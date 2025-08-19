Revenge of the Savage Planet: 60fps für Xbox und Fotomodus hinzugefügt

Performance Improvements

Relocating furniture in building mode no longer causes significant performance drops

Gameplay

Made bounce pads much bouncier, they take fewer bounces to get to full height

After each loading, the game now detects if any Printer Slurries have vanished from inventory and refunds them immediately

Prevent saving the game while we’re loading in order to reduce risks of savegame corruptions

Now both players can choose a different avatar portrait and play distinct grunt voices

When pausing the game, the glider now stays in the player’s hand

Corrected the position of underwater EKO in player’s hands

Fixed issue where using a teleporter that was covered with a bounce pad would cause players to be teleported midair

Fixed a bug where a Mandragrove Maw could launch players with its tongue, leading to a softlock

Online Multiplayer

In the Friends list, added a visual separator between Xbox friends and Epic friends (crossplay)

Fixed a bug preventing players, set as Offline, from playing the game

The “player down” feedback will now be properly displayed when a player dies and the other player is inside the habitat

Downed players using Keyboard and Mouse must now use the Mouse to trigger a fast revive to address an issue with the spacebar input

Fixed the „partner down“ icon disappearing if the other player teleports or uses the habitat door

Fixed the client losing the ability to use Remote Drone in specific circumstances

The cinematic when picking up the whip now plays for both players