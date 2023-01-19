Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Spielabstürze im Hotfix festgenommen

Eine aktuelle Meldung geht an alle Einsatzkräfte in den Gebieten Xbox, PlayStation und PC heraus.
In den betroffenen Gegenden wurde ein Hotfix für den Police Simulator: Patrol Officers gesichtet. Das Update wird zwar als ungefährlich beschrieben, jedoch sind verdächtige Fehlerkorrekturen sowie Spielverbesserungen nicht auszuschließen.
Der Hotfix soll weiterhin Spielabstürze ausgeschaltet haben.
Eine Beschreibung mit weiteren Details zum betroffenen Hotfix, sind in der Fahndungsmeldung hinterlegt.
Hotfix 8.1.0 Fahndungsmeldung (Patch Notes)
Urban Terrain Vehicle DLC
- Changed the back area of UTV so that it can now actually carry 4 suspects
- Fixed an issue that caused the UTV model to develop weird spikes when repeatedly receiving damage
Memory & Performance
- Fixed low LOD objects rendering while walking around the city
- Fixed infinite loading screen for the Player when Host resumes a single player activity
- Fixed issue where textures at Beaufort Landing wouldn’t load properly
Crashes
- Fixed a crash while closing the game
- Fixed a crash when placing arrestees in Holding Cells
- Fixed a crash where game could crash when using abilities as Host/Client
- Fixed a crash while using abilities in a single player session
- Fixed a crash after launching last played shift multiple times in a row
Other bug fixes
- Fixed cars spawning on top of each other in accidents
- Fixed player model glitching in main menu and while idling
- Fixed “SH!FT” sign floating when opening the trunk
- Fixed some skinning issues on police officers
- Fixed an issue where NPCs would stand on chairs next to tables
- Fixed an issue where resuming a single player activity while being Host of a multiplayer session would create a new multiplayer session
- Fixed an issue where towing NPVs in accident was not possible
- Fixed an issue where NPCs sometimes would go on pyramid structures found in Conway
- Fixed an issue where game would crash if the player would somehow go outside of the world
- Fixed speedometer inside of the car and on-display in 3rd person not having matching speeds
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.