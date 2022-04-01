Rust Console Edition: Verbesserungen bei Bohrinsel und anderen Bereichen

Für die Konsolen-Version des Survival-Spiels Rust wurde das Update 1.32 ausgerollt. Es enthält allgemeine Verbesserungen und Fehlerkorrekturen in den Bereichen Waffen, Fahrzeuge, Audio, der Spielwelt.
Auch wurden Anpassungen und Korrekturen beim Monument Bohrinsel vorgenommen, um die Spielerfahrung zu verbessern.
Die nachstehenden Patch Notes informieren euch über alle Änderungen in der Rust Console Edition.
Changes
-
Turned on the lights at the Oil Rigs. This should make it easier if you and your group decide to tackle the Oil Rigs during night time.
-
Improved the flightpath of Chinook helicopters as they approach and land on Oil Rigs.
-
The Heavy Scientists had to strong of an aim from long distances, so we reduced their accuracy when shooting from far away.
-
Increased the no-build zone at the Dome, around Oxum’s Gas Station and the Sewer Branch.
-
Reduced the size of the no-build zone at the small and large Harbor.
General fixes
-
Fixed an issue that was causing the controller to not be detected properly when the player disconnected and reconnected it.
-
Fixed a crash that could occur when players get kicked for being idle.
-
Fixed a freeze that could occur when entering the Options menu just before the death screen appears.
-
Fixed the game becoming unresponsive after turning off one controller and connecting another.
-
Fixed an issue preventing the user from entering the Main Menu if online services are down.
Monument fixes
-
During the Oil Rig event, stopped Heavy Scientists shooting at players from inside the Chinook before it lands at the monument.
-
Fixed Large Oil Rig locked crate respawning before all Heavy Scientists have been killed.
-
Fixed blue and red keycard doors at the Oil Rig closing before the monument gets reset.
-
Fixed more rubberbanding and collision issues at the Oil Rig.
-
Fixed gaps in the floor at the lowest level of the Oil Rig not being transparent.
-
Fixed floating barrels on the Oil Rig.
-
Fixed more texture issues at the Oil Rig.
-
Fixed players being able to draw weapons inside Safe Zones.
-
Fixed players being unable to reach some areas of the Dome.
-
Fixed level of detail (LOD) distances in tunnels underneath the Launch Site and the Airfield.
-
Fixed the roof of the Airfield silo towers eating anything thrown at them.
-
Fixed flickering textures on top of Airfield hangars.
-
Put some oil on the gambling wheel so it spins smoothly at the Bandit Camp.
-
Fixed bet quantity on the gambling wheel not updating properly when adding or removing scrap.
-
Fixed metal beams in the Lighthouse not having collision.
-
Fixed sign for Repairs being in the wrong place at the Outpost.
-
Fixed players being able to clip through awnings above the Outpost workbenches.
Weapon and item fixes
-
Fixed Spas-12 shotgun not automatically reloading when a different ammo type is selected.
-
Fixed being unable to remove attachments from the Multiple Grenade Launcher.
-
Fixed missing reload animation on the Multiple Grenade Launcher.
-
Fixed visual issues on the Holo Sight and Simple Handmade Sight.
-
Fixed unneeded prompt for unloading ammo appearing on Smoke Grenades.
-
Fixed arrows sometimes becoming invisible during combat.
-
Fixed some weapons not having a glowing outline when dropped on the ground.
-
Fixed being able to place locks on Auto-Turrets.
-
Fixed some building blocks not being upgradeable.
-
Fixed being able to place objects where they will clip through L-Shaped and U-Shaped Stairs.
-
Fixed rubberbanding on Triangle Ladder Hatch.
-
Fixed incorrect shadow levels on Twig Walls.
-
Fixed the Wooden Shop Front not being a default item in the crafting menu.
-
Fixed missing information messages when repairing a structure that has been recently damaged, or when you don’t have enough resources.
-
Fixed the Quick Drop option not dropping broken items from the hotbar.
-
Fixed the Candle Hat making player feet shadows look weird.
-
Fixed incorrect time display when using the Diving Tank.
-
Fixed the Hoodie being able to be crafted outside of Workbench 2 radius.
-
Fixed the Water Barrel having the wrong description.
Vehicle fixes
-
Fixed boats not decaying when parked on structures just above the ocean’s surface.
-
Fixed RHIB causing a water splash effect when engine is turned off.
-
Repositioned collider for rowboat storage so that it is easier to to access when inside a boat.
-
Fixed gestures not working when sat in a boat.
World fixes
-
Fixed missing shadows for some road signs.
-
Fixed destroyed barrel fragments clipping through the ground.
-
Fixed texture issues on rusty barrels.
-
Fixed incorrect shadow levels on red fuel barrels.
-
Fixed some bus stops facing away from the road.
-
Reduced possibility of barrels clipping into walls.
-
Fixed missing collision at the top of palm trees.
-
Fixed a spot where players could get stuck between ice sheets.
-
Fixed seaweed growing above the ocean surface.
UI fixes
-
Fixed health bars not appearing correctly on damaged structures and NPCs.
-
Fixed gridlines sometimes disappearing when zooming out the map.
-
Fixed the map not panning to sleeping bag clusters when scrolling through them.
-
Fixed a hang caused by leaving a server from the respawn screen and then trying to reconnect.
Audio fixes
-
Fixed the audio transition when other players enter and leave water.
-
Fixed missing impact audio when shooting trees.
-
Fixed missing audio effect when moving between inventory and crafting menus.
-
Fixed audio effect for repairing objects coming from the center of the object instead of the impact point.
-
Fixed the audio when opening High External Gates being too quiet.
-
Fixed audio sometimes missing from Main Menu background videos.
-
Fixed loading music not looping perfectly.
-
Fixed impact audio firing when items are dropped onto supply crates.
-
Fixed delayed sound effects when walking through tall grass.
-
Fixed some UI audio effects being skipped.
Skin fixes
-
Fixed some skin previews not displaying correctly in the store.
-
Fixed some items losing their skins when dropped.
-
Fixed some lighting and texture issues on skinned weapons.