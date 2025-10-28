Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown: Patch Notes zum Season 5 Update

Am Mittwoch werden Spieler von Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Zugriff auf Season 5 des Rennspiels haben.
Taximissionen, Poker, eine neue Benutzeroberfläche, verbesserte Auszahlungen und Ökonomie, der Verkauf von Fahrzeugen und mehr sind neben Fehlerkorrekturen in der neuen Season enthalten.
Auf Xbox Series X|S und PlayStation 5 wurden zudem im Performance Modus mehrere Ursachen für FPS-Einbrüche behoben.
Schaut euch die Patch Notes für alle Einzelheiten des Season 5 Updates an. Beachtet dazu auch die Serverwartung, die von 10:00 bis 18:00 Uhr geplant ist.
New Features & Content
-
New Game Modes
-
Poker is now available to play in the Casino
-
Taxi missions have been added within the contracts system
-
-
New Features
-
Car resale is now available in the Solar Hotel and Selene HQ
-
Speed limiter and Cruise control are now available through Alyss
-
Preset system has been added within clothing shops
-
Economy Overhaul
-
KT Engine Improvements
-
-
New cars
-
DeTomaso P72
-
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
-
Aston Martin Vantage GT3
-
-
New Special Edition
-
Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule
-
-
New car customization
-
Spoilers can be added to certain cars
-
Horn sound is now customizable
-
-
New Quests
-
Level 65 quests
-
General Fixes & Improvements
-
Revamped pause menu
-
Added new music’s for all radios
-
Improved day / night cycle rendering
-
Improved water rendering on both Ibiza and HKI
-
Improved cascading shadow handling
-
Added various optimizations on occluding, GPU threads and more
-
Swapped race blockers from 3D Panels to 3D Meshes for optimization purposes
-
Rebalanced rewards amounts (reputation, solar coins and influence)
-
Rebalanced Aston Martin cars prices
-
Added camera animations around the car when the player is afk
-
Updated environment of all Ibiza races
-
Updated Hong Kong Island areas (Ap Lei Chau, Stanley, Quarry Bay)
-
Fixed a transient related crash
-
Fixed clipping on structure inside tunnels
-
Fixed soft-lock when opening the pause menu immediately after completing a race
-
FRIM – Updated levelling system to 99 levels
-
FRIM – Removed max number of cash-ins per day
-
FRIM – Removed tricks max occurrences
-
FRIM – Added reputation, influence and Solar Pass exp as rewards
-
FRIM – Updated Clean Driving trigger (100km/h)
-
FRIM – Removed Burn and 0-100 from actions list
-
FRIM – Tweaked timer for cashing-in.
-
Fixed glass rendering on car thumbnails
-
Fixed player level sometimes not showing after 60
-
Fixed daily challenges not giving rewards after level 60
-
Fixed low-resolution display inside Selene HQ
-
Fixed podium cameras being placed too high when finishing in a parking
-
Fixed vehicle sometimes respawning inside rocks or underwater during convoyage
-
Fixed missing text for Casino code entry
-
Fixed multiple invisible collisions are present near the delivery point of the ‚Car Delivery‘ contract Jaguar D-Type
-
Fixed 1% damage abruptly on a turn during ‚Car Delivery‘ contract Fenyr SuperSport
-
Fixed 1% damage abruptly when driving on the pavement at the start of ‚Car Delivery‘ contract McLaren 570S
-
Fixed invisible collision is present on the pavement in the ‚Repulse Bay‘ District during the ‚Car Delivery contract Bugatti Veyron Super Sport
-
Fixed a random car is parked at the spawn location and is clipping with the delivery car when starting the ‚Car Delivery’ contract Ferrari FXX-K Evo
-
Fixed 1% damage where the car sustains damage abruptly inside the parking lot during ‚Car Delivery’ contract Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series – Performance Pack‘ contract
-
Fixed tunnel clipping issue in Wan-Chai Bypass Tunnel
-
Fixed the AI traffic cars driving recklessly during the car Delivery contract ‘Car Delivery’ contract SLS AMG
-
Fixed free-roam and race map UI ‘look-back’ feature
-
Fixed CSR 260 missing from Dealership
-
Fixed some speedtraps are triggered even when disabled
-
Fixed missing rim issues
-
Improved event UI
-
Added freeroam contract notification for quick GPS
Vehicle Improvements
-
Fixed Alpha 5 max speed
-
Fixed battery on 918, I8, LPI800 and LaFerrari
-
Fixed acceleration on Veyron 16.4
-
Fixed power handbrake on Buggy
-
Fixed tires size on F40
-
Updated rear and side light of various cars
-
Fixed dashboard UI text
-
Fixed DMC12 Dashboard view
-
Fixed Porsche Carrera & Carrera Bodykit cockpit camera
-
Corrected Aston Martin Valour base power/torque
-
Added Super Sport suspension to Aston Martin Valour / Removed All-Road suspension from Aston Martin Valour
-
Fixed the spoiler of the Pininfarina Battista where it fails to auto-engage while driving at high speeds
-
Fixed the spoilers of all the McLaren manufacturer cars where it fail to auto-engage while driving at high speeds
-
Fixed the spoilers of all the Bugatti manufacturer cars where it fail to auto-engage while driving at high speeds
-
Added Super Sport suspension to the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
-
Fixed Huracan Sterrato Licence Plate Lights
-
Fixed Aston Martin Vantage rear lights
-
Fixed Aston Martin Valour mirror being reversed
-
Fixed the left bumper turn signal on the ‚Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato‘ which flashes when the ‚Right Turn Signal‘ is activated
-
Fixed rear wiper animation on all vehicles that have the feature
-
Fixed the windshield wipers of the ‚Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato’
-
Added Super Sport suspension to the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+
-
Fixed dynamic indicators on the AMG GTR/AMG GT Black Series and Shelby GT350R
-
Fixed Veyron ‘PS’ dashboard display
-
Fixed Audi Q7 sunroof not opening
-
Fixed brake bias setting being reversed
-
Fixed DMC12 dashboard camera view
-
Fixed Camaro ZLE 1LE incorrect shift animation
-
Fixed reflections on the dashboards
-
Fixed DB11 Volante redline UI
-
Fixed Miura redline UI
-
Fixed DB11 Volante rear window animation for roof feature
-
New setting for progressive acceleration on all cars
-
Decrease unload engine damping influence
-
Added cruise control
-
Fixed the DB11 Volante hood vent
-
Fixed burnout smoke while stationary
PC
-
Higher quality reflections in ‘Ultra’ setting
-
Added Intel XeSS
PS5
-
Fixed FPS drop in performance mode when the character faces the crowd inside the Street HQ
-
Fixed multiple FPS drops in performance mode during the race in Aberdeen Park Circuit in the Aberdeen district
-
Fixed multiple FPS drops in performance mode during the clan race Head on Collision in Happy Valley District 6
-
Fixed multiple FPS drops in performance mode during the clan race “Center Stage”
Xbox Series
-
Fixed FPS drop in performance mode when the character faces the crowd inside the Street HQ
-
Fixed multiple FPS drops in performance mode during the race in Aberdeen Park Circuit in the Aberdeen district
-
Fixed multiple FPS drops in performance mode during the clan race Head on Collision in Happy Valley District 6
-
Fixed multiple FPS drops in performance mode during the clan race “Center Stage”
Network
-
Better Stability and Performance
Hatte überlegt es zu holen für 25€, aber irgendwie hat mich das letzte Gameplay Video nicht abgeholt
Leider total gefloppt
Viel zu spät.
Nur den ersten gespielt 😂