PlayStation 5: Sony löscht über 500 gekaufte Studio Canal-Filme aus Nutzer-Bibliotheken

Folgende Käufe sind betroffen:

1 – Life on the Limit

10 jours sans maman

10 Minutes Gone

13 Minutes

30 jours max

388 Arletta Ave

68 Kill

’71

99 Homes

A Bigger Splash

A Dangerous Man

A Date For Mad Mary

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

A Good Man

A Most Violent Year

A Prophet

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

A Swedish Midsummer Sex Comedy

A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures

A War

A.C.A.B

About A Zombie

Across The Waters

Acts of Violence (2017)

African Safari

Aftershock

Age of Shadows

Ahmed Sylla – Avec un grand A | Season 1

AHMED SYLLA – DIFFERENT | Season 1

Alan Partridge

All in Good Time

All the Boys Love Mandy Lane

Alone

Amazing Grace

American Gods | Season 1

And Soon the Darkness

Angel Heart

Angel of Death

Animal Kingdom

Another Day/Another Time: Celebrating the Music of “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut

April and the Extraordinary World

Asura – The City of Madness

At Any Price

Attack the Block

Awaydays

Axelle Laffont – Hypersensible | Season 1

Babies

Back to Burgundy

Backtrace

Bagdad Café

Bait

Bandidas

Bangkok Adrenaline

Barbacoa de amigos

Baron noir | Season 1

Baron noir | Season 2

Baron noir | Season 3

Baseline

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Beautiful Boy

Bedevilled

Before I Go to Sleep

Bel Ami

Below the Surface | Season 1

Bérengère Krief – Spectacle | Season 1

Beyond

Beyond The Border

Big Ass Spider!

Big Eyes

Big Game

Biutiful

Blood Alley

Blood Glacier

Blood Moon

Blue Valentine

Boule & Bill

Braquo | Season 4

Bridget Jones’ Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Brighton Rock

Brillantissime

Broken

Broken City

Bunny and the Bull

Byzantium

Café Society

Caged

Cannibal

Capital in the 21st Century

Captivity

Carlos The Jackal

Carnage

Carol

Casa De Mi Padre

Cave

Cell 211

Chanson Douce

Charlie & Boots

Charlie Casanova

Charlie’s Country

Che: Part 1

Che: Part 2

Chernobyl Diaries

Cherry Tree

Chevalier

Chic

Chinese Puzzle

Chloe

Cliffhanger

Clown

Cockneys Vs Zombies

Coco Before Chanel

Code Name: Geronimo – The Hunt for Osama Bin Laden

Cold Blood

Cold Pursuit

Colette (2018)

Color Out of Space

Comedown

Compliance

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Courted (L’hermine)

Crossing Lines | Season 1

Crossing Lines | Season 2

Crossing Lines | Season 3

Cruzando la oscuridad

Cuban Fury

Dark Vengeance

Darkland

Day Of The Dead

De Palma

De plus belle

Dead Drop

Dead Night

Dead of Night

Deadly Assassin

Deadly Crossing

Death Riders

Deathgasm

Delicacy

Demi-sœur

Dépression et des potes

Der Nebelmann

Detachment

Detroit

Deux Moi

Dheepan

Diary of the Dead

Diên Biên Phú

Django – Nur der Colt war sein Freund

Docteur Knock – Ein Arzt mit gewissen Nebenwirkungen

Dog Pound

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Doubt

Dragged Across Concrete

Dragon Blade

Driven to Kill

Drug War

Early Man

Eden

Eden Lake

El Niño

Elle l’adore

End of Watch

Engrenages | Season 6

Engrenages | Season 7

Éperdument

Épouse-moi mon pote

Ernest et Célestine

Evil Dead

Evil Dead 2

Exeter

Experimenter

F

False Flag | Season 1

Family for Rent

Fast Girls

Five (2016)

Five | Season 1

Florence Foresti Épilogue

Fog in August

Fonzy

Force of Execution

Four Lions

Free Fire

From Dusk Till Dawn

From the Land of the Moon

Game Of Death

Gangsterdam

Gauguin

Generation Um…

Genius

Girlhood

God Bless America

Gold

Gomorra | Season 2

Gomorra | Season 3

Gomorra | Season 4

Gomorrah

Goodbye Berlin

Grand départ

Guy

Halal Daddy

Hard Kill

Haunter

He Named Me Malala

He Who Dares

Heidi

Hell or High Water

Hellions

Highlander

High-Rise

Hollywoo

Hot Fuzz

Hôtel Normandy

How To Talk To Girls At Parties

Hush

I Give It a Year

I Saw the Devil

In Fear

In Harmony

In Safe Hands

In the Loop

In the Valley of Elah

In Their Sleep

Inside Llewyn Davis

Intruders (2016)

Is Anybody There?

Isao Takahata And His Tale Of The Princess Kaguya

Jacob’s Ladder

Jalouse

Johnny English Reborn

Johnny English Strikes Again

Journeyman

Julia’s Eyes

Kalinka

Kill List

Kill Your Friends

King of Thieves

Kings

Knight of Cups

Knockout

Krisha

La 317e Section

La Cité de la Peur

La folle histoire de Max et Léon

La grande vadrouille

La Guerre des Mondes | Season 1

La stratégie de la poussette

Labyrinth of Lies

L’aile ou la cuisse

L’Amie Prodigieuse | Season 1

Larry Crowne

L’Ascension

Last Night

Le Bureau des Légendes | Season 2

Le Bureau des Légendes | Season 3

Le corniaud

Le Correspondant

Le Crabe-Tambour

Le grand mechant renard (& autres contes)

Le Redoutable

Le talent de mes amis

Le Vieux qui ne voulait pas fêter son anniversaire

Leap Year

Legend (2015)

Leon – The Director’s Cut

Les affamés

Les bronzés

Les bronzés font du ski

Les Cowboys

Les hommes du feu

Les Paris du Globe Cooker | Season 1

Les Sauvages | Season 1

Livid

Logan Lucky

Lou!

