South of Midnight: Video präsentiert weitere Spielszenen

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Compulsion Games hat ein neues Video mit Spielszenen aus South of Midnight veröffentlicht.

Die Entwickler von We Happy Few arbeiten unermüdlich daran, South of Midnight zu entwickeln und werfen immer wieder einen kurzen Blick auf einige Abschnitte des Spiels.

Damit ihr nichts verpasst, gibt es hier die Videoschnipsel für euch:

Weitere Videos:

Wie gefallen euch die Spielszenen in diesem noch frühen Entwicklungsstadium?

32 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. Wartenaufwunder 103450 XP Elite User | 30.12.2024 - 13:55 Uhr

    Gucke ich mir nicht an… heutzutage wird mir definitiv zuviel vorab von den Titeln gezeigt 😄

    Freu mich auf den Titel

    1
    • Mr Poppell 72800 XP Tastenakrobat Level 2 | 30.12.2024 - 14:11 Uhr

      Da gebe ich dir Recht, damals gab es, wenn überhaupt, was auf den großen Events zu sehen. Und trotzdem hat man sich auf einen Titel gefreut. Wenn ich von mir ausgehe behaupte ich mal mehr als heutzutage 🤔

      1
  3. buimui 415980 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Onyx | 30.12.2024 - 14:16 Uhr

    Freue mich immer mehr drauf. Sieht einfach fantastisch aus.

    0
  5. Katanameister 42980 XP Hooligan Schubser | 30.12.2024 - 14:19 Uhr

    Charakterdesign gefällt mir nicht, die Spielwelt sieht nicht übel aus, abwarten wie es am Ende wird.

    0
  6. ZombieGott79 83540 XP Untouchable Star 2 | 30.12.2024 - 15:00 Uhr

    Werde definitiv nicht spielen aber für alle andere , hoffe ich das es ein gutes Spiel wird .

    0

