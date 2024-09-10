Star Wars Outlaws: Schleichmissionen mit Update optimiert

Ein ca. 2,2 GB großes Update kann ab sofort für Star Wars Outlaws heruntergeladen werden.
Zu den Highlights von Title Update 1.1.2 zählen die bereits angesprochenen Optimierungen bei einigen Schleichmissionen sowie Cross-Progression und Cross-Saves via Ubisoft Connect.
Es wurde zudem die „Hyperraum“-Mission behoben sowie Fehler in weiteren Questabläufen.
Schaut euch die Patch Notes an und erfahrt, welche Korrekturen und Anpassungen mit diesem Update vorgenommen worden sind.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Tweaks and improvement on some challenging stealth moments.
- Cross-progression and saving is now available.
- Overall PC performance improvement and optimization.
- Crash fixes and stability improvements across all platforms.
- „Old School Cool“ trophy can now be unlocked for PlayStation 5 players so you can finally platinum the game!
- The „Hyperspace“ mission is fixed, you can now take off.
- Various bug fixes affecting quest flow.
DETAILS:
Patch Sizes:
- PlayStation®5: 1.92 GB
- Xbox Series X|S: 2.25 GB
- PC: 1.89 GB
New Feature
- Cross-progression and saving is now available between all platforms through Ubisoft Connect. More info on this here.
Performance & Stability
- Various crash fixes and stability improvements across all platforms.
- PC performance improvements and optimization across the game.
- Improvement for FPS drops during some scenes.
- VRAM Improvement.
- Higher graphic fidelity when using ray reconstruction and frame generation technologies.
UI, HUD and Settings
- Game version will now be visible from the settings.
- Quality mode will be set as default on console.
- Corrected default settings for motion blur on quality mode for consoles.
- HDR Brightness values have been modified.
Graphics
- Various graphics and lighting fixes.
- All cinematics now supported on ultra-wide screens.
Audio
- Fix for potential music loss when fast-travelling in Toshara.
Worlds, Fauna and Flora
- Many additional idle animations for NPC have been added across all planets.
- Fixed an issue where the Imperial Speeder Bike 74-z would be missing a part.
General Gameplay
- It is now less likely to be detected while rolling.
- Level of detection adjusted depending on location.
MAIN & SIDE QUESTS__ (beware of spoilers)__
Toshara
- Fixed the issue where the energy barrier in Kerro’s Speakeasy would not be disabled after successfully slicing the terminal.
- „The Underworld“ – NPC numbers have been adjusted and environmental guidance markers added to better facilitate infiltration.
- „The Mechanics“- Fixed the issue where Kay would spawn outside the quest area if she died inside the wind turbine.
- „The Wreck“ – AI detection has been adjusted.
- „Hyperspace“ – Fixed the issue where no prompt was shown to take off.
Tatooine
- „Partners“ – Fixed the issue where Kay would not gain wanted levels on other planets when reaching the objective „Meet with Hoss in the cantina“.
Akiva
- „The Veteran“ – Fixed the issue where „reporting to the droid“ objective would not update after reporting back to MT-7.
Miscellaneous
- „Old School Cool“ trophy can now be unlocked for PlayStation 5 players.
- Inverting one axis in the controls menu will no longer invert the other one in Photo mode.
- Nix accessories and treats can now be checked in the loadout menu while Kay Vess is piloting the Trailblazer.
13 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Das mit dem Schleichen geht ja,die Häufigkeit davon ist halt nervig, Schwierigkeitsgrad ist machbar.
Wichtig sind das die Abstürze und das Texturabsaufen beseitigt werden und vor allem der Questbug in Kijimi, das ich wenigstens die Story beenden kann.
Hab auch kein Problem mit dem Schleichen. Nervt halt nur, das man die dann immer komplett neu anfangen musss. Aber es sind auch noch weitaus wichtigere Updates enthalten, wie Grafikverbesserungen (dringend nötig) und die Bugs in den Missionen (noch wichtiger)
Welche Grafikverbesserungen sind hier denn nötig?
Hab ebenfalls das Problem das ich nach einem gescheiterten Versuch in die Wagenfabrik einzudringen nicht mehr an den Wachen vorbeikomme um die letzte quest abzuschließen. Auch nach dem jetzigen Patch nichts zu machen . Maximal ärgerlich.
Mal ganz ehrlich, die Gameplay Mechaniken, die Gegnger K.I die Interaktion mit der Umwelt. Was ich von dem Spiel gesehen hab hat mich eher an einen Start Titel der Xbox One erinnert und nicht an ein Current Gen Spiel. Man kann ja nicht mal Wilde Tier in der Pampa abknallen, das ist alles so altbacken und Statisch.
Dass das Spiel hinter den Erwartungen zurück bleibt wundert mich nicht, Outlaws erinnert mich wirklich an eine Tech Demo für die Xbox One.
Auch wenn man es mit Read Dead 2 vergleicht, sehr rückständige Animationen, beim Pokern zum Beispiel, sieht total schlecht aus und Read Dead 2 kam vor 6 Jahren raus.
Ja solche Vergleiche hab ich auch auf YT gesehen. An RDR2 kommt glaube ich auch nichts ran, das Spiel ist in Sachen Darstellung und Storytelling einfach seine eigene Klasse. Ich hatte noch NIE Tränen in den Augen Beim zocken aber das Ende mit Gutem Karma hat mich echt bewegt. Einfach ein Geniales Spiel 👌
War danach auch ausgebrannt, hatte zuletzt das selbe Gefühl bei Elden Ring.
Nicht nur Read Dead 2, gibt auch Videos wo es mit Ubi Spielen aus der Vergangenheit verglichen wird, zB AC Black Flag und gerade was Physik angeht ist Outlaws ganz schön rückschrittlich, da war mehr „Liebe“ in den alten Ubi Games.
Die Ubisoft Games haben irgendwie „Fast-Food“ Standard erreicht. Ich bin mal gespannt wie es mit der Firma weiter geht. Ich habe das Gefühl das AC Shadows genauso Floppen wird wie Outlaws.
Wer hat sich die Steuerung mit dem Gleiter ausgedacht…. Wenn ich den erwische🤬
Ubisoft Games kannst erst nach nem halben Jahr Release anfassen 🙈😪 immer das selbe Theater mit den 😌
Probier ich dir tage mal aus!!!