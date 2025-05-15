Star Wars Outlaws: Neue Weltraumverträge und weitere Verbesserungen

Dank des neuen Updates könnt ihr mit Kays Blaster jetzt auch während der Fahrt auf dem Speeder ballern. Es ist nun auch möglich, zwischen dem Blaster und einer Zweihandwaffe zu wechseln.
Neue Herausforderungen stellt ihr euch in Star Wars Outlaws durch das Hinzufügen von weiteren Weltraumverträgen, die neue Typen beinhalten.
Außerdem wurde die Trailblazer mit einem neuen passiven System ausgerüstet, das zusätzliche Gameplay-Effekte bieten.
Schaut euch die Patch Notes für alle Details an, doch gebt Acht vor Spoilern.
PATCH DETAILS (version version 8636159.DLC2)
- PlayStation 5: 6.17GB (01.006.000)
- Xbox Series X|S: 8.55GB (1.0.6.0)
- PC (Ubisoft Connect): 10.21GB (1.0.6.0)
- Steam: 8.5GB (1.0.6.0)
FULL PATCH NOTES:
Highlights
- Added the ability to free fire Kay’s blaster while riding the speeder
- Added the ability to holster and swap between two handed weapons and Kay’s blaster
- Added the ability to equip new passive systems to the Trailblazer for additional gameplay effects
- Added new space contracts for all players that include multiple challenge types
- Fixed an issue where the Hidden Riches intel could not be completed
General Gameplay
- Improved shooting when behind cover to prevent hitting the environment
- Fixed an issue where certain intel quests could not be completed if intel was found before picking up the quest
- Improved enemy AI when moving to cover/being suppressed
- Fixed an issue where Kay could get trapped when respawning in a restricted room on Toshara
- Improved Kay’s movement animations on stairs and slopes
- Adjusted effects of getting ionized in space
- Fixed space NPCs going „out of bounds“ when in combat
- Miyuki Traders have been upgraded to full vendors and now sell passive system upgrades in addition to previous resource items
- Fixed issue where the Ion upgrade of the smoke bomb was inconsistent in ionizing enemies
- Fixed issue where melee finishers sometimes wouldn’t trigger if the blaster is overheated
- Fixed issue where configurations with improved heat capacity from upgrades and gear would risk overheating the blaster if quick switching modules when near the overheat threshold
- Crimson Reign gear set has a reduced cooldown on Stun Shot for each enemy caught within all variants of the Smoke Bomb
- Outlaw Belt has a reduced cooldown and increased duration of the supercooled state when swapping between Kay’s blaster modules. Additional HUD feedback has been added for the duration and cooldown
- Fixed an issue where shields would not protect Kay from direct impact explosive projectiles
- Performance improvements during climbing
- Improved attaching and releasing input when using the grappling hook
- Fixed an issue where Kay would move slowly when aiming during strafing in certain areas
- Kay no longer gains adrenaline during standing jumps on the speeder
- Kay is now thrown off the speeder when hit by a melee attack
- Improved cases where dropping weapons could result in clipping
- Kay now exits scoping when staggered
- Fixed an issue where the Glowlamp would disable when entering vents
Performance
- Fixed an issue where the game could crash when activating FSR3 Frame Gen and Freesync Premium Pro HDR
Graphics
- RTXDI improvements
- Ray Reconstruction improvements
UI, HUD and Settings
- Fixed an issue where a vendor’s purchase screen was unable to be closed when the items list was empty
- Fixed an issue where the incorrect journal entries would be highlighted when hovering over a different entry
Audio
- Fixed an issue where crew members lines would be played at incorrect times
Cinematics
- Improved instances where props were missing/floating in certain cinematics
Camera
- Fixed an issue with camera jittering and clipping while on the speeder
Worlds, Fauna and Flora
- Fixed an issue where the surrounding environment would not reflect correct time of day
- Fixed an issue where color banding was present in the sky on Consoles
Accessibility
- Added accessibility shortcut allowing high contrast, auto run, and menu narration to be toggled without accessing menus
- Gadget wheel can now be set to a toggle rather than a button hold
- HUD background transparency and colors can now be adjusted
- High contrast UI setting now also affects headings in settings menus
- Gameplay high contrast transparency now affects darker colors more evenly
- Map menu narration now reads whether a location is on another planet
- Fixed an issue where remapping breaks sabacc controls
- Fixed an issue where high contrast mode settings menu preview did not match how the transparency slider works in the game
- Fixed an issue where some HUD icons were hard to see when high contrast HUD was enabled
- Fixed an issue where large HUD text would be larger than its background
- Fixed an issue where autowalk was not available when using a controller on PC, or on consoles
- Fixed an issue where the Trailblazer was not displayed correctly in high contrast mode when damaged
- Auto-vault no longer triggers if the fall will kill Kay
Miscellaneous
- Reduced instances of environmental clothes clipping
MAIN & SIDE QUESTS (beware of spoilers)
Akiva
- The Veteran
- Fixed an issue where the speeder was unable to be interacted with after a cutscene
Kijimi
- Breakout
- Fixed an issue where Kay could get stuck dismounting the speeder when exiting the factory tunnel
Other
- Revelator
- Fixed an issue where Kay could get stuck if walking behind the turbolift while joining Sliro’s detail
- Fixed an issue where a ladder could not be interacted with if Kay respawns
Known Issue
- Contraband contracts
- Picking up a contraband contract and not completing it (e.g. going to another region/space/planet or completing another activity) will cause the contract to fail. The contract can be picked up again from the vendor.
Viel zu spät, schon lange die 1000 GS geholt. Schade, dass Spiele heutzutage nur noch unvollständig erscheinen. Es lohnt sich wirklich gar nicht mehr Spiele zu Release zu kaufen oder zu spielen…
Auch wenn viele über das Spiel meckern ich habe dennoch Spaß gehabt und erst vor kurzem für 18 EUR auf die Goldedition upgegraded. Habe von dem Spiel nie einen Gamechanger erwartet und das was ich bekommen habe, hat mir voll ausgereicht. Werde zu gegebener Zeit noch die DLCs nachholen.
Dass man auf dem Gleiter schießen kann, hätte von Anfang an möglich sein sollen 🤨, alleine schon wegen Verfolgungsjagden.
Schießen konnte man. Nur halt nicht frei nach Belieben.
Man musste immer den Blaster „aufladen“ um die Schuss-Animation auf dem Gleiter zu starten.
Freies schießen Stelle ich mir übrigens schwierig vor, wenn es kein „Lock On“-Modus gibt, da man echt schnell unterwegs ist.
Wenn man jetzt noch wirklich wie ein Outlaw benehmen könnte wäre es akzeptabel. Na ja die Protagonistin könnte auch hübsch sein.
Ich werde noch einen Moment warten und dann irgendwann zuschlagen. Denke schon, dass es mir gefallen könnte.