STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl: Patch 1.0.3 veröffentlicht

The latest 1.0.3 patch we prepared will address following issues:

Crashes and memory leaks:

Multiple ACCESS_VIOLATION_ERROR fixes.

Multiple LowLevelFatalError crash fixes.

Controls adjustments:

According to your feedback, we adjusted following parameters/values to decrease input lag on keyboard+mouse input:

Mouse Smoothing is disabled by default.

Mouse Acceleration is disabled by default.

Additionally, default values of mouse sensitivity were updated to allow a predictable default experience for our players with new values of two parameters mentioned bellow:

Camera sensitivity: 25%.

Aim sensitivity: 15%.

Main and Side missions:

Fixed issue with that were able to chase player outside during the In Search of Past Glory mission.

Fixed an issue where the NPCs would die after trying to enter a building during the mission On the Edge.

Fixed issue with which could despawn before player loots a collar from it during In the Name of Science mission.

Fixed issue with player potentially locking oneself during Dangerous Liaisons mission.

Fixed issue with becoming hostile upon noticing a player during King of the Hill mission.

Fixed an issue when despawns in front of the player after the dialog in the bunker during A Heavy Burden mission.

Fixed issue with NPC’s despawning when player successfully finishes Legends of the Zone mission.

AI:

Fixed an issue with mutant bodies stretching after a shot from an automatic weapon.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to block the doors during the Back to the Slag Heap mission.

Balance:

Fixed issue with not selling certain ammo types.

Saves:

Fixed issues with missing player saves after a hard reboot of the PC/Xbox.