching for room names in the custom room list, the search results are no longer affected by the filter conditions.
- Simplified the completion conditions for the achievement „Jack and Rose“. Changed the condition „game victory“ to „round victory“.
- Simplified the completion conditions for the achievement „Superdry“. Changed the condition „game victory“ to „round victory“.
- Simplified the completion conditions for the achievement „Surfer Dog“. Changed the condition „game victory“ to „round victory“.
- Simplified the completion conditions for the achievement „Peace Elite“. Changed the condition „game victory“ to „round victory“.
- Simplified the completion conditions for the achievement „Chill In The Wind“. Changed the condition „game victory“ to „round victory“.
- Simplified the completion conditions for the achievement „Hot Dog“. Changed the condition „game victory“ to „round victory“.
- Simplified the completion conditions for the achievement „Smooth Operator“. Changed the condition „game victory“ to „round victory“.