Love, Marilyn

Ma bonne étoile

Ma maman est en Amérique, elle a rencontré Buffalo Bill

Macbeth

Madame

Man On A Ledge

Man Up

Manchester by the Sea

Manuscripts Don’t Burn

Mauvaises herbes

Maximum Conviction

Mia and The White Lion

Microbe & Gasoline

Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun | Season 1

MILF – Ferien mit Happy End

Milius

Mindhorn

Mindscape

Minutes Past Midnight

Mirror Mirror

Mon chien Stupide

Mon ket

Mon Roi

Mood Indigo (Theatrical Cut)

Moonlight

Moonrise Kingdom

Mr. Nobody

Muck

Murder on the Orient Express

My Week With Marilyn

Nach einer wahren Geschichte

Next Time I’ll Aim For The Heart

Nikita

Nina Forever

Non-stop

Nox | Season 1

On the Edge

Once Fallen

One Nation, One King

Open House

Orcs!

Orphan

Our Day Will Come

Our Kind of Traitor

Out of Nothing

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza

Outside the Law

Pachamama

Paddington

Paddington 2

Pan’s Labyrinth

Partners In Crime

Parts Per Billion

Paul & die Schule des Lebens

Pension complète

Perfect Sense

Perrier’s Bounty

PETIT VAMPIRE

Pilgrimage

Platane | Season 1

Platane | Season 2

Platane | Season 3

Playmobil: The Movie

Poker d’as pour Django

Police

Potiche

Premature

Prêt à tout

Primaire

Problemos

Radioactive

Ragnarok

Raisons d’état – Director’s Cut

Rambo 3

Rambo First Blood

Rambo First Blood Part 2

Rampart

Red Heat

Redeemer

Remember

Replace

Reprisal

Return of the Hero

Richard the Lionheart: Rebellion

Rise of the Footsoldier

Rise Of The Footsoldier: Extreme Extended Edition

Robocop (2014)

Room

Rosewood Lane

Rubber

Rush

Rust And Bone

S.M.A.R.T. Chase

Sahara

Saint Maud

Samba

Sammys Abenteuer 2

Samsam

Santa Claus – The Movie

Searching For Sugar Man

Section zéro | Season 1

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Seoul Station

Serena

Sharknado

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Sightseers

Silence

Silent House

Silver Linings Playbook

Sink or Swim

Situation amoureuse : c’est compliqué

Six Bullets

Six femmes pour l’assassin

Sleepy Hollow

Sol (2020)

Soldier of Vengeance

Song of the Sea

Song To Song

Source Code

Southbound

Special Forces

Splice

Spread

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li

Street Wars

Studio 54

Studio 54 – Director’s Cut

Submarine

Survival of the Dead

Sushi Girl

Swallows and Amazons (2016)

Taboo | Season 1

Tad: The Lost Explorer

Take This Waltz

Tekken

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (Remastered)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

The Accidental Spy

The Admiral: Roaring Currents

The Apparition

The Ardennes

The Army Of Crime

The Assassin

The Assault

The Awakening

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

The Big Blue – The Director’s Cut

The Big Sick

The Bling Ring (2013)

The Boy and the Beast

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Breadwinner

The Burma Conspiracy

The Chamber

The Child In Time

The Commuter

The Company You Keep

The Congress

The Dark Valley

The Deer Hunter

The Devil’s in the Details

The Dino King

The Dinosaur Project

The Door

The Double

The Emperor’s New Clothes

The End

The Evil in Us

The Extraordinary Adventures Of Adele Blanc-Sec (English Dubbed)

The Factory

The Founder

The Free State of Jones

The Ghost

The Giver

The Graduate

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

The Gunman

The Hexecutioners

The Hundred Year Old Man Who Climbed Out Of The Window and Disappeared

The Hunt

The Imitation Game

The Keeper

The Kings of Summer

The Land of the Enlightened

The Last Exorcism

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Lawyer | Season 1

The Look of Love

The Lookout

The Losers

The Lost City of Z

The Lost Prince

The Mercy

The Monster Project

The Night Clerk

The Orphanage

The Outlaw

The Place Beyond the Pines

The Program

The Red Turtle

The Sense of an Ending

The Shameless

The Silent House (La Casa Muda)

The Son of Bigfoot

The Speak

The Student and Mr. Henri

The Suspect

The Take

The Tourist

The Two Faces of January

The Wait (L’attesa)

The Wall

The Wave

The Wicker Man (1973)

The Wild Life

The World is Yours

The Young Pope | Season 1

The Young Pope | Season 2

Them / Ils

This Is Spinal Tap

Thunder and the House of Magic

Tickled

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

To the Wonder

Total Recall

Tour de France

Traders

Traffic

Train to Busan

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula

Transpecos

Trauma Center

Trust Me | Season 1

Tunnel | Season 2

Tyrannosaur

Under the Skin

Universal Soldier

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Universal Soldier: Regeneration

Urban Warfare

Vehicle 19

Venise n’est pas en Italie

Vernon Subutex | Season 1

Versailles | Season 2

Versailles | Season 3

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Violence of Action

Viva

Vox Lux

W.E.

We Are Still Here

We Are Your Friends

Welcome Aboard

Whiteout

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger

Without Name

Wo ist Albert?

Wolf

Wolf Creek

Wolfcop

Wonderstruck

Worry Dolls

Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead

Yardie

Years and Years | Season 1

Yellowbird

You Were Never Really Here

Your Sister’s Sister

Youth

ZeroZeroZero | Season 1