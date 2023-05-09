Im Laufe des heutigen Dienstags wird Respawn Entertainment voraussichtlich ein weiteres Update für Star Wars Jedi: Survivor auf Xbox Series X|S und PlayStation 5 veröffentlichen.
Für PC soll es diese Woche ebenfalls folgen. Genaue Uhrzeiten zur Verfügbarkeit für alle Plattformen wurden nicht genannt.
Spieler des Action-Adventures erhalten mit dem Update weitere Fehlerkorrekturen. Laut den Patch Notes wurden verschiedene Probleme beim Speichern des Status behoben. Auch ein schwarzer Bildschirm, der durch Streaming-Probleme auftrat, wurde beseitigt.
Der Entwickler hat sich weiterhin auch um Lichtschwertmarkierungen gekümmert, die nicht korrekt angezeigt wurden, sowie um nicht aktivierte Lüftungsschächte in „Stone Spires“.
Weitere Details des neusten Updates findet ihr wie immer in den Patch Notes zum Aufklappen.
- (PC only) Updated occlusion behavior for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls.
- (PC only) Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching.
- (PC only) Performance improvements for some VFX.
- Coming soon to console
- (PC only) Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.
- (PS5 only) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.
- Fixed various save state errors.
- Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.
- Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.
- Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.
- Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.
- Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.
- Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.
- Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.
- Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.
- Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.
- Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.
- Improved text scrolling.
- Minor text translation fixes.
- Various crash fixes.
More work continues
Additionally, here are a few known issues we’re currently investigating and working on for future patches.
- (PC only) Improving performance on newer i7 and i9 CPUs that have efficiency cores.
- (PC only) General performance improvements to improve both CPU and GPU utilization while reducing idle time, both with and without raytracing.
- (PC only) Improving some hitching which can be attributed to streaming raytracing data, assets, and a gap in our prebuilt shaders.
- Various bug fixes.
- And more!
