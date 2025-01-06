South of Midnight: Video präsentiert Plattform-Techniken im Spiel

Die Entwickler von South of Midnight haben erneut einen kleinen Videoschnipsel zum Spiel veröffentlicht.

Die Protagonistin „Hazel“ nutzt dabei verschiedene Plattform-Techniken – eine Mischung aus Springen, Gleiten und Weben – um die verschiedenen Hindernisse in ihrer Umgebung zu überwinden.

Seht selbst:

As Hazel, you'll use platforming—a mix of jumping, gliding, and weaving—to overcome the various obstacles found throughout your environment. pic.twitter.com/vTkqeKEnaM — Compulsion Games (@CompulsionGames) January 4, 2025

To enhance the handcrafted feel of South of Midnight’s art style, Art Director Whitney Clayton and our team of artists collaborated closely with Clyde Henry Productions—a Montreal-based stop-motion animation and puppetry studio renowned for its intricate, uncanny, and whimsically… pic.twitter.com/3OrMQlcEsd — Compulsion Games (@CompulsionGames) December 27, 2024

Jumping into the weekend with some good ole fashion platforming! pic.twitter.com/2J8qL1fVDj — Compulsion Games (@CompulsionGames) December 20, 2024

Two-Toed Tom wasn’t always the terrifying giant that the people of Prospero knew and feared. He started out as a tiny little thing, raised by Farmer Swopes, a cruel man who starved his animals for entertainment and profit. But Swopes‘ cruelty became his own undoing: when Tom was… pic.twitter.com/FLQDnE78us — Compulsion Games (@CompulsionGames) December 17, 2024

South of Midnight’s interactive audio design will guide players on a musical journey that evolves alongside Hazel’s growth as a weaver. As you progress through each region, you’ll uncover segments of each creature’s unique song, revealing their enigmatic backstory. pic.twitter.com/9bzAhhL6JB — Compulsion Games (@CompulsionGames) December 19, 2024

Ever wondered what goes into creating a world where magic meets the macabre? Take a deep dive behind the scenes and see how we brought the hauntingly beautiful Southern Gothic world of South of Midnight to life. Watch the full documentary now: https://t.co/Z2YtMKIMf9 pic.twitter.com/P8wUGW2ezF — Compulsion Games (@CompulsionGames) November 12, 2024

Wie gefallen euch die Spielszenen in diesem noch frühen Entwicklungsstadium?