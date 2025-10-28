Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown: Patch Notes zum Season 5 Update

Morgen geht Season 5 in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown an den