Sea of Thieves: Soundtrack erscheint auf Vinyl

Zu Sea of Thieves könnt ihr ab sofort einen aus drei LPs bestehenden Soundtrack mit insgesamt 38 Tracks auf Vinyl vorbestellen.

Bei iam8bit könnt ihr ab sofort einen aus drei LPs bestehenden Soundtrack zu Sea of Thieves auf Vinyl vorbestellen. Neben den drei bunt eingefärbten Schallplatten mit insgesamt 38 Tracks enthält diese Sammlung ein 24 Seiten starkes Storybook.

Inhalt des Soundtracks:

  • 3xLP on Tropical Island Colored Vinyl
  • Pop Up Paper Craft Center Labels
  • HardCover Gatefold Book w/ 24-Page Storybook Bound-in
  • Music by Robin Beanland
  • Album Art by Haley bbanditt Wakefield
  • Story Book Art by Vivian Shih
  • Mastered for Vinyl by Townsend Mastering

Mit der Auslieferung soll im dritten Quartal 2021 begonnen werden.

