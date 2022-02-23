State of Decay 2: Grafisch überarbeitete Karten und Sichtfeld-Regler hinzugefügt

7 Autor: , in News / State of Decay 2

Gleich mehrere Karten in State of Decay 2 wurden grafisch überarbeitet und ein Sichtfeld-Regler hinzugefügt.

Für dieses Jahr versprach Undead Labs für das Zombie-Spiel State of Decay 2 gleich mehrere neue Inhalts-Updates, die das Spielerlebnis verbessern sollen.

Das erste ist jetzt eingetroffen und gewährt Spielern einen ganz neuen Weitblick.

Update 29 ist ab sofort für Konsole und PC verfügbar. Es enthält eine grafische Überarbeitung für die drei Originalkarten Cascade Hills, Drucker County und Meagher Valley, dessen Landschaften nun noch schöner zur Geltung kommen.

Die vorgenommenen Änderungen werden durch einen Vergleich im Video und anhand von Bildern deutlich:

Meagher Valley

Drucker County

Cascade Hills

Darüber hinaus wurde den Optionen ein Field of View (FOV)-Regler hinzugefügt. Damit könnt ihr die gewünschte Weitsicht selbst einstellen.

Was eine Veränderung bewirkt, zeigen diese Bilder:

Schaut auch in die Patch Notes, um weitere Details zu erhalten, was in Update 29 angepasst bzw. geändert wurde.

Update 29 Patch Notes

Graphical Overhaul

The original three State of Decay 2 maps have all leveled up. Not to be outdone by the newcomers, Drucker County, Cascade Hills and Meagher Valley have received a graphical overhaul.

  • We’ve added new vista elements to each map’s horizon. Look around in each map to take in the fresh views.
  • Foliage and rocks have been replaced with updated versions. Tree and foliage placement has been adjusted to match the surroundings.
  • Skies and nighttime lighting have been adjusted per map. Each map has a unique lighting model and feel. Nighttime brightness has been adjusted to meet Trumbull Valley and Providence Ridge standards.
  • The terrain has been repainted for a more natural look.

Heavy Weapons Destroy Fences

Heavy weapons can now smash fences. Why wouldn’t they? Swing a heavy weapon near a fence to start the fun.

  • Any fence that can be broken by a vehicle can now be dismantled by a heavy melee weapon.
  • Also impacted in the mayhem: Windows, Sign Posts, and a few more props.
  • Note: Despite the name, the Open Range Pack’s Fencing Tool does not destroy fences.

Field of View

Implemented by popular demand! You can now set the field of view in the settings menu.

  • Go to Settings > Video > Field of View to adjust.
  • Field of View can be set to anywhere between 40 and 100 degrees, with 70 as the default value.

Quality of Life Improvements

We’ve also continued our quest to make State of Decay 2 more fun in all sorts of ways, with every single update. Check out the tweaks and improvements below.

Environment

  • We fixed a small hole in the ground northwest of Jurassic Junction in Trumbull Valley

Gameplay

  • The Echo Lab Research Station can once again produce 10 Plague Samples if your community has the Pathology skill, as it should.
  • Gunslinging’s Aim Snap ability no longer removes spread on shotguns. The Aim Snap target will be hit, but the spread is now preserved.
  • The host’s character will now fall when standing on top of a moving vehicle. Sorry to take car surfing away again.
  • We fixed an issue where characters can be stuck in a state where they can’t move after briefly sprinting. This should no longer occur.
  • Dismissing a follower while crouching no longer causes that AI character to crouch walk everywhere.

User Interface

  • Red Talon and Network specific weapons now have small icons in the corner of their inventory squares to help identify them. Note: This iconography is not associated with a Bounty Pack.
  • The Secken’s Work Station site has stopped its lying ways and no longer says it’s claimable.

Bases and Facilities

  • Updated the Landmark Outpost menu to clarify initial vs ongoing resource cost presentation for Landmark Outpost Strategies.
  • The Haven Device build description now calls out that the player will need to find the Haven Capsule in Trumbull Valley. (hint: Help Izzbee and Dr. Hoffmann.)
  • Instead of constantly enabling and disabling, the “Packing the Bunk” passive now stays enabled in communities with 8 or more survivors.

Missions

  • Refusing to help in “Marshall Stories: New in Town” now causes the mission to fail. That’s what you wanted, right? Jerks.
  • In Heartland, dialogue no longer plays out of order during “Neighborhood Unrest” when Quincy is dead.
  • The Still Life mission now tells you the name of the site where you should go.

Miscellaneous

  • Advanced Toolkits can now sometimes be found in Plague Hearts on Lethal difficulty.

Quelle
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu State of Decay 2

7 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. Vollekannehoschi 7025 XP Beginner Level 3 | 23.02.2022 - 14:38 Uhr

    So sieht Support aus !
    Ich spiele denn Titel zwar aktuell nicht mehr(kann keine Zombies mehr sehen) aber wenn sich meine pile of Shame etwas Lichter lichtet, schau ich während des Sommer Lochs gerne mal wieder rein.
    Gerade im Koop immer wieder gut.

    0
  2. Krawallier 18340 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 | 23.02.2022 - 14:40 Uhr

    Finde es schön das noch weiterhin dran gewerkelt wird, zumal die Reihe ohnehin nicht gerade zu den optischen Leckerbissen gehört.

    0
  4. maxl01aut1977 18805 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 | 23.02.2022 - 14:43 Uhr

    Steht auch auf meiner Liste, leider gemeinsam mit 20+ anderen Titeln.
    Und da ich davon ausgehe, dass es nicht aus dem Gamepass fliegt, wird es halt leider immer nach hinten gereiht.

    0
  5. Robilein 584830 XP Xboxdynasty MVP Gold | 23.02.2022 - 14:44 Uhr

    Wow, die Unterschiede sind schon deutlich zu erkennen. Wirklich eine Top Arbeit und natürlich Kundenservice.

    0
  6. AnCaptain4u 2760 XP Beginner Level 2 | 23.02.2022 - 15:00 Uhr

    Ziemlich cool, dass das Spiel noch so viel Support bekommt. Habe es gerne im Koop mit Freunden gespielt, wird aber sehr wahrscheinlich nicht mehr angezockt. Da richtet sich mein Blick eher auf den Nachfolger.

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort