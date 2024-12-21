South of Midnight: Videoschnipsel zeigen neues Gameplay

59 Autor: , in News / South of Midnight
Image: Xbox Game Studios

Compulsion Games hat in zwei neuen kurzen Videos frisches Gameplay aus South of Midnight präsentiert.

Compulsion Games, die Macher von We Happy Few, sind eifrig dabei South of Midnight zu entwickeln und lassen immer wieder kurz in ein paar Abschnitte des Spiels blicken.

Damit ihr nichts verpasst, gibt es hier die Videoschnipsel für euch:

Weitere Videos:

Wie gefallen euch die Spielszenen in diesem noch frühen Entwicklungsstadium?

  3. MeisterMichl 10920 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 1 | 21.12.2024 - 19:49 Uhr

    Da es noch sehr unrund läuft sag ich noch nichts,da kann sich in beide richtung noch viel tun.

    0
  5. MetalGSeahawk21 118850 XP Scorpio King Rang 4 | 21.12.2024 - 20:22 Uhr

    Mir gefällt, finde die Grafik gut. Hat mich etwas überrascht, nach der ersten Trailervorstellung wusste man ja noch nicht soviel.So schaut es gut aus.

    0
  8. nexus258 47550 XP Hooligan Bezwinger | 21.12.2024 - 20:46 Uhr

    alles gezeigte finde ich eher so mäh, aber lasse mich auch gerne von was besseres belehren wenn es raus kommt

    0
  10. Heisi 23080 XP Nasenbohrer Level 2 | 21.12.2024 - 20:59 Uhr

    Das Design find ich so geil 🤩 freu mich Mega auf den Release 😍😍😍

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort