STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy: Neuer Patch behebt Fehler

Ab sofort steht für STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy ein neuer Patch für PlayStation- als auch Xbox-Konsolen bereit. Das Update behebt einige Fehler in STALKER: Call of Pripyat.
Unter anderem wurden Missionen überarbeitet, bei denen es zuletzt zu Spielabstürzen kam. Abseits davon liefert der Patch Verbesserungen an der japanischen, chinesischen, koreanischen sowie englischen Lokalisierung.
Die genauen Patch Notes findet ihr im Folgenden.
* resolved an issue that caused a soft lock after talking to the Pilot at Skadovsk;
* fixed crash after talking to Gonta at 3 AM in the “Hunt Chimera“ quest;
* fixed crash after bringing teammates to Zulu in the „Prypiat – 1“ quest;
* fixed bug with the spawn of the Joker’s PDA, which blocked progression of the „Three Comrades“ quest;
* fixed a bug with stash stat in the PDA menu after looting several specific stashes;
* fixed an issue with Emission Survived stat in the PDA menu;
* fixed some typos and multiple crashes.
STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy ist seit dem 7. März 2024 für Xbox One und PlayStation 4 verfügbar. Dank Abwärtskompatibilität können die Shooter ebenfalls auf der Xbox Series X|S und PlayStation 5 gespielt werden. Die Spielesammlung beinhaltet die Ableger Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky und Call of Pripyat.