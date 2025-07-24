Rematch: Update bringt diese Verbesserungen

Fixed an issue where goalkeepers were not reacting to opponents‘ collisions: goalkeepers should now react to other player’s physical presence the same way other players do (this does not change the rules of invulnerability against tackles).

Fixed several issues with the physical & visual state of the ball inside menus & at matches’ kickoff.

Shots deviated by an outfield player’s defense mode now have a wider angle, except against goalkeeper or sweeper shots.

On mouse and keyboard, when performing a tap, the camera control is given back a bit sooner than before (more news on m&kb tap aiming soon!)

Fixed an issue with Ball Camera Lock while using mouse and keyboard where the camera would teleport back to the previous position when shooting.

Fixed an issue where pushball would not keep last direction inputted when going quickly back to neutral

Increased communication/ball call cooldown from 0.8 to 1s, to slightly decrease comms spam

Shots now trigger a rumble during the shoot preparation

Goal Bursts are now stopped correctly after goal replay

Multiple VFX fixes and improvements during and after goal replay

Fixed pause menu footer display in match

Fixed missing move input in spectator mode

Fixed spectator icon on match livefeed

Fixed ping icons legibility: switched icon and background colors

Fixed opponent nametag in match stats screen: color fixes

Display player number for opponents in scoreboard

Fixed scoreboard input actions display in footer

Audio update for the UI SFX of post match screens

Update on the music integration during the start section of a match

Various audio update on animations

Fixed a bug where the music playing during the beginning of a match was not the expected one

Multiple environment and lighting improvements and fixes