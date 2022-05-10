Rocket League: Sprachchat jetzt auf allen Plattformen verfügbar

Für eine noch bessere Kommunikation in Rocket League sorgt Psyonix jetzt mit einem neuen Update.
Es ermöglicht den Sprachchat für alle Spieler auf allen Plattformen. Das funktioniert sogar vollständig Plattformübergreifend.
Mit dem Update ist der Sprachchat standardmäßig aktiviert und es gibt zwei Kanäle: Party Chat und Team Chat.
Neben der neuen Funktion wurden mit dem Update auch einige kleine Fehler behoben.
Weitere Details gibt es in den Patch Notes.
Update 2.15 Patch Notes
Voice Chat
- Voice Chat is now available to players on all platforms
- With the release of v2.15, Voice Chat is on by default for all players
- Voice Chat is fully cross-platform
- Voice Chat options are Party Chat and Team Chat. You cannot speak with opposing teams in Voice Chat
- When Voice Chat is enabled, you will see a Voice Channel tab (with a little headset icon) appear in your Friends List. You can join, leave or switch Voice Channels from this tab.
- When you join a team in a match, you will be placed into a Team Voice Channel
- When you join or form a party, you will be placed into a Party Voice Channel. This Channel shows everyone in your party that has Voice Chat enabled
- Voice Chat settings can be found by going to Settings -> Chat -> Voice Chat Settings
- Enable Voice Chat: Checked by default; uncheck the box to disable Voice Chat
- [PC Only] Voice Chat Input Device: Select which microphone or other input device you want to use.
- [PC Only] Voice Chat Output Device: Select which output (speakers, headphones, etc.) you want to use.
- Push To Talk: Check this box to use an assigned key to enable your input device. You can change your binding under Settings -> Controls -> View/Change Bindings -> Scroll down to Voice Chat (Push To Talk)
- Preferred Voice Channel: Choose whether to default to Party Chat or Team Chat when both are available
- Main Menu Notifications: Displays names of speaking players while in the Main Menu
- Match Notifications: Displays names of speaking players while in a match
- Text Chat Notifications: Displays notifications in text chat when players leave or join Voice Chat
- You can adjust incoming Voice Chat volume under Settings -> Audio -> Voice Chat
BUG FIXES
- Display of ping to game servers has been fixed
- Fixed a visual bug with Spectator names in Private Matches
- Fixed appearance of scoreboard from Spectator point of view in Private Matches
- [PC Only] Fixed a rare bug that allowed spectators into some online matches and would place them on the field
- This will be fixed on consoles in our next planned update
- Fixed a bug preventing the “LTM” badge from appearing on the Casual Playlist tile
KNOWN ISSUES
- Voice Chat match notifications overlap Quick Chat options when they’re toggled on
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.