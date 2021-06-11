Sea of Thieves: Soundtrack erscheint auf Vinyl

Bei iam8bit könnt ihr ab sofort einen aus drei LPs bestehenden Soundtrack zu Sea of Thieves auf Vinyl vorbestellen. Neben den drei bunt eingefärbten Schallplatten mit insgesamt 38 Tracks enthält diese Sammlung ein 24 Seiten starkes Storybook.
- Sea of Thieves 3xLP Vinyl Soundtrack ($ 99,99) bei iam8bit vorbestellen
Inhalt des Soundtracks:
- 3xLP on Tropical Island Colored Vinyl
- Pop Up Paper Craft Center Labels
- HardCover Gatefold Book w/ 24-Page Storybook Bound-in
- Music by Robin Beanland
- Album Art by Haley bbanditt Wakefield
- Story Book Art by Vivian Shih
- Mastered for Vinyl by Townsend Mastering
Mit der Auslieferung soll im dritten Quartal 2021 begonnen werden.
1 Kommentar Added Mitdiskutieren
-
Hey Iceman
210105 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Bronze |
11.06.2021 - 17:19 Uhr
0
Schön gestaltet 👍