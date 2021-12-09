Sonic Next: Neues Sonic-Spiel wird bei den Game Awards gezeigt

Sonic-Fans dürfen sich freuen, denn heute Nacht wird das neue Sonic-Spiel bei der The Game Awards 2021-Show vorgestellt. Via Twitter teilte Geoff Keighley das neue Poster zum anstehenden Sonic 2-Film, wobei er zusätzlich bekannt gab, dass neben dem Sonic 2-Film-Trailer auch das neue Sonic-Videospiel gezeigt wird.
Tomorrow night #TheGameAwards it's a Sonic double header — don't miss the world premiere of the #SonicMovie2 trailer! https://t.co/ldMRkAt7GS
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 8, 2021
Guys….I'm not sure we are fully ready for the Sonic Cinematic Universe.
The trailer is….insanely good! pic.twitter.com/q4zhknhZcn
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 8, 2021
Tomorrow night — Sonic's 30th anniversary gets even bigger. See the next game and….we're excited to welcome @jimcarrey and @rejectedjokes to #TheGameAwards to world premiere #SonicMovie2! pic.twitter.com/78WDL2JLk3
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 8, 2021
Abmurckser
3480 XP Beginner Level 2 |
09.12.2021 - 10:52 Uhr
j0un3s
48600 XP Hooligan Bezwinger |
09.12.2021 - 10:56 Uhr
Wird bestimmt eine Blitzschnelle Präsentation 🤣
Gut Möglich 😀 😀
Der ist echt gut 😀