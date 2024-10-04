Star Wars Outlaws: Stealth-Erlebnis mit Title Update 1.2 optimiert

Title Update 1.2 für Star Wars Outlaws ist jetzt für Xbox Series X|S verfügbar. Es konzentriert sich hauptsächlich um Verbesserungen und Optimierungen.
Ubisoft hat an der Kamera des Speeders sowie der Reaktionsfähigkeit geschraubt. Weiterhin erfuhr das Stealth-Erlebnis eine größere Optimierung.
Die Details zu den Verbesserungen und zusätzlich einer Reihe Fehlerkorrekturen könnt ihr in den Patch Notes nachlesen.
NOTABLE CHANGES:
- Tweaked the overall stealth experience by adjusting AI detection, the number of NPCs and their positioning, patrol pathing, camera detection and highlighting environmental opportunities to reduce player friction
- Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in the hyperjump sequence towards Kijimi
- Fixed an issue where the ‚Takeoff‘ button prompt wouldn’t be shown after ‚The Wreck‘ mission
- Improved the position of the speeder camera when the FOV was increased
- Improved the speeder’s response and reaction when called
- Improved speeder collision with the environment to reduce being knocked off the speeder
- Kerro’s Speakeasy – fixed an issue where the energy barrier was not disabled after successfully slicing the panel on Mirogana
- Fixed an issue where players could not interact with the triangulation stone in Jet Kordo’s quest line on Toshara, and where the holotracker would not spawn in the Trailblazer
FULL PATCH NOTES:
Performance & Stability
- Improved stability and performance across all platforms
- Fixed FPS drops with Intel ARC GPUs
- Added VRAM impact to RTXDI usage
General Gameplay
- Improved animation of Kay’s movements
- Scaled AI reaction to environmental actions from investigation to combat (e.g. when Nix detonates an NPC’s grenade more than once)
- Reduced adrenaline gain when using melee
- Added a quick throw button for using grenades
- Improved conflicts when crouching near ledges when camera is facing the opposite direction
- Reduced detection chances when using cover
- Improved the speeder controls when using a mouse
- Added a tutorial reminder for the blaster’s Stun module
- Improved elements of the Death Trooper event
- Improved sniper rifle sensitivity
- Improved speeder collision with the environment to reduce being knocked off the speeder
- Added the ability to press jump twice when near a grapple point to activate it
- Improved animations after takedowns
- Improved melee animation after punching an enemy wearing a helmet
- Fixed an issue where Kay wouldn’t receive any damage from enemy blasters
- Fixed an issue where Nix accessories and treats were not showing in the menu when in space
- Fixed an issue where controller presets weren’t saved when playing on different consoles of the same platform
- Fixed an issue where Kay would get stuck in out-of-bound areas
- Fixed an issue where the grappling hook wouldn’t snap to the correct position
- Fixed an issue where Kay would incorrectly lose reputation when trespassing in Syndicate districts
- Fixed an issue where some NPCs could not be distracted by Nix
- Fixed an issue where Kay’s reputation wouldn’t be impacted properly when detected completing actions such as stealing or being caught in Syndicate districts
- Fixed an issue where player input wouldn’t be registered during slicing if pressed quickly
- Fixed an issue where the speeder racing NPC wouldn’t move when starting the race
- Fixed an issue where the speeder racing NPC would despawn on Toshara
- Fixed an issue where Nix Sense wouldn’t highlight NPCs that can be pickpocketed
- Fixed an issue where Kay would teleport to the nearest shoreline when fast travelling if the speeder was on deep water
- Fixed an issue where open world events would deactivate after getting close to the location
- Fixed an issue where some syndicate events would not grant rewards when completed
- Fixed an issue with the Death Trooper event not triggering when reaching Wanted Level 6
- Fixed an issue where „Defeat the wanted level 6“ objective does not complete after finishing the event in space
UI, HUD and Settings
- Added Syndicate names to individual contracts
- Improved the flow on individual expert screens to view abilities as they become ready to unlock
- Updated the description of gear sets to match their effects
- Changed the default setting for the speeder to keyboard (WASD) rather than mouse on PC
- Improved in-game menus and scrolling
- Improved descriptive text when interacting with vendors that require certain Syndicate reputation
- Fixed an issue where the cinematic volume setting was not registering properly
- Fixed an issue where FOV was not working correctly when in 21:9 mode on consoles
- Fixed an issue where the speeder icon was not present on the map and compass when fast travelling from one planet to another
Graphics
- Improved the performance of VRAM, RTXDI, Frame Generation, and Ray Reconstruction
- Fixed various graphical corruptions during takeoff and landing sequences and when in space
- Fixed an issue with specific gearsets flickering when Frame Generation is on
- Improved NPC visuals
- Fixed an issue where some ground texture rendered in low quality after rebooting, loading, or fast travelling
