South of Midnight: Videoschnipsel zeigen neues Gameplay

Compulsion Games, die Macher von We Happy Few, sind eifrig dabei South of Midnight zu entwickeln und lassen immer wieder kurz in ein paar Abschnitte des Spiels blicken.
Damit ihr nichts verpasst, gibt es hier die Videoschnipsel für euch:
Jumping into the weekend with some good ole fashion platforming! pic.twitter.com/2J8qL1fVDj
Two-Toed Tom wasn't always the terrifying giant that the people of Prospero knew and feared. He started out as a tiny little thing, raised by Farmer Swopes, a cruel man who starved his animals for entertainment and profit. But Swopes' cruelty became his own undoing: when Tom was… pic.twitter.com/FLQDnE78us
Weitere Videos:
South of Midnight's interactive audio design will guide players on a musical journey that evolves alongside Hazel's growth as a weaver. As you progress through each region, you'll uncover segments of each creature's unique song, revealing their enigmatic backstory. pic.twitter.com/9bzAhhL6JB
Ever wondered what goes into creating a world where magic meets the macabre? Take a deep dive behind the scenes and see how we brought the hauntingly beautiful Southern Gothic world of South of Midnight to life.
Watch the full documentary now: https://t.co/Z2YtMKIMf9 pic.twitter.com/P8wUGW2ezF
Wie gefallen euch die Spielszenen in diesem noch frühen Entwicklungsstadium?
Bis bisher gezeigte gefällt mir schon ganz gut, freue mich drauf.
gefällt mir richtig gut!
Da es noch sehr unrund läuft sag ich noch nichts,da kann sich in beide richtung noch viel tun.
Richtig gut! Das Spiel wird bis gekauft
Mir gefällt, finde die Grafik gut. Hat mich etwas überrascht, nach der ersten Trailervorstellung wusste man ja noch nicht soviel.So schaut es gut aus.
Freue mich schon drauf, neben Fable eines der Highlights 2025 auf der Xbox 🥰
sieht doch gut an
alles gezeigte finde ich eher so mäh, aber lasse mich auch gerne von was besseres belehren wenn es raus kommt
Sieht nice aus 😎
Das Design find ich so geil 🤩 freu mich Mega auf den Release 😍😍😍