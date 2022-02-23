State of Decay 2: Grafisch überarbeitete Karten und Sichtfeld-Regler hinzugefügt

Für dieses Jahr versprach Undead Labs für das Zombie-Spiel State of Decay 2 gleich mehrere neue Inhalts-Updates, die das Spielerlebnis verbessern sollen.
Das erste ist jetzt eingetroffen und gewährt Spielern einen ganz neuen Weitblick.
Update 29 ist ab sofort für Konsole und PC verfügbar. Es enthält eine grafische Überarbeitung für die drei Originalkarten Cascade Hills, Drucker County und Meagher Valley, dessen Landschaften nun noch schöner zur Geltung kommen.
Die vorgenommenen Änderungen werden durch einen Vergleich im Video und anhand von Bildern deutlich:
Meagher Valley
Drucker County
Cascade Hills
Darüber hinaus wurde den Optionen ein Field of View (FOV)-Regler hinzugefügt. Damit könnt ihr die gewünschte Weitsicht selbst einstellen.
Was eine Veränderung bewirkt, zeigen diese Bilder:
Schaut auch in die Patch Notes, um weitere Details zu erhalten, was in Update 29 angepasst bzw. geändert wurde.
Graphical Overhaul
The original three State of Decay 2 maps have all leveled up. Not to be outdone by the newcomers, Drucker County, Cascade Hills and Meagher Valley have received a graphical overhaul.
- We’ve added new vista elements to each map’s horizon. Look around in each map to take in the fresh views.
- Foliage and rocks have been replaced with updated versions. Tree and foliage placement has been adjusted to match the surroundings.
- Skies and nighttime lighting have been adjusted per map. Each map has a unique lighting model and feel. Nighttime brightness has been adjusted to meet Trumbull Valley and Providence Ridge standards.
- The terrain has been repainted for a more natural look.
Heavy Weapons Destroy Fences
Heavy weapons can now smash fences. Why wouldn’t they? Swing a heavy weapon near a fence to start the fun.
- Any fence that can be broken by a vehicle can now be dismantled by a heavy melee weapon.
- Also impacted in the mayhem: Windows, Sign Posts, and a few more props.
- Note: Despite the name, the Open Range Pack’s Fencing Tool does not destroy fences.
Field of View
Implemented by popular demand! You can now set the field of view in the settings menu.
- Go to Settings > Video > Field of View to adjust.
- Field of View can be set to anywhere between 40 and 100 degrees, with 70 as the default value.
Quality of Life Improvements
We’ve also continued our quest to make State of Decay 2 more fun in all sorts of ways, with every single update. Check out the tweaks and improvements below.
Environment
- We fixed a small hole in the ground northwest of Jurassic Junction in Trumbull Valley
Gameplay
- The Echo Lab Research Station can once again produce 10 Plague Samples if your community has the Pathology skill, as it should.
- Gunslinging’s Aim Snap ability no longer removes spread on shotguns. The Aim Snap target will be hit, but the spread is now preserved.
- The host’s character will now fall when standing on top of a moving vehicle. Sorry to take car surfing away again.
- We fixed an issue where characters can be stuck in a state where they can’t move after briefly sprinting. This should no longer occur.
- Dismissing a follower while crouching no longer causes that AI character to crouch walk everywhere.
User Interface
- Red Talon and Network specific weapons now have small icons in the corner of their inventory squares to help identify them. Note: This iconography is not associated with a Bounty Pack.
- The Secken’s Work Station site has stopped its lying ways and no longer says it’s claimable.
Bases and Facilities
- Updated the Landmark Outpost menu to clarify initial vs ongoing resource cost presentation for Landmark Outpost Strategies.
- The Haven Device build description now calls out that the player will need to find the Haven Capsule in Trumbull Valley. (hint: Help Izzbee and Dr. Hoffmann.)
- Instead of constantly enabling and disabling, the “Packing the Bunk” passive now stays enabled in communities with 8 or more survivors.
Missions
- Refusing to help in “Marshall Stories: New in Town” now causes the mission to fail. That’s what you wanted, right? Jerks.
- In Heartland, dialogue no longer plays out of order during “Neighborhood Unrest” when Quincy is dead.
- The Still Life mission now tells you the name of the site where you should go.
Miscellaneous
- Advanced Toolkits can now sometimes be found in Plague Hearts on Lethal difficulty.
7 Kommentare Added Mitdiskutieren
-
Vollekannehoschi
7025 XP Beginner Level 3 |
23.02.2022 - 14:38 Uhr
0
-
Krawallier
18340 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 |
23.02.2022 - 14:40 Uhr
0
-
aleXdeluXe86
3720 XP Beginner Level 2 |
23.02.2022 - 14:42 Uhr
0
-
maxl01aut1977
18805 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 |
23.02.2022 - 14:43 Uhr
0
-
Robilein
584830 XP Xboxdynasty MVP Gold |
23.02.2022 - 14:44 Uhr
0
-
AnCaptain4u
2760 XP Beginner Level 2 |
23.02.2022 - 15:00 Uhr
0
-
MrNightcall
2095 XP Beginner Level 1 |
23.02.2022 - 15:05 Uhr
0
So sieht Support aus !
Ich spiele denn Titel zwar aktuell nicht mehr(kann keine Zombies mehr sehen) aber wenn sich meine pile of Shame etwas Lichter lichtet, schau ich während des Sommer Lochs gerne mal wieder rein.
Gerade im Koop immer wieder gut.
Finde es schön das noch weiterhin dran gewerkelt wird, zumal die Reihe ohnehin nicht gerade zu den optischen Leckerbissen gehört.
Top, richtig stark. Das gefällt mir.
Steht auch auf meiner Liste, leider gemeinsam mit 20+ anderen Titeln.
Und da ich davon ausgehe, dass es nicht aus dem Gamepass fliegt, wird es halt leider immer nach hinten gereiht.
Wow, die Unterschiede sind schon deutlich zu erkennen. Wirklich eine Top Arbeit und natürlich Kundenservice.
Ziemlich cool, dass das Spiel noch so viel Support bekommt. Habe es gerne im Koop mit Freunden gespielt, wird aber sehr wahrscheinlich nicht mehr angezockt. Da richtet sich mein Blick eher auf den Nachfolger.
Echt ein toller Support vom Studio!