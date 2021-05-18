SnowRunner: Season 4 verfügbar und Jahr 2-Pass angekündigt

SnowRunner, das Offroad-Fahrerlebnis von Saber Interactive und Focus Home Interactive ist ab sofort auch auf Steam, im Windows Store und auf Nintendo Switch erhältlich. Dazu könnt ihr SnowRunner ab heute auch im Xbox Game Pass spielen.
Season 4: New Frontiers ist außerdem jetzt verfügbar und es wurde darüber hinaus ein Jahr 2-Pass mit 4 weiteren Seasons voller Inhalte angekündigt.
New Frontiers führt euch in das russische Gebiet Amur Oblast und bietet 16 Quadratkilometer zerklüftete russische Wildnis, die ihr für die Sanierung eines verlassenen Raketenstartplatzes durchqueren müsst.
Mit der Veröffentlichung von New Frontiers hat sich der Gesamtumfang von SnowRunner seit der ersten Phase des Season Pass effektiv verdoppelt und alle bisher veröffentlichten Inhalte sind jetzt auf PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch und PC inklusive Steam verfügbar.
Mit dem Ende von Jahr 1 haben mehr als 2 Millionen Spieler ihre eigenen Routen erstellt und über 30 Millionen Mods wurden heruntergeladen, darunter unzählige Downloads auf Xbox One und PlayStation 4 dank Konsolen-Mods.
Zu guter Letzt steht der Jahr 2-Pass vor der Tür und bringt 4 neue Seasons mit neuen Karten, neuen Fahrzeugen und neuen Aktivitäten sowie kostenlose Inhalte für alle Spieler, darunter beliebte Anpassungsgegenstände, Add-ons und mehr!
Details zu Season 4: New Frontiers findet ihr auch in den Patch Notes.
New Content
- [DLC] New Region Amur Oblast with 4 maps in it:
- Urska River
- Cosmodrome
- Northern Aegis Installation
- Chernokamensk
- [DLC] New trucks:
- ZiKZ 605-R
- Khan 317 Sentinel
- [DLC] New skins for:
- ZiKZ 5368
- TUZ 420 „Tatarin“
- Azov 64131
- New trials:
- Escape from Tretyakov
- The Slope
- Tumannaya Pass
- Aftermath
- 5 new hood ornaments
- New game mode: Hard mode
- Disabled ability to sell trailers (utilize only)
- Disabled „Skip Time“ option
- Selling trucks for 50% of their cost
- Paid vehicle recovery
- Paid vehicle deploy
- Paid repair in the garage
- Paid auto cargo loading
- Paid refuel on refuel stations
- Implemented search areas for objective on a minimap instead of direct markers
- Contests become unavailable after 3rd attempt
- Additions:
- Added warning message box for a situation where a player has a lot of cargo in the trailer and some of it maybe be removed on cargo packing
- Improved distance display in miles in missions that involve Seismic vibrator
- Added an option to display only modded trucks in the ‚Truck Storage‘ and ‚Truck Store‘
- Added an option to turn on/off the engine of the towed vehicle
- Disabled ability to host public co-op sessions with mods
- Supported permanent disabling of crane hints via the settings menu
- Improved descriptions and UI behavior in the HUD settings menu
- Dev tools are now hidden if the hide HUD option is enabled
- Modding:
- Added metal detector functionality in the game editor
- Added crafting zones
- Added generator zones
- Added logging zones
- Added zones for manual-only cargo unload
- Supported custom mutators and brushes
- Added an ability to set DLC requirements in truck mod files, which allows tweaks for DLC trucks
- Supported custom cargo
- Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where Semi-Trailers were not attached properly to the truck’s saddle in some cases
- Fixed a bug where the client received an unlimited amount of cargo when unloading cargo onto the loading platform in the ‘Framing’ zone
- Fixed a bug where the truck engine automatically turned on after it has been stalled without any player input
- Fixed a bug in co-op where the value in counter for created cargo in „Сargo crafting“ window increased by 2 points for a single created cargo and decreased after that to the correct value
- Fixed overlapping text in unloading pop-up in the contract Paper Factory, Section C in Wisconsin
- Reduced transparency for „Total fuel“ line in generator popup
- Fixed a bug where Log-loader crane grab rotation controls were reversed
- Fixed a bug in co-op where the sound of anchors looped for another player if the player returns from a long distance
- Fixed a bug in co-op where the amount of ‘Fuel in the generator’ was not immediately updated in the crafting menu
- Fixed a bug where a player lost all unpacked logs in single-player after loading logs in co-op
- Fixed a bug where the client lost the ability to load cargo after trying to simultaneously load cargo with the host
- Fixed a bug where players were unable to load medium logs from Central Log Station in Drowned Lands
- Fixed a bug when in some cases mods were stuck in a queue on PC or were not downloaded due to an unknown error
- Fixed a bug where Oil Rig Drill did not respawn with the restart of the Derrick Delivery task
- Fixed controls issues with Logitech G923 wheel
- Fixed a bug where crane restored automatically after opening cargo management menu
- Fixed a bug where the list of mods the player needs to download to join a game was not full in some cases
- Fixed a bug where upgrade ‚engageable‘ of Differential Lock on International Paystar 5600 TS was available for purchase before finding it on the map ‚Grainwoods * River‘, Wisconsin
- Trucks:
- Improved camera set up in customization screen for ‚Caterpillar CT680‘
- Fixed a bug where the frame of Azov 42-20 Antarctic and Caterpillar 745C stayed in the same position as it was while entering the garage
- Fixed a bug where mudflaps of Azov 42-20 Antarctic were stretched to the side after exiting the garage and had no collision
- Tweaked steering knuckles on the Western Star 49X front wheels
- Improved suspension for CAT CT680
- Console Mods
- Added a dynamic progress bar that shows the amount of free memory
- Fixed a bug where in some cases users were unable to autologin in the Mod Browser on Xbox consoles
- Fixed a bug where it was impossible to download more than 3 mods at the same time when joining a multiplayer game with more than 3 mods activated
saucyy
18.05.2021 - 17:53 Uhr
Mal bitte 60 fps für die series. 😀 Das würde schon reichen.