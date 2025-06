South of Midnight: Ein süßes neues Feature und zahlreiche Verbesserungen mit Update 1.3

PATCH NOTES – VERSION 1.3.0

Fixed light/shadow flickering in cutscenes on Low, Medium, and High Shadow Settings

Menu and User Interface

Fixed an error where the ‚jump‘ and ‚drop from ledge‘ actions could be mapped to the same input

Gameplay

Added ‚Pet the Dog‘ mechanic in Chapter 5

Accessibility

Various Menu Narration text readout fixes:

Fixed Chapter Replay option not being narrated

Fixed Menu Narration reading popup button options with their full coding names

Fixed the first boot auto configurer pop-up not being read by the Menu Narration system

Improved the readout text for the ‚Quit‘ confirmation popup

Fixed Menu Narration reading order to read the item name before number

Accessibility color options are now read out by their proper color names

Added subtitles for Kooshma’s Cabaret show (Roux’s song)