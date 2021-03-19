SnowRunner: Speichernutzung mit Mods auf Konsole um 40 % verbessert

Schon im Februar hat Focus Home Interactive darüber informiert, dass man an einem Update für Snow Runner arbeitet, mit dem die Performance verbessert werden soll.
Dieses Update wurde diese Woche ausgerollt und enthält unter anderem eine Erhöhung des verfügbaren Speichers für Mods auf Konsolen um mindestens 40 %.
Am Spiel wurden weitere Verbesserungen und Fehlerkorrekturen vorgenommen, die in den nachfolgenden Patch Notes beschrieben wurden.
Update 12.2 Patch Notes
General
- Fixed a bug where video settings were not saved after restarting the game
- Fixed slow gearbox stick movement when a player is trying to set it to reverse
- Various fixes for logging mechanics in co-op
- Crash fixes and optimizations
Consoles
- Increased the amount of available memory for mods on consoles by at least 40%
- Fixed a bug where a false RAM restriction appeared when players tried to connect to the co-op host with mods activated
- Fixed a bug where a user received „Authentication notice” when selecting Mod browser after launching title without internet connection on Xbox