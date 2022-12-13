TEKKEN 7: Streaming-Modus und mehr mit Update 5.10

Addition of New Customization Items

The version 5.10 Character Panel Set has been added.

Addition of Streaming Mode

Streaming Mode has been added to the Game Options.

When Streaming Mode is activated, the online ID/gamertag of the opponent on the VS screen and the battle screen in Ranked Match, Player Match, and Quick Match will be replaced to the character name.

Expanded Character Selection Features

Players can now register their favorite character and costume combination and select it with one button.

We also added a feature that remembers the last costume that was selected until the game is closed.

Modified Tournament Settings

We made some modifications to the Tournament Settings in Game Options. When Tournament Settings are switched on, players will not be able to use the following character selection features in the Versus Battle:

„Favorite“ settings

Character costume selection

Saving of last costume selected

Updated Connection Status Info Display

We made the following changes to the connection status info display: