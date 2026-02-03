Showcase 2026: IGN Fan Fest 2026 im Februar mit über 80 Weltpremieren

Das IGN Fan Fest geht 2026 in die nächste Runde und verspricht eine der umfangreichsten Shows seit Bestehen. In diesem Februar erwartet Fans ein Programm, das große Spiele‑Releases, Blockbuster‑Filme, Serien‑Highlights und zahlreiche Überraschungen bündelt.
Mit dabei sind Interviews mit bekannten Schauspielern, exklusive Gameplay‑Premieren, neue Trailer und tiefgehende Einblicke in kommende Projekte.
Am 25. und 26. Februar, jeweils ab 19:00 Uhr deutscher Zeit, präsentiert IGN mehr als 80 exklusive Reveals im Livestream.
Schon ab 23. Februar startet der mehrtägige Countdown mit zusätzlichen First‑Looks, Interviews und exklusiven Inhalten, die die Spannung bis zur Hauptshow hochhalten.
Diese Gastauftritte, Filme, Serien und Videospiele wurden bereits enthüllt:
Gäste
- Simu Liu
- Melissa Barrera
- Kenny Omega
- Phil Lord and Chris Miller
- Zach Braff
- Sarah Chalke
- Donald Faison
- Bob Odenkirk
- Lashana Lynch
- Genndy Tartakovsky
- Jonathan Smith, Strategic Director & Head of Development Team, TT Games
- und weitere!
Filme
- Mortal Kombat II
- Project Hail Mary
- Scream 7
- Diabolic
- Faces of Death
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die
- In a Violent Nature 2
- Motor City
- Normal
- Redux Redux
- The Mortuary Assistant
- The Napa Boys
- They Will Kill You
Serien
- Devil May Cry
- Hijack
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
- Netflix’s One Piece
- Primal
- Scrubs
- Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
- The Copenhagen Test
- The Vampire Lestat
- Witch Hat Atelier
- Young Sherlock
Videospiele
- 007 First Light
- Crimson Desert
- Invincible VS
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Poppy Playtime
- Powerwash Simulator 2
- Street Fighter 6
- WWE 2K26
- Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes
- Bellwright
- Bus Simulator 27
- Celestial Return
- Denshattack!
- Directive 8020
- Dreadmoor
- Esoteric Ebb
- Everwind
- Frostrail
- Gallipoli
- Gambonanza
- Gate Guard Simulator
- Going Medieval
- Hela
- Heroes of Newerth Reborn
- HITMAN
- Imprinted
- Join Us
- Kiln
- Mexican Ninja
- Minos
- Mistfall Hunter
- Mixtape
- MONOWAVE
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- Necrophosis: Full Consciousness
- Out Fishing
- Outbound
- Outward 2
- Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf
- Ranger’s Path National Park Simulator
- Samson
- Second Stone
- Solarpunk
- Space Scum
- Tears of Metal
- Threads of Time
- Town to City
- Until Then
- Valorborn
- Vampire Crawlers
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Where Winds Meet
- WILL: Follow the Light
- Windrose
- Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis
- zusätzliche Enthüllungen von: Red Octane Games, Limited Run Games, Hyperkin, Running With Scissors, Kwalee und mehr!
Danke für die Infos.💚 Bin gespannt auf weitere Trailer von LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. 🙂
Die Liste sieht doch ganz ansprechend aus egal was davon Serien Filme oder Spiele sieht echt gut aus und bin gespannt was limited run Games noch veröffentlicht auf Disc.
Ist auf jeden Fall was für jeden dabei.