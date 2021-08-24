Psychonauts 2: Alle Achievements auf einen Blick

Ab sofort könnt ihr euch Psychonauts 2 im Xbox Game Pass herunterladen und jetzt gibt es noch die Liste aller Achievements.

Ihr sammelt gerne Achievements und habt ein Xbox Game Pass-Abonnement? Dann dürfte euer Konto schon prallgefüllt mit Auszeichnungen und Gamerscore-Erfolgen sein.

Damit das so weitergeht, steht ab sofort Psychonauts 2 im Xbox Game Pass-Abo zum Download bereit und ihr könnt folgende Achievements freischalten:

Achievement Name Achievement Description Points
Home Run Find the Family Camp 15
Family is in Tents Help Dion Setup Aquatodome 15
Dance, Baby, Dance Complete Queepie Quest 15
Good Vibes Only Complete Gisu’s Psychoseismometer Quest 15
A Fungus Among Us Complete Lili’s Request 15
Keep Your Shirt On Scavenge all MISSION CRITICAL PSYCHONAUTS ASSETS 30
Associate Intern Achieve Rank 2 15
Junior Intern Achieve Rank 10 15
Senior Intern Achieve Rank 50 15
Principal Intern Achieve Rank 100 30
Extra Credit Upgrade your first Badge 15
Power Play Fully upgrade a Badge 15
Unlimited Power! Acquire all Upgrades 15
Safecracker Crack all Vaults 30
Figheaded Find all Figments 30
You’re it! Tag all Emotional Baggage 30
Pin Drop Equip your first Pin 15
Pinhead Equip 3 Pins at once 15
Kingpin Purchase all Pins 30
Hiccup in the Giddyup Recover your mental energy with a Dream Fluff 15
PSI Roller Upgrade to the Astral Wallet 15
Fluff Nutter Max out your Dream Fluff capacity 15
King of Pop Max out your PSI Pop capacity 15
You Otto be in Pictures Purchase all Otto Shot Filters 15
Shutterbug Take a photo with the Otto Shot 15
Fine Tuning Tune in to a Stray Thought 15
Nest Egg Completely fill your Astral Wallet 15
Take a Lickin’ Consume a PSI Pop to restore some mental energy 15
Core Strength Combine PSI Cards with a PSI Core at the Otto-Matic 15
Objection! Throw a Judge’s gavel back at him 15
TK-O TK throw an object to stun an enemy 15
Duck, Duck, Goose Find the real Panic Attack during his Phantom attack 15
Shared Regret Throw a Regret’s anvil at another enemy 15
Pyromania Pyro 3 enemies at once 15
I’m always here for you, darling! Talk to Milla in her Office 15
Forgot My Keys Revisit a brain through the Collective Unconscious 15
Make It Stop! Break all 3 Gramaphones in Fatherland Follies 15
Making Peace Return to where it all started 15
Employee of the Year! Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
Mentee Fresh Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
EVERYBODY Hates Socks with Sandals Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
Know When to Fold ’em Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
High Roller Revelations Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
Jung at Heart Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
Sane in the Membrane Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
Ram It Down Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
Feast of the Senses Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
A Little Off the Top Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
Perfect Game Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
To the Letter Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
Buried Memories Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
The Relic Room Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
Archetypal Victory Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
Bob’s Your Uncle Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
Tattered Family Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
Deluginist Darkness Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15
Finish What Was Started Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 70

 

