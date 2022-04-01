Rust Console Edition: Verbesserungen bei Bohrinsel und anderen Bereichen

Changes

Reduced the size of the no-build zone at the small and large Harbor.

Increased the no-build zone at the Dome, around Oxum’s Gas Station and the Sewer Branch.

The Heavy Scientists had to strong of an aim from long distances, so we reduced their accuracy when shooting from far away.

Improved the flightpath of Chinook helicopters as they approach and land on Oil Rigs.

Turned on the lights at the Oil Rigs. This should make it easier if you and your group decide to tackle the Oil Rigs during night time.

General fixes

Fixed an issue preventing the user from entering the Main Menu if online services are down.

Fixed the game becoming unresponsive after turning off one controller and connecting another.

Fixed a freeze that could occur when entering the Options menu just before the death screen appears.

Fixed a crash that could occur when players get kicked for being idle.

Fixed an issue that was causing the controller to not be detected properly when the player disconnected and reconnected it.

Monument fixes

During the Oil Rig event, stopped Heavy Scientists shooting at players from inside the Chinook before it lands at the monument.

Fixed Large Oil Rig locked crate respawning before all Heavy Scientists have been killed.

Fixed blue and red keycard doors at the Oil Rig closing before the monument gets reset.

Fixed more rubberbanding and collision issues at the Oil Rig.

Fixed gaps in the floor at the lowest level of the Oil Rig not being transparent.

Fixed floating barrels on the Oil Rig.

Fixed more texture issues at the Oil Rig.

Fixed players being able to draw weapons inside Safe Zones.

Fixed players being unable to reach some areas of the Dome.

Fixed level of detail (LOD) distances in tunnels underneath the Launch Site and the Airfield.

Fixed the roof of the Airfield silo towers eating anything thrown at them.

Fixed flickering textures on top of Airfield hangars.

Put some oil on the gambling wheel so it spins smoothly at the Bandit Camp.

Fixed bet quantity on the gambling wheel not updating properly when adding or removing scrap.

Fixed metal beams in the Lighthouse not having collision.

Fixed sign for Repairs being in the wrong place at the Outpost.