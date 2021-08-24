Psychonauts 2: Alle Achievements auf einen Blick

Ihr sammelt gerne Achievements und habt ein Xbox Game Pass-Abonnement? Dann dürfte euer Konto schon prallgefüllt mit Auszeichnungen und Gamerscore-Erfolgen sein.
Damit das so weitergeht, steht ab sofort Psychonauts 2 im Xbox Game Pass-Abo zum Download bereit und ihr könnt folgende Achievements freischalten:
|Achievement Name
|Achievement Description
|Points
|Home Run
|Find the Family Camp
|15
|Family is in Tents
|Help Dion Setup Aquatodome
|15
|Dance, Baby, Dance
|Complete Queepie Quest
|15
|Good Vibes Only
|Complete Gisu’s Psychoseismometer Quest
|15
|A Fungus Among Us
|Complete Lili’s Request
|15
|Keep Your Shirt On
|Scavenge all MISSION CRITICAL PSYCHONAUTS ASSETS
|30
|Associate Intern
|Achieve Rank 2
|15
|Junior Intern
|Achieve Rank 10
|15
|Senior Intern
|Achieve Rank 50
|15
|Principal Intern
|Achieve Rank 100
|30
|Extra Credit
|Upgrade your first Badge
|15
|Power Play
|Fully upgrade a Badge
|15
|Unlimited Power!
|Acquire all Upgrades
|15
|Safecracker
|Crack all Vaults
|30
|Figheaded
|Find all Figments
|30
|You’re it!
|Tag all Emotional Baggage
|30
|Pin Drop
|Equip your first Pin
|15
|Pinhead
|Equip 3 Pins at once
|15
|Kingpin
|Purchase all Pins
|30
|Hiccup in the Giddyup
|Recover your mental energy with a Dream Fluff
|15
|PSI Roller
|Upgrade to the Astral Wallet
|15
|Fluff Nutter
|Max out your Dream Fluff capacity
|15
|King of Pop
|Max out your PSI Pop capacity
|15
|You Otto be in Pictures
|Purchase all Otto Shot Filters
|15
|Shutterbug
|Take a photo with the Otto Shot
|15
|Fine Tuning
|Tune in to a Stray Thought
|15
|Nest Egg
|Completely fill your Astral Wallet
|15
|Take a Lickin’
|Consume a PSI Pop to restore some mental energy
|15
|Core Strength
|Combine PSI Cards with a PSI Core at the Otto-Matic
|15
|Objection!
|Throw a Judge’s gavel back at him
|15
|TK-O
|TK throw an object to stun an enemy
|15
|Duck, Duck, Goose
|Find the real Panic Attack during his Phantom attack
|15
|Shared Regret
|Throw a Regret’s anvil at another enemy
|15
|Pyromania
|Pyro 3 enemies at once
|15
|I’m always here for you, darling!
|Talk to Milla in her Office
|15
|Forgot My Keys
|Revisit a brain through the Collective Unconscious
|15
|Make It Stop!
|Break all 3 Gramaphones in Fatherland Follies
|15
|Making Peace
|Return to where it all started
|15
|Employee of the Year!
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|Mentee Fresh
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|EVERYBODY Hates Socks with Sandals
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|Know When to Fold ’em
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|High Roller Revelations
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|Jung at Heart
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|Sane in the Membrane
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|Ram It Down
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|Feast of the Senses
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|A Little Off the Top
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|Perfect Game
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|To the Letter
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|Buried Memories
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|The Relic Room
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|Archetypal Victory
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|Bob’s Your Uncle
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|Tattered Family
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|Deluginist Darkness
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|15
|Finish What Was Started
|Play Psychonauts 2 to find out!
|70