STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl: Neuer Patch killt Story-Blocker

Letzte Woche erst wurde Mammut-Patch 1.30 ausgerollt, der mehr als 1200 Korrekturen und Verbesserungen umfasste. Jetzt schiebt GSC Game Word mit Version 1.3.1 einen weiteren hinterher.
Der neue Patch dient vorwiegend der Beseitigung von Story-Blockern und der Behebung von technischen Problemen in STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl.
Schaut in die Patch Notes, für alle Details. Wer keinerlei Spoiler mag, schaut direkt in der Quelle vorbei.
Update 1.3.1 Patch Notes
Main Story, Side Quests, and Encounters:
- Fixed an issue where Scar could be missing at lab during the Visions of Truth mission.
- Fixed an issue where the “Get the Control Emitter from the technician” mission stage of the Dawn of a New Day mission could not be started due to the death of Powerplug.
- Fixed an issue where the mission objective Find Spirit could not end if the player talks to Spirit again right after the first dialog during The Boundary mission.
- Fixed an issue where mission Chasing Ghosts could not progress after activating tower equipment.
- Fixed an issue where the mission objective „Talk to Scar“ could not be completed for some users if is dead during The Road to the Foundation mission.
- Fixed an issue where the player could fall into the elevator shaft without any possibility of getting out during the Let No One Leave Unsatisfied mission.
- Fixed an issue where the “Get inside the underground lab” objective could start without obtaining Emitter from Powerplug during the Dawn of a New Day mission.
- Fixed an issue where Simon Dubny could be missing The Faust’s cell during the Hot on the Trail mission.
- Fixed an issue where the doors to the underground tunnel and Location D could be closed for some players during the Once More unto the Breach mission.
- Fixed an issue where the mission Dark Times could be blocked due to the death of Jarl.
- Fixed an issue where the NPC could block the entrance to the watch post during The Assault on the Duga mission.
- Fixed an issue when the dialog with Roosevelt did not start during the Legends of the Zone mission.
- Fixed an issue where the door to the Forestry location could be locked at the Extreme Simplicity mission start.
- Fixed an issue where monolith NPCs could enter safe zone in Prypiat during the The Road to the Foundation mission.
- Fixed an issue where body could be missing after the
Technical Part:
- Fixed an issue where NPCs could not return to their designated places after the Emission.
- Fixed an issue where the sound effect for entering Ribs‘ anomaly could loop and repeat every 10 seconds.
- Fixed an issue when the crosshairs could not be disabled through the settings.
- Fixed an issue where all drag’n’drop actions are done with a delay in any item container at the STC Malachite location.
- Improved voiceover positioning. Fixed issue when the player could only hear the voice through one earbud.
- Fixed an issue where item highlighting did not move to the next item when looting with a gamepad.
- Fixed a dozen of EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION errors, and other crashes.
