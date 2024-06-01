STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy: Neuer Patch behebt Fehler

* improved Japanese, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Korean and English localizations;

* resolved an issue that caused a soft lock after talking to the Pilot at Skadovsk;

* fixed crash after talking to Gonta at 3 AM in the “Hunt Chimera“ quest;

* fixed crash after bringing teammates to Zulu in the „Prypiat – 1“ quest;

* fixed bug with the spawn of the Joker’s PDA, which blocked progression of the „Three Comrades“ quest;

* fixed a bug with stash stat in the PDA menu after looting several specific stashes;

* fixed an issue with Emission Survived stat in the PDA menu;

* fixed some typos and multiple crashes.