SnowRunner: Neues Update bringt Fehlerbehebungen und exklusive Skins

Ein neues Update versorgt die Transport-Simulation SnowRunner auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch und PC mit zahlreichen Fehlerbehebungen sowie exklusiven Skins.
Die Lastwagen Freightliner M916 und 114SD, International HX520 sowie der Chevrolet Kodiak С70 erscheinen ab sofort im neuen Gewand. Switch-Spieler dürfen sich über aktivierten Mod-Support freuen.
Obendrein wurden eine Reihe an Fehlern behoben, welche den New Game Plus-Modus sowie den Mod Editor betrafen. Weitere Verbesserungen betreffen unter anderem die Bereiche Gameplay, Leistungs- und Speicheroptimierungen, UI-Korrekturen sowie Spielabstürze.
New content
- [DLC] Instant reward: four exclusive skins for the Freightliner M916 and 114SD, International HX520 and Chevrolet Kodiak С70 trucks
- Mods now are enabled on Nintendo Switch
New Game Plus (NGP)
- Fixed a bug where the „Show game rules“ option had no assigned button in List of Saved Games on Nintendo Switch
- Fixed a bug where was impossible to switch trucks after selecting any paid parameter for the „Truck switching rules“ option in NGP on PlayStation4 and Nintendo Switch
- Fixed a bug where creating a NGP save interfered with the last Custom Scenario with NGP mode save
- Fixed a bug where was unable to create a NGP save after unsubscribing the Mod Map used in the Custom Scenario with NGP
- Fixed a bug where no money was deducted when deploying a truck after switching regions after selecting any paid parameter for the „Traveling between regions“ option in NGP
- Fixed a bug where the „Vehicle repair regional rules“ were not applied in the game
- Fixed a bug where crash encountered when „Day only“ rule was selected in the NGP menu after creating a save with „Night only“ rule
- Fixed a bug where truck took a water damage in the NGP save if the „No damage“ parameter of the „Vehicle damage rules“ was selected
- Fixed a bug where crash encountered when tried to create NGP with time setting: “Always daytime” on Xbox Series
Mod editor
- Fixed a bug where the „PropertyCargoTruckSpawner“ zone could be selected in the „Select Type“ window of the „Zone Settings“ menu
- Fixed a bug where the „ObjectiveRewardsTrial“ and „ObjectiveRewardTrialPartItem“ reward types were displayed in the „rewards“ item of the „Zone Settings“ menu
- Fixed a bug where text input field was displayed in the „CargoPack“ item of the „ActionPackSettings“ stage instead of the drop-down list
- Fixed a bug where the „Zone setting“ text input field was displayed in the „Select type“ pop-up window of the „Terrain Locators List“ item instead of drop-down list of the available zones
- Fixed a bug where Text input field was displayed in the „additionalTaskGivers “ item instead of the drop-down list
Other Changes
- Fixed a bug where crash encountered when loading to the map of White Valley level, Alaska on Xbox one and Nintendo Switch
- Fixed a bug where „Working the field“ task didn’t progress on Nintendo Switch
- Fixed a bug where guest was unable to progress through the „Sample Field“ task in co-op
- Fixed sideboard visual for Step Pike
- Fixed log forks auto orient (now log forks will be oriented at the moment of activation of the crane)
- Performance and memory optimizations
- Various UI fixes
- Various render fixes
- Localization fixes
7 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Das ist auch nicht mein Metier. Kann damit einfach nix anfangen
Super freu mich wenn einer der besten Simulator update und Fehler gepatcht werden. Da bei noch neue Skins ,ist es auch nett verkehrt.
Ich finde es einfach unfassbar schwer das Spiel. Das hat mir den Einstieg sehr zu schaffen gemacht
Geil, aber was soll ich mit dem LKW? Da komm ich ja nirgends hin. Ist mit offroad Teil schon ziemlich schwer.
Finde es immer wieder erstaunlich wie man für 500m eine halbe Stunde brauchen kann 🙂
Ich müsste mich da echt mal wieder ran setzen. Aber das Spiel hat mich echt gebrochen.
Entweder ist das Bockschwer oder ich bin da einfach zu blöd für 😀
Das Spiel macht durchaus Spaß, auch wenn ich mich lange nicht mehr drangesetzt habe. Sollte ich aber dringend mal wieder machen.
Die Serie scheint wirklich sehr erfolgreich zu sein… Leider nix für mich.