TEKKEN 7: Streaming-Modus und mehr mit Update 5.10

Bandai Namco arbeitet zwar fleißig an TEKKEN 8, doch auch der Vorgänger wird noch gepflegt. So ist jetzt ein Update für das Kampfspiel TEKKEN 7 auf Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC verfügbar.
Update 5.10 enthält einen Streaming-Modus für TEKKEN 7 und fügt auch ein Character Panel Set mit neuen Anpassungsgegenständen hinzu.
Außerdem lassen sich jetzt für die Charakterauswahl eure bevorzugte Charakter- und Kostümkombination speichern und mit einem Knopfdruck abrufen.
Weitere Details zum neuen Update für TEKKEN 7, findet ihr in den Patch Notes.
Addition of New Customization Items
The version 5.10 Character Panel Set has been added.
Addition of Streaming Mode
Streaming Mode has been added to the Game Options.
When Streaming Mode is activated, the online ID/gamertag of the opponent on the VS screen and the battle screen in Ranked Match, Player Match, and Quick Match will be replaced to the character name.
Expanded Character Selection Features
Players can now register their favorite character and costume combination and select it with one button.
We also added a feature that remembers the last costume that was selected until the game is closed.
Modified Tournament Settings
We made some modifications to the Tournament Settings in Game Options. When Tournament Settings are switched on, players will not be able to use the following character selection features in the Versus Battle:
- „Favorite“ settings
- Character costume selection
- Saving of last costume selected
Updated Connection Status Info Display
We made the following changes to the connection status info display:
- Connection status info display format updated.
- Text color in some parts of the display updated to show sync status.
- Info added on the processing load of the PCs used in the match.