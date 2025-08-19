Revenge of the Savage Planet: 60fps für Xbox und Fotomodus hinzugefügt

Raccoon Logic Studios hat das erste kostenlose Inhalts-Update für Revenge of the Savage Planet auf Konsolen und PC veröffentlicht.
Zu den Inhalten zählt ein Fotomodus mit zahlreichen Einstellungen für den perfekten Schnappschuss sowie Kreaturen-Trophäen für eure heimische Wand.
Dazu gibt es auch ein Video:
Spieler auf Xbox Series X und PlayStation 5 können zudem über das Spielmenü den neuen Modus mit 40 bzw. 60fps aktivieren.
Weitere Korrekturen und Anpassungen gibt es in den Patch Notes.
Performance Improvements
-
Relocating furniture in building mode no longer causes significant performance drops
-
Various optimizations
Gameplay
-
Fixed a bug where a Mandragrove Maw could launch players with its tongue, leading to a softlock
-
Fixed issue where using a teleporter that was covered with a bounce pad would cause players to be teleported midair
-
Corrected the position of underwater EKO in player’s hands
-
When pausing the game, the glider now stays in the player’s hand
-
Fixed animation of the player dropping a box
-
Now both players can choose a different avatar portrait and play distinct grunt voices
-
Prevent saving the game while we’re loading in order to reduce risks of savegame corruptions
-
After each loading, the game now detects if any Printer Slurries have vanished from inventory and refunds them immediately
-
Made bounce pads much bouncier, they take fewer bounces to get to full height
Online Multiplayer
-
In the Friends list, added a visual separator between Xbox friends and Epic friends (crossplay)
-
Fixed a bug preventing players, set as Offline, from playing the game
-
The “player down” feedback will now be properly displayed when a player dies and the other player is inside the habitat
-
Downed players using Keyboard and Mouse must now use the Mouse to trigger a fast revive to address an issue with the spacebar input
-
Fixed the „partner down“ icon disappearing if the other player teleports or uses the habitat door
-
Fixed the client losing the ability to use Remote Drone in specific circumstances
-
The cinematic when picking up the whip now plays for both players
-
Fixed missing dialog lines if the client does the first login into the Habitat’s computer
Controller Support
-
Button prompts correctly show PS5 controller inputs after disconnecting and reconnecting a PS5 controller
-
Button prompts show the correct key on the loading screen while using keyboard and mouse and playing online coop.
-
In splitscreen sessions, vibrations are now correctly assigned to the relevant controller
-
Vibration improvements on Xbox series
Quests
-
Shock and Awe: Added tips in objective text to give players ideas of where and how to complete the challenge
-
Added a failsafe to prevent the Pentaforce research not showing up in the Research menu while the quest is requesting players to complete it
-
Fixed bug where if co-op players quit and reload the game during the first time in Habitat, that part of the tutorial would get skipped entirely
UI
-
Fixed “current selection” menu feedback in the wardrobe.
-
Fixed the queue of quest notifications sometimes getting stuck, causing them to stop appearing on screen for a while.
-
Toxic gas icon on the map is now properly hidden when there is no gas in that cave
-
Added Epilepsy warning when the game starts
-
Gamepad Layout screen: added mentions of slide, weapon wheel and charge jump controls
-
Tweaked position of survey icons showing up on many objects, preventing them from overlapping in some cases like on teleporters
Art
-
Fixed goo making certain plants invisible
-
Fixed graphical issue in Wardrobe menu with the most recent graphic card drivers
-
Fixed some suit pieces’ in-game colors that did not match their wardrobe preview colors
Audio
-
Fixed overlapping dialog lines if you select EKO’s voice quickly while the preview audio is playing
-
Players can mute TV commercials sound by muting only the Dialogue audio settings
-
The volume of the player character’s sounds are now controlled by the Sound Effects slider
Localization
-
Bug fixes and localization improvements in multiple languages
Bin ich froh gewartet zu haben. Ich finde lustig dass sich der Entwickler über den Gamepass und VKs beschwert aber zum Launch nichteinmal Standard-Features bietet.
Na endlich
Was soll sowas denn, klar is natürlich Nice ein 60fps Modus, aber warum nicht gleich. Und sich dann Wundern warum nix mehr zum Start gekauft wird.
Was bei Single Player Games mittlerweile ab geht is ja nur noch ätzend.
Und die cummity feierts ??? Aber bei g.a.a.s game isses verteufelt wenn nach und nach Updates kommen, Aber hier bin ich wenigstens noch am zoggen u dicht wie bei den Single Player Games Dur ich dann schon vor Monaten durch hab.
ist halt wieder ein gutes beispiel, dass dem spiel 6 monate mehr an entwicklungszeit/optimierung gut getan hätten.
Da muss ik och ma wieder reinschauen und weiter spielen 😅✌🏻 Trophäen find ik top 🐙