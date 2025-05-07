Starfield: Beta-Update verbessert Quests, Fahrzeuge und mehr

Creation Kit: Creations up to 2GB in size can now be uploaded.

Creation Kit: Added the ability for Creators to add new icons to the game.

Added Very Low display settings to improve performance on some devices.

Addressed an issue where rapidly pressing quicksave could result in some quicksaves being removed.

Resolved a rare crash that could occur when entering the Unity.

Fixed a possible crash related to moving or removing buildings at the Main Outpost in Andraphon.

Fixed an issue that could prevent exiting a vanity camera (PC).

Addressed a rare control lock that could occur when immediately opening a menu after loading a save during take-off.

Addressed a control lock that could occur if a vehicle Creation was disabled while a loaded save depended on it.

Addressed a rare movement lock that was possible during forced dialogue scenes.

Addressed a possible control lock that could occur when changing views at the same time as sitting in a pilot seat while landed.

Creation Kit: Resolved a possible crash when loading a plugin with an ingredient form.

Creations: Resolved a possible error when restoring load order if a large number of mods were installed and then deleted.

The Bounty Board in the Tracker’s Alliance HQ now has the correct audio interactions.

At Hell’s Gate: The Crucible Blade audio will now play correctly after loading a save or fast travelling.

At Hell’s Gate: The Crucible Blade no longer damages ships in orbit when used inside a ship.

Addressed an issue where dropped items could lose there stolen status.

Resolved an issue where creatures could get moved to water if they ever became stuck.

Fixed a player placement issue that could occur if a new creation was installed and a save was loaded into the UC Vigilance.

Resolved an issue with missiles that could prevent XP awards.

Fixed a rare issue that could impact items displayed in the Razorleaf.

Fixed a Grav jumping issue that could occur after being hailed in Freestar or UC space.

Gameplay Options: Clarified the status effects text for Malnourished and Hydrated.

Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue with some interiors that prevented cargo access.

Weapons: The Space-Adept legendary effect no longer has a negative modifier for terrestrial damage.

Skills: The Cargo Link and Robots build limits from the Outpost Management skills should now persist after going through the Unity.

Celestial bodies should now remain visible in the sky after entering and exiting an interior.

Performance: Resolved an issue that could cause frame rate to drop when opening the scanner on long play sessions.

Updated resolutions to include 32:9 and 32:10 resolutions as well as more 16:9, 16:10, and 21:9 resolutions.

Worlds Apart: Fixed an issue that allowed the player to leave the planet too quickly after exiting the temple.

Trackers Alliance: Fixed a rare issue where either killing or stunning the target would not complete the bounty missions.

Trackers Alliance: Resolved an issue where bounty scanner quests could time out.

Top of the L.I.S.T. – Resolved a control lock that could occur after selling survey data to Phil Hill.

The Starjacker: Adjusted dialogue options that appear for characters playing after entering the Unity.

Perfect Recipe: Shonda will now recover if she was downed while collecting Ashta meat.

In Memoriam: Addressed an issue where completing „At Hell’s Gate“ with Sarah as the companion could prevent completion of the quest.

All That Money Can Buy: Fixed a rare issue that caused the Trade Tower elevator to be inoperable.

Vent Hazards are now displaying correctly on Jemison.

Fixed a visible opening in the Deserted Biotics Lab.

At Hell’s Gate: The Plasma Research Facility now shows up on the surface map.

Resolved an issue that could prevent scanning some flora.

Player should now be able to modify the shelves and cabinets in the Core Manor in Akila City.

Mannequins will now persist as intended in the New Atlantis Penthouse.

Localization: Strings for both Hydrated and Dehydrated status effects regarding sneak attacks are fully localized.

Localization: The bounty boards in the Tracker’s Alliance HQ are now localized consistently.

Localization: Text for the Dehydrated debuff is no longer cutoff in Spanish and Polish when large fonts is enabled.

All buttons should now work in the Vehicle Builder menu with large fonts enabled.

Ship Decoration: Updated the names of Empty ship modules.

Ship Builder: Addressed a selection issue when using large fonts.

Ship Builder: Resolved an issue with the ship upgrade menu when only one module is available for upgrade.

Addressed a visible artifact with the Rev-8 when boosting in foggy conditions.

The vehicle will now deploy when landing at locations other than spaceports or landing pads.

Improved logic for exiting the vehicle when partially obstructed.

Resolved a camera issue that could occur for players with maxed out Surveying skill.

A marker for the vehicle will now show up on the player’s compass.

A keyboard binding is now available for the boost button. (PC)

Va’ruun outpost modules are now available to players after entering the Unity.

Skills: Killing enemies inside gravity bubbles on Dazra will now count towards the Gymnastics skill.

Addressed an issue with the buttons on the lift on the Mourning level in Dazra.

Weapons: The Penumbra now deals bonus headshot damage.

Performance: Addressed an issue that could cause slight stutters in the Well and outside Dazra.

The Va’Ruun Schimaz’s blade is no longer pixelated on the Data Menu.

Fixed a lens flare flicker with the Citadel on Dazra.

Zealous Overreach: Adjusted Mirek’s dialogue options to account for characters that have been through the Unity.