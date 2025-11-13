Silent Hill f: Casual-Modus hinzugefügt

Mit dem neusten Update für Silent Hill f wurde der neue Schwierigkeitsgrad „Casual“ eingeführt. Er kann beim Starten eines neuen Spiels ausgewählt werden. Wer es auf der Stufe „Story“ spielt, kann ihn ebenfalls auswählen, sofern er mehrmals den „Game Over“-Bildschirm erreicht hat.
Wer über New Game+ einen neuen Durchlauf gestartet hat, der kann gewisse jetzt Abschnitte überspringen.
Auf Xbox Series X|S und PlayStation 5 wurde im Grafikmenü zudem eine Option zum für den Effekt Bewegungsunschärfe hinzugefügt.
Schaut euch die Patch Notes an, die eine Vielzahl von Fehlerkorrekturen und einige Anpassungen enthalten.
PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S
New Features
- Added Action Difficulty: Casual
- The Casual action difficulty will be playable when starting a game from “New Game” on the main menu or from a New Game+ save file.
- For players on the Story action difficulty or higher, the Casual action difficulty will be selectable upon reaching the Game Over screen multiple times.
- Added Optional Skip Feature for Select Sections of New Game+
- Upon completing the “Go through the door” objective after solving the mural puzzle on New Game+, the game will display the option to skip. The game will resume at the scene where Hinako awakens at the corridor of the Dark Shrine for the second time with the “Proceed” objective if skipped.
- Items from the skipped sections will not be collected.
- “Thankful to Be Here,” “Grateful for a Worthy Foe,” and “Clear Skies” do not unlock on a playthrough that uses the skip feature.
- The skip feature does not impact branching paths or endings.
- Added Motion Blur option to the Graphics menu
System Changes
- Hinako’s stamina replenishes slightly faster
- Unskippable combat encounters are reduced across multiple sections
- Fewer enemies are placed across multiple sections
- Hinako’s line when an enemy is defeated plays at a slightly later time
- Hinako takes slightly less damage on the Hard action difficulty
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where Shu duplicates in the cutscene that plays when heading from Sennensugi Shrine to Rinko’s house during the “Head to Rinko’s house” objective
- Fixed bug where interaction icons do not display on the hall leading to the room with the naginata during the “Enter the inner room” objective
- Fixed bug where the Sakuko-like entity stops moving in combat during the “Defeat the Sakuko-like entity” objective
- Fixed bug where the Fog Monster stops moving and halts progress during the “Chase after the Fog Monster” objective
- Fixed bugs across multiple levels where events do not progress despite meeting the required conditions
- Fixed bugs across multiple levels where specific enemies remain outside of the combat area and cannot be defeated
- Fixed bugs across multiple levels where clumps of flesh do not spawn
- Fixed bug where some notes from “Sakuko’s Diary” could not be obtained on New Game+
- Fixed bug where Hinako may become unresponsive to player input after dodging
- Fixed bug where Hinako dies upon loading an autosave file if Hinako died during an autosave
- Fixed bug where the “View Endings” option does not display on the title screen after finishing the first playthrough (may require loading New Game+ data to fix)
- Fixed bug where the cursor moves without player input when playing on the controller
*Various other minor bugs have been fixed, including bugs related to audio, hitboxes, text errors, loading, and graphics.
6 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Benutze sowas ungern, aber gibt sicher Leute, die Bedarf dafür haben.
Naja, warum nicht. Ich brauch‘s nicht, ein bisschen Herausforderung sollte schon sein.
Ich weiss ja nicht. Optionen schön und gut, aber in so einem Horror-Spiel gehörts doch auch irgendwie dazu, dass man nicht einfach so alles niedermähen kann. Nimmt doch dann auch viel von der Bedrohlichkeit und damit auch der Stimmung.
Dito sehe ich genau so
Ah cool wenn man die 🤮 Story und Kämpfe jetzt überspringen kann 👍🏻😉
Brauche ich nicht ne Ankündigung für Teil 2 für Xbox wäre mir lieber