Sid Meier’s Civilization VII: Update 1.01 steht zum Download bereit

Mit der Deluxe- bzw. Gründer Edition spielen Strategen schon ab Freitag Sid Meier’s Civilization VII. Der reguläre Release des Spiels ist hingegen erst der 11. Februar.
Falls ihr Sid Meier’s Civilization VII bereits heruntergeladen habt, dann solltet ihr das Spiel mit Update 1.01 auf den neusten Stand bringen.
Firaxis führt damit „Korrekturen, Anpassungen und Änderungen ein, die einen großen Teil des Spiels betreffen, darunter einige wichtige Wünsche der Community wie eine verbesserte Minimap, Qualitätsmerkmale wie neue Einträge in der Civilopedia.“
Die Details des Updates findet ihr den aufklappbaren Patch Notes.
General
All Platforms
- Moving onto a Bridge no longer ends a Unit’s movement
- Removed -2 Happiness „Social Policy Lost“ penalty when changing Social Policies during Celebrations
- Ports can now be built on Navigable Rivers
- Updated growth thresholds to ensure they never decrease
- Tiles impacted by nuclear fallout no longer produce Yields
- Town upgrade costs now scale with game speed for better pacing
- Relationships can no longer reach Helpful while at war with another Leader
AI
All Platforms
- AI now prioritizes pillaging any available tiles before attacking a Settlement’s center
- AI leaders now accept and reject Peace Deals more appropriately
- Commander Orders and Group attacks now behave more consistently
- Improved AI navy ability to target plots on shore
- Improved AI ability to use Migrant Units if space is available
UI
All Platforms
- Updated minimap to show tile ownership by player
- Added new information to the City Details screen that shows where a Town is sending its food and what Town a City is receiving food from
- Added Auto Unit Cycle option to toggle on/off when a Unit has remaining movement
- Added custom Religion naming
- Policy screen now shows how many free slots are available
Narrative System
All Platforms
- Reward description clarified on multiple Discovery Events
- All Legacy Paths Civilopedia pages have been added to the Ages tab
- Added Civilopedia entries for Ocean Exploration, Railroads, Specialists, Amphibious, Embark, Fortify, and Intercept
System Adjustments & Performance
Windows PC
- Improvements to leader lighting and shadows on high-end graphics settings
- Upscaling settings are now automatically configured based on PC hardware
All Platforms
- Addressed a number of crash issues reported by some users
Audio & Visual
All Platforms
- Road creation and connection logic updated to ensure consistent connections for better-looking roads and railroads
- Railroad assets now appear on Rural and Improved tiles
- Added text-to-speech narration
- Fixed missing VFX across various Units
- Updated VFX triggers on Volcanos
- Updated VFX for Rivers
- Updated color of Plague VFX from green to yellow
- Adjusted timing on some leader VO
- Fixed missing sounds across various Units
- Fixed missing sounds across the Independent Powers screen
- Fixed missing sounds across various UI
- Fixed audio timing loops for certain Wonders
- Updated audio for certain quotes to play with correct VO
Miscellaneous
All Platforms
- Premium items obtained from the Deluxe Edition and Founders Edition can be toggled on/off
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Ich warte trotz Update erstmal mit einem Kauf. Sind mir derzeit zu viele Punkte, die mir persönlich nicht so gefallen.