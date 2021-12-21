Prominence Poker: Update nimmt Fehlerkorrekturen auf Xbox vor

Für die Xbox-Version des Pokerspiels Prominence Poker gab es jetzt ein kleines Update mit einer Größe von 674,5 MB.
Entwickler Pipeworks Studios behebt darin einige Fehler, die euch daran hindern könnten, mit einem guten Blatt den Pot zu holen.
Unter anderem wurde ein Fehler behoben, bei dem ihr automatisch gepasst oder geschoben habt, wenn ihr zwischendurch das Spiel im Hintergrund laufen hattet.
Ein Fehler, bei dem Spieler aus IPv6-Netzwerken nicht an Spielen teilnehmen konnte, wurde ebenfalls behoben.
Weitere Details zum Update findet ihr in den Patch Notes.
Dezember Update – Patch Notes
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to check/fold for you immediately on your turn if the app was suspended instead of terminated between play sessions
- Fixed a bug that caused accidental bets or folds when it becomes your turn as you’re presetting an action
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from getting into games on IPv6 networks
- Removed the extra button tap needed to access emotes
- Changing the venue repeatedly in the ranked lobby will no longer prevent the game from starting
- Fixed incorrect change in ranked points shown on game results if the player was disconnected during the game
- Fixed the ranked season rewards not showing on the ranked screen in between seasons
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to join a ranked table that they aren’t qualified for
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to back out of the lobby while rejoining a game after disconnecting
- Fixed the avatar sometimes sitting down twice after going all in
- Fixed the AI playing the ante animation twice
- Fixed the chair dipping below the floor during standing and sitting animations
- Fixed misspelling of “Cuori” on card backs and outfits
- Fixed ears changing shape when equipping a beanie
- Fixed some types of hair clipping with forehead when wearing certain hats
- Fixed some types of hair clipping incorrectly with glasses
- Expanded the clickable area on arrow buttons
- Fixed server issues relating to non-standard characters in Steam account names
- Fixed a few rare crashes
- Fixed several minor cosmetic and audio bugs
