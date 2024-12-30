South of Midnight: Video präsentiert weitere Spielszenen

Die Entwickler von We Happy Few arbeiten unermüdlich daran, South of Midnight zu entwickeln und werfen immer wieder einen kurzen Blick auf einige Abschnitte des Spiels.

Damit ihr nichts verpasst, gibt es hier die Videoschnipsel für euch:

To enhance the handcrafted feel of South of Midnight’s art style, Art Director Whitney Clayton and our team of artists collaborated closely with Clyde Henry Productions—a Montreal-based stop-motion animation and puppetry studio renowned for its intricate, uncanny, and whimsically… pic.twitter.com/3OrMQlcEsd — Compulsion Games (@CompulsionGames) December 27, 2024

Weitere Videos:

Jumping into the weekend with some good ole fashion platforming! pic.twitter.com/2J8qL1fVDj — Compulsion Games (@CompulsionGames) December 20, 2024

Two-Toed Tom wasn’t always the terrifying giant that the people of Prospero knew and feared. He started out as a tiny little thing, raised by Farmer Swopes, a cruel man who starved his animals for entertainment and profit. But Swopes‘ cruelty became his own undoing: when Tom was… pic.twitter.com/FLQDnE78us — Compulsion Games (@CompulsionGames) December 17, 2024

South of Midnight’s interactive audio design will guide players on a musical journey that evolves alongside Hazel’s growth as a weaver. As you progress through each region, you’ll uncover segments of each creature’s unique song, revealing their enigmatic backstory. pic.twitter.com/9bzAhhL6JB — Compulsion Games (@CompulsionGames) December 19, 2024

Ever wondered what goes into creating a world where magic meets the macabre? Take a deep dive behind the scenes and see how we brought the hauntingly beautiful Southern Gothic world of South of Midnight to life. Watch the full documentary now: https://t.co/Z2YtMKIMf9 pic.twitter.com/P8wUGW2ezF — Compulsion Games (@CompulsionGames) November 12, 2024

Wie gefallen euch die Spielszenen in diesem noch frühen Entwicklungsstadium?