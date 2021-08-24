Psychonauts 2: Alle Achievements auf einen Blick

Home Run Find the Family Camp 15

Family is in Tents Help Dion Setup Aquatodome 15

Dance, Baby, Dance Complete Queepie Quest 15

Good Vibes Only Complete Gisu’s Psychoseismometer Quest 15

A Fungus Among Us Complete Lili’s Request 15

Keep Your Shirt On Scavenge all MISSION CRITICAL PSYCHONAUTS ASSETS 30

Associate Intern Achieve Rank 2 15

Junior Intern Achieve Rank 10 15

Senior Intern Achieve Rank 50 15

Principal Intern Achieve Rank 100 30

Extra Credit Upgrade your first Badge 15

Power Play Fully upgrade a Badge 15

Unlimited Power! Acquire all Upgrades 15

Safecracker Crack all Vaults 30

Figheaded Find all Figments 30

You’re it! Tag all Emotional Baggage 30

Pin Drop Equip your first Pin 15

Pinhead Equip 3 Pins at once 15

Kingpin Purchase all Pins 30

Hiccup in the Giddyup Recover your mental energy with a Dream Fluff 15

PSI Roller Upgrade to the Astral Wallet 15

Fluff Nutter Max out your Dream Fluff capacity 15

King of Pop Max out your PSI Pop capacity 15

You Otto be in Pictures Purchase all Otto Shot Filters 15

Shutterbug Take a photo with the Otto Shot 15

Fine Tuning Tune in to a Stray Thought 15

Nest Egg Completely fill your Astral Wallet 15

Take a Lickin’ Consume a PSI Pop to restore some mental energy 15

Core Strength Combine PSI Cards with a PSI Core at the Otto-Matic 15

Objection! Throw a Judge’s gavel back at him 15

TK-O TK throw an object to stun an enemy 15

Duck, Duck, Goose Find the real Panic Attack during his Phantom attack 15

Shared Regret Throw a Regret’s anvil at another enemy 15

Pyromania Pyro 3 enemies at once 15

I’m always here for you, darling! Talk to Milla in her Office 15

Forgot My Keys Revisit a brain through the Collective Unconscious 15

Make It Stop! Break all 3 Gramaphones in Fatherland Follies 15

Making Peace Return to where it all started 15

Employee of the Year! Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

Mentee Fresh Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

EVERYBODY Hates Socks with Sandals Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

Know When to Fold ’em Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

High Roller Revelations Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

Jung at Heart Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

Sane in the Membrane Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

Ram It Down Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

Feast of the Senses Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

A Little Off the Top Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

Perfect Game Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

To the Letter Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

Buried Memories Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

The Relic Room Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

Archetypal Victory Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

Bob’s Your Uncle Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

Tattered Family Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15

Deluginist Darkness Play Psychonauts 2 to find out! 15