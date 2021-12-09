Sonic Next: Neues Sonic-Spiel wird bei den Game Awards gezeigt

Geoff Keighley hat bekannt gegeben, dass das neue Sonic-Spiel bei den The Game Awards 2021 gezeigt wird.

Sonic-Fans dürfen sich freuen, denn heute Nacht wird das neue Sonic-Spiel bei der The Game Awards 2021-Show vorgestellt. Via Twitter teilte Geoff Keighley das neue Poster zum anstehenden Sonic 2-Film, wobei er zusätzlich bekannt gab, dass neben dem Sonic 2-Film-Trailer auch das neue Sonic-Videospiel gezeigt wird.

