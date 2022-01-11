Stranded Deep: Update 2083 bringt Fehlerkorrekturen

Für die Xbox- und PlayStation-Versionen des Survival-Titels Stranded Deep wurde Update 2083 ausgerollt, das diverse Fehlerkorrekturen und Anpassungen enthält.
Unter anderem wurden Desyncs und Spielabstürze, die durch bestimmte Situationen ausgelöst wurden, sowie ein Problem, welches zur Löschung des Inventars führte, behoben.
Spieler, die über die geupdatete Version verfügen, können dies daran erkennen, dass im Hauptmenü des Spiels in der unteren linken Ecke die Zahl 2083 zu sehen ist.
Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed inventory being wiped when a desynced object is stored inside.
- Fixed desyncs caused by client joining an in-progress game and accessing a ‘Wood Crate’ previously accessed by the host.
- Fixed host game getting stuck after client quits while host is using the ‘Shelter’ save game window.
- Fixed player character falling out-of-world after getting revived when the player drowns and gets stuck inside a shipwreck or other structure.
- Fixed P1’s held item not updating for P2 when auto-equipping end-game aircraft parts.
- Fixed ‘Hog’ and ‘Giant Crab’ not spawning on custom islands.
- Fixed rafts flipping when ‘Light Hook’ is added.
- Fixed rafts bouncing all over the island when crafting a ‘Container Shelf’ over a ‘Light Hook’.
- Fixed items hovering in air when dropped if another object is underneath.
- Fixed P2 unable to retrieve ‘Seagull’ from ‘Bird Snare’.
- Fixed ‘Bird’ ragdolls not falling to the ground when player fails to collect with a full inventory.
- Fixed harvesting multiple ‘Yucca Fruits’ from a single ‘Yucca’ plant.
Known Issues
- Fixed inventory from being wiped: Fixed a single broken item preventing inventory storage from saving. We’re still investigating a solid repro for this, but from now on the offending item will be removed and the rest of the inventory will save correctly. If you notice a specific item disappearing, please report it, along with as much information as possible about the events leading up to experiencing the issue.
