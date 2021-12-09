Sonic Next: Neues Sonic-Spiel wird bei den Game Awards gezeigt

Sonic-Fans dürfen sich freuen, denn heute Nacht wird das neue Sonic-Spiel bei der The Game Awards 2021-Show vorgestellt. Via Twitter teilte Geoff Keighley das neue Poster zum anstehenden Sonic 2-Film, wobei er zusätzlich bekannt gab, dass neben dem Sonic 2-Film-Trailer auch das neue Sonic-Videospiel gezeigt wird.

Tomorrow night #TheGameAwards it's a Sonic double header — don't miss the world premiere of the #SonicMovie2 trailer! https://t.co/ldMRkAt7GS — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 8, 2021

Guys….I'm not sure we are fully ready for the Sonic Cinematic Universe. The trailer is….insanely good! pic.twitter.com/q4zhknhZcn — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 8, 2021

Tomorrow night — Sonic's 30th anniversary gets even bigger. See the next game and….we're excited to welcome @jimcarrey and @rejectedjokes to #TheGameAwards to world premiere #SonicMovie2! pic.twitter.com/78WDL2JLk3 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 8, 2021