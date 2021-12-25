Telltale Games: Pläne für 2022 und darüber hinaus veröffentlicht

Nach eigenen Angaben verwendet Telltale Games mit Unreal jetzt eine neue Engine und beginnt mit der Produktion einer Reihe neuer Titel. Zu den neuen Spielen, an denen das Studio arbeitet, gehört The Wolf Among Us 2. Nachdem der Entwickler 2019 in die Vorproduktion ging, hat man nun mit der Produktion des Spiels begonnen und entwickelt die gesamte Staffel auf einmal.

„Es war ein arbeitsreiches Jahr und ab hier wird es nur noch spannender. Danke, dass ihr bisher bei diesem Abenteuer dabei wart – und wir können es kaum erwarten, was als nächstes kommt.“

Außerdem hat Telltale Games bekannt gegeben, dass es sich mit Deck Nine Games zusammengetan hat, um an The Expanse: A Telltale Series zu arbeiten, das in der Welt der gleichnamigen Amazon-Serie spielt.

Weiter hat Telltale Games angekündigt, in der kommenden Ausgabe der Game Informer mehr über das Spiel zu verraten, ebenso wie etwas mehr über The Wolf Among Us 2.

„Eine der Grundlagen des neuen Telltale ist die nachhaltige Produktion. Wir konzentrieren uns darauf, dies intelligenter (und besser) zu tun. Wie unsere Zusammenarbeit mit Deck Nine, um The Expanse zu erschaffen. Darauf (und mehr) gehen wir in der nächsten Ausgabe des Game Informer ein. Danke!“