- Fixed an issue where some object lighting was not appearing correctly
- Improved environmental terrain and foliage
- Improved lighting during nighttime planetary takeoffs
Audio
- Added additional background dialogue to improve immersion
- Adjusted audio levels of environmental objects and player/NPC reactions
- Fixed an issue where cantina music stopped after speaking to a contract giver
- Fixed an issue where a sound effect would get stuck after using Nix pulse
- Fixed multiple issues with objects not making sound upon physical impact with Kay or environment
- Fixed multiple missing UI sounds in menus
- Improved multiple music and ambience transitions in Quests and Open World
Cinematics
- Improved narration, dialogue scenes, voice overs and lip syncing
Camera
- Improved camera positioning when Kay is in low cover, shooting, and climbing
- Improved the position of the speeder camera when the FOV was increased
Worlds, Fauna and Flora
- Improved Kay’s hair animations during different rain types
- Fixed vendor idle animations that were missing for some locations
- Improved Kay’s awareness around waterfalls and rain
Sabacc:
- Fixed an issue where Mehdo played the ‚Cook The Books‘ shift token, and the effect would exist for the remainder of the game, when it should only be for the next reveal
- Fixed an issue where a deck with selected shift tokens was not saved when quitting the game
- Fixed an issue during the Sabacc tutorial where the game could be blocked if opening the rules menu
- Fixed an issue where gameplay would get stuck if leaving the game during the Double Discard confirmation screen
- Fixed an issue where NPCs would not react accordingly during the reveal phase
- Fixed an issue where the opponent’s cards wouldn’t show in the header when the Nix cheat was disabled
Photo Mode:
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to rotate the camera while Adrenaline Rush was active
- Fixed an issue where settings would reset when switching presets
- Fixed an issue where photo mode couldn’t be selected while Kay was using binoculars
Accessibility:
- Added large font option for subtitles
- Added a bold font option for subtitles
- Moved overheard subtitles directional arrow to the right side of the container
- Added auto accelerate/brake to the auto walk button
- A prompt was added to the first-time user experience to enable large fonts
- Added the option to auto mantle/vault over small objects
- Menu narration order was updated to provide information in a more logical order
- Added additional increments for the speeder mouse sensitivity
- Added Adrenaline Rush timer setting to allow double or triple time for picking targets
- Updated the tutorial text regarding accessibility options for Sabacc
- Fixed an issue with missing closed captions for some weapon type explosions
- Fixed an issue with audio description being cut off in a cinematic
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where Kay closed the wrong eye when aiming down sights
- Fixed localization text in dialogue sequences
- Fixed some incorrect text during dialogue options
- Improved Kay’s gun holster animation
- Added a warning when spending a large amount of credits to avoid doing so by mistake
- Fixed an issue where purchased items reappeared in the vendor’s menu after saving/loading
- Fixed an issue where players could throw unlimited grenades
- Fixed an issue where Imperial speeders were missing parts
- Fixed an issue where a data pad could not be interacted with during ‚Selo’s People‘
MAIN & SIDE QUESTS(beware of spoilers)
Canto Bight
- ‚Beginnings‘ – adjusted number of credits needed to steal with Nix and added an extra keycard opportunity in the Sixth Kin Club
- ‚The Heist‘ – fixed an issue where players could get stuck in an infinite loading loop after dying
Toshara
- ‚Underworld‘ – adjusted enemy amount, AI detection, patrols, and scalable environment to better the stealth experience
- ‚New Tricks‘ – Fixed an issue where Danka’s call could be triggered while in the blaster upgrade menu, resulting in the Ion blast not working on the required door
- ‚False Flag‘ – Fixed an issue where progress could be lost when quitting an active quest
- ‚The Wreck‘
- Fixed an issue where the quest marker was not pointing to the correct objective
- Fixed an issue where a player could get stuck if saving/loading during the escape sequence
- Fixed an issue where the takeoff button prompt would not trigger
Tatooine
- ‚The Hotfixer‘ – Fixed an issue where Kay would dismount the speeder at the start of the chase sequence
Akiva
- ‚Viper‘ – Fixed an issue where the quest marker was not pointing to the correct objective
- ‚Revelator‘
- Fixed an issue where players would get a ‚Return to Area‘ message, resulting in the mission being failed
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck if the Trailblazer was destroyed when a certain cinematic triggered
4 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Da haben sie ja was zu tun, war schon ein sehr mieses Stealth Gefühl das ich verspürt habe.
Vielleicht verirrt sich das Spiel ja Black Friday in meinem Bestand.
Bis dahin gerne noch weiter verbessern! 😀
Wäre nett wenn jemand hier mal berichten könnte ob es signifikante Verbesserungen sind oder nur heiße Luft. LG
Poliert das mal schön weiter…