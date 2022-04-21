SKATE 4: Geleaktes Pre-Alpha Gameplay zeigt flüssige Animationen

Spielszenen aus einer frühen Version von SKATE 4 sind jetzt im Netz aufgetaucht.

Wie man dem Gameplay ansieht, handelt es sich um eine frühe Version zum neusten Teil der Skateboard-Videospielreihe. Entsprechende Texturen fehlen etwa.

Es ist nicht bekannt, wie alt das geleakte Pre-Alpha Material ist. Es zeigt allerdings schon sehr flüssige Animationen.

This is Skate 4 pre-alpha footage. This is in line with what I've heard about where the game is at from multiple people. They're trying to get the feel right, which is probably the most important aspect of a Skate game. https://t.co/AXNV2Agk6z pic.twitter.com/nUINhghxLg

— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 20, 2022