South of Midnight: Video präsentiert Plattform-Techniken im Spiel

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Compulsion Games hat ein neues Video mit Spielszenen aus South of Midnight veröffentlicht. Das kurze Video könnt ihr euch hier anschauen.

Die Entwickler von South of Midnight haben erneut einen kleinen Videoschnipsel zum Spiel veröffentlicht.

Die Protagonistin „Hazel“ nutzt dabei verschiedene Plattform-Techniken – eine Mischung aus Springen, Gleiten und Weben – um die verschiedenen Hindernisse in ihrer Umgebung zu überwinden.

Seht selbst:

Weitere Videos:

Wie gefallen euch die Spielszenen in diesem noch frühen Entwicklungsstadium?

