PlayStation 5: Sony löscht über 500 gekaufte Studio Canal-Filme aus Nutzer-Bibliotheken

PlayStation-Nutzer verlieren ab dem 1. September 2026 den Zugriff auf Hunderte zuvor gekaufte Filme aus dem Studio Canal-Katalog.
Betroffen sind unter anderem „Terminator 2“, „Total Recall“ sowie zahlreiche weitere Titel. Eine Liste gibt es weiter unten.
Sony kontaktiert aktuell betroffene Nutzer per E-Mail. Darin heißt es wörtlich: „Ab dem 1. September 2026 könnt ihr aufgrund unserer Content-Lizenzvereinbarungen keine zuvor gekauften Studio Canal-Inhalte mehr ansehen. Die Inhalte werden aus ihrer Videobibliothek entfernt.“
Über 500 Filme und Serien sind betroffen. Die Maßnahme geht auf auslaufende Lizenzvereinbarungen zwischen Sony und Studio Canal zurück. Eine Erstattung oder Ersatzleistung wird in den Mitteilungen nicht erwähnt und wird es offenbar nicht geben.
Der Fall sorgt erneut für Diskussionen über den dauerhaften Charakter von digitalen „Käufen“. Betroffene Nutzer haben bis Ende August Zeit, die
gekauften bezahlten Filme noch ein letztes Mal anzusehen.
Folgende Käufe sind betroffen:
1 – Life on the Limit
10 jours sans maman
10 Minutes Gone
13 Minutes
30 jours max
388 Arletta Ave
68 Kill
’71
99 Homes
A Bigger Splash
A Dangerous Man
A Date For Mad Mary
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
A Good Man
A Most Violent Year
A Prophet
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
A Swedish Midsummer Sex Comedy
A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures
A War
A.C.A.B
About A Zombie
Across The Waters
Acts of Violence (2017)
African Safari
Aftershock
Age of Shadows
Ahmed Sylla – Avec un grand A | Season 1
AHMED SYLLA – DIFFERENT | Season 1
Alan Partridge
All in Good Time
All the Boys Love Mandy Lane
Alone
Amazing Grace
American Gods | Season 1
And Soon the Darkness
Angel Heart
Angel of Death
Animal Kingdom
Another Day/Another Time: Celebrating the Music of “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut
April and the Extraordinary World
Asura – The City of Madness
At Any Price
Attack the Block
Awaydays
Axelle Laffont – Hypersensible | Season 1
Babies
Back to Burgundy
Backtrace
Bagdad Café
Bait
Bandidas
Bangkok Adrenaline
Barbacoa de amigos
Baron noir | Season 1
Baron noir | Season 2
Baron noir | Season 3
Baseline
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Beautiful Boy
Bedevilled
Before I Go to Sleep
Bel Ami
Below the Surface | Season 1
Bérengère Krief – Spectacle | Season 1
Beyond
Beyond The Border
Big Ass Spider!
Big Eyes
Big Game
Biutiful
Blood Alley
Blood Glacier
Blood Moon
Blue Valentine
Boule & Bill
Braquo | Season 4
Bridget Jones’ Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Brighton Rock
Brillantissime
Broken
Broken City
Bunny and the Bull
Byzantium
Café Society
Caged
Cannibal
Capital in the 21st Century
Captivity
Carlos The Jackal
Carnage
Carol
Casa De Mi Padre
Cave
Cell 211
Chanson Douce
Charlie & Boots
Charlie Casanova
Charlie’s Country
Che: Part 1
Che: Part 2
Chernobyl Diaries
Cherry Tree
Chevalier
Chic
Chinese Puzzle
Chloe
Cliffhanger
Clown
Cockneys Vs Zombies
Coco Before Chanel
Code Name: Geronimo – The Hunt for Osama Bin Laden
Cold Blood
Cold Pursuit
Colette (2018)
Color Out of Space
Comedown
Compliance
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
Courted (L’hermine)
Crossing Lines | Season 1
Crossing Lines | Season 2
Crossing Lines | Season 3
Cruzando la oscuridad
Cuban Fury
Dark Vengeance
Darkland
Day Of The Dead
De Palma
De plus belle
Dead Drop
Dead Night
Dead of Night
Deadly Assassin
Deadly Crossing
Death Riders
Deathgasm
Delicacy
Demi-sœur
Dépression et des potes
Der Nebelmann
Detachment
Detroit
Deux Moi
Dheepan
Diary of the Dead
Diên Biên Phú
Django – Nur der Colt war sein Freund
Docteur Knock – Ein Arzt mit gewissen Nebenwirkungen
Dog Pound
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Doubt
Dragged Across Concrete
Dragon Blade
Driven to Kill
Drug War
Early Man
Eden
Eden Lake
El Niño
Elle l’adore
End of Watch
Engrenages | Season 6
Engrenages | Season 7
Éperdument
Épouse-moi mon pote
Ernest et Célestine
Evil Dead
Evil Dead 2
Exeter
Experimenter
F
False Flag | Season 1
Family for Rent
Fast Girls
Five (2016)
Five | Season 1
Florence Foresti Épilogue
Fog in August
Fonzy
Force of Execution
Four Lions
Free Fire
From Dusk Till Dawn
From the Land of the Moon
Game Of Death
Gangsterdam
Gauguin
Generation Um…
Genius
Girlhood
God Bless America
Gold
Gomorra | Season 2
Gomorra | Season 3
Gomorra | Season 4
Gomorrah
Goodbye Berlin
Grand départ
Guy
Halal Daddy
Hard Kill
Haunter
He Named Me Malala
He Who Dares
Heidi
Hell or High Water
Hellions
Highlander
High-Rise
Hollywoo
Hot Fuzz
Hôtel Normandy
How To Talk To Girls At Parties
Hush
I Give It a Year
I Saw the Devil
In Fear
In Harmony
In Safe Hands
In the Loop
In the Valley of Elah
In Their Sleep
Inside Llewyn Davis
Intruders (2016)
Is Anybody There?
Isao Takahata And His Tale Of The Princess Kaguya
Jacob’s Ladder
Jalouse
Johnny English Reborn
Johnny English Strikes Again
Journeyman
Julia’s Eyes
Kalinka
Kill List
Kill Your Friends
King of Thieves
Kings
Knight of Cups
Knockout
Krisha
La 317e Section
La Cité de la Peur
La folle histoire de Max et Léon
La grande vadrouille
La Guerre des Mondes | Season 1
La stratégie de la poussette
Labyrinth of Lies
L’aile ou la cuisse
L’Amie Prodigieuse | Season 1
Larry Crowne
L’Ascension
Last Night
Le Bureau des Légendes | Season 2
Le Bureau des Légendes | Season 3
Le corniaud
Le Correspondant
Le Crabe-Tambour
Le grand mechant renard (& autres contes)
Le Redoutable
Le talent de mes amis
Le Vieux qui ne voulait pas fêter son anniversaire
Leap Year
Legend (2015)
Leon – The Director’s Cut
Les affamés
Les bronzés
Les bronzés font du ski
Les Cowboys
Les hommes du feu
Les Paris du Globe Cooker | Season 1
Les Sauvages | Season 1
Livid
Logan Lucky
Lou!
Love, Marilyn
Ma bonne étoile
Ma maman est en Amérique, elle a rencontré Buffalo Bill
Macbeth
Madame
Man On A Ledge
Man Up
Manchester by the Sea
Manuscripts Don’t Burn
Mauvaises herbes
Maximum Conviction
Mia and The White Lion
Microbe & Gasoline
Midnight Sun
Midnight Sun | Season 1
MILF – Ferien mit Happy End
Milius
Mindhorn
Mindscape
Minutes Past Midnight
Mirror Mirror
Mon chien Stupide
Mon ket
Mon Roi
Mood Indigo (Theatrical Cut)
Moonlight
Moonrise Kingdom
Mr. Nobody
Muck
Murder on the Orient Express
My Week With Marilyn
Nach einer wahren Geschichte
Next Time I’ll Aim For The Heart
Nikita
Nina Forever
Non-stop
Nox | Season 1
On the Edge
Once Fallen
One Nation, One King
Open House
Orcs!
Orphan
Our Day Will Come
Our Kind of Traitor
Out of Nothing
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza
Outside the Law
Pachamama
Paddington
Paddington 2
Pan’s Labyrinth
Partners In Crime
Parts Per Billion
Paul & die Schule des Lebens
Pension complète
Perfect Sense
Perrier’s Bounty
PETIT VAMPIRE
Pilgrimage
Platane | Season 1
Platane | Season 2
Platane | Season 3
Playmobil: The Movie
Poker d’as pour Django
Police
Potiche
Premature
Prêt à tout
Primaire
Problemos
Radioactive
Ragnarok
Raisons d’état – Director’s Cut
Rambo 3
Rambo First Blood
Rambo First Blood Part 2
Rampart
Red Heat
Redeemer
Remember
Replace
Reprisal
Return of the Hero
Richard the Lionheart: Rebellion
Rise of the Footsoldier
Rise Of The Footsoldier: Extreme Extended Edition
Robocop (2014)
Room
Rosewood Lane
Rubber
Rush
Rust And Bone
S.M.A.R.T. Chase
Sahara
Saint Maud
Samba
Sammys Abenteuer 2
Samsam
Santa Claus – The Movie
Searching For Sugar Man
Section zéro | Season 1
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
Seoul Station
Serena
Sharknado
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Sightseers
Silence
Silent House
Silver Linings Playbook
Sink or Swim
Situation amoureuse : c’est compliqué
Six Bullets
Six femmes pour l’assassin
Sleepy Hollow
Sol (2020)
Soldier of Vengeance
Song of the Sea
Song To Song
Source Code
Southbound
Special Forces
Splice
Spread
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li
Street Wars
Studio 54
Studio 54 – Director’s Cut
Submarine
Survival of the Dead
Sushi Girl
Swallows and Amazons (2016)
Taboo | Season 1
Tad: The Lost Explorer
Take This Waltz
Tekken
Terminator 2: Judgement Day (Remastered)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
The Accidental Spy
The Admiral: Roaring Currents
The Apparition
The Ardennes
The Army Of Crime
The Assassin
The Assault
The Awakening
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Big Blue – The Director’s Cut
The Big Sick
The Bling Ring (2013)
The Boy and the Beast
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Breadwinner
The Burma Conspiracy
The Chamber
The Child In Time
The Commuter
The Company You Keep
The Congress
The Dark Valley
The Deer Hunter
The Devil’s in the Details
The Dino King
The Dinosaur Project
The Door
The Double
The Emperor’s New Clothes
The End
The Evil in Us
The Extraordinary Adventures Of Adele Blanc-Sec (English Dubbed)
The Factory
The Founder
The Free State of Jones
The Ghost
The Giver
The Graduate
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
The Gunman
The Hexecutioners
The Hundred Year Old Man Who Climbed Out Of The Window and Disappeared
The Hunt
The Imitation Game
The Keeper
The Kings of Summer
The Land of the Enlightened
The Last Exorcism
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Lawyer | Season 1
The Look of Love
The Lookout
The Losers
The Lost City of Z
The Lost Prince
The Mercy
The Monster Project
The Night Clerk
The Orphanage
The Outlaw
The Place Beyond the Pines
The Program
The Red Turtle
The Sense of an Ending
The Shameless
The Silent House (La Casa Muda)
The Son of Bigfoot
The Speak
The Student and Mr. Henri
The Suspect
The Take
The Tourist
The Two Faces of January
The Wait (L’attesa)
The Wall
The Wave
The Wicker Man (1973)
The Wild Life
The World is Yours
The Young Pope | Season 1
The Young Pope | Season 2
Them / Ils
This Is Spinal Tap
Thunder and the House of Magic
Tickled
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
To the Wonder
Total Recall
Tour de France
Traders
Traffic
Train to Busan
Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula
Transpecos
Trauma Center
Trust Me | Season 1
Tunnel | Season 2
Tyrannosaur
Under the Skin
Universal Soldier
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Universal Soldier: Regeneration
Urban Warfare
Vehicle 19
Venise n’est pas en Italie
Vernon Subutex | Season 1
Versailles | Season 2
Versailles | Season 3
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Violence of Action
Viva
Vox Lux
W.E.
We Are Still Here
We Are Your Friends
Welcome Aboard
Whiteout
Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger
Without Name
Wo ist Albert?
Wolf
Wolf Creek
Wolfcop
Wonderstruck
Worry Dolls
Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead
Yardie
Years and Years | Season 1
Yellowbird
You Were Never Really Here
Your Sister’s Sister
Youth
ZeroZeroZero | Season 1
72 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Das ist ein waschechter und riesiger Skandal, Sony ich könnte Kotzen 🤮👎🏻, so eine Müll Firma …🤬
Ich bin gespannt wie die sogenannte deutsche Spielerpresse das (nicht)ausschlachten wird, vielleicht eine Randmitteilung …
Du sagst es bereits richtig, „Spielepresse“.
Was hat das den genau mit Spielen zu tun?
Währe mal wieder nur bei MS n Skandal sammt 100 Youtuber Videos drüber 🤷♂️ bei Sony wirds eh wieder ignoriert weil se alle ihre PS und Sony ja ach so lieben ❤️🤷♂️
Was den für ein Skandal. 🤣🤦♂️🤣🤣 es läuft die Lizenz aus und deswegen verlieren alle ihre gekauften Filme und Serien.
Das ist LEIDER ganz normal und deswegen kauf ich Filme und Serien nicht bei Sony,Amazon und den Rest.
Das wüsstest wenn du dich mal ein wenig informieren würdest 😉
Aber hauptsächlich wieder hetzen bloß weil Sony im Titel steht.
Wir wissen auch alle das du ein Sony FB bist und Nein das ist nicht normal, du kennst es als Sony FB halt nicht anderst besser.
Das ist wirklich übel.
Ich „kaufe“ zwar seit Jahren nur noch digital – egal ob Spiele oder Filme – hab mir aber ursprünglich auch nie Gedanken darum gemacht dass diese „Käufe“ irgendwann mal nicht mehr zugänglich sein könnten.
Betrifft mich persönlich nicht, aber ärgerlich für die Leute, die den selben Film mehrmals schauen. Ich habe ganz früher mal bei Maxdome Filme gekauft, weil ich zu faul war ins Kino zu gehen und dachte mir „ach hol mir bei Rewe Chio Popcorn und Nachos und hol mir den Film für 6,99 und komm billiger weg“ heutzutage nur noch BluRay/Netlfix und ab und zu doch ins Kino😅
Deshalb kaufe ich Filme nur physisch. Damit kann ich machen, was ich möchte. Digital leider nicht und muss immer mit sowas rechnen.