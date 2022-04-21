SKATE 4: Geleaktes Pre-Alpha Gameplay zeigt flüssige Animationen

2 Autor: , in News / SKATE 4

Zum sich in der Entwicklung befindlichen SKATE 4 wurde jetzt Pre-Alpha Gameplay geleakt.

Spielszenen aus einer frühen Version von SKATE 4 sind jetzt im Netz aufgetaucht.

Wie man dem Gameplay ansieht, handelt es sich um eine frühe Version zum neusten Teil der Skateboard-Videospielreihe. Entsprechende Texturen fehlen etwa.

Es ist nicht bekannt, wie alt das geleakte Pre-Alpha Material ist. Es zeigt allerdings schon sehr flüssige Animationen.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu SKATE 4

2 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren

Hinterlasse eine Antwort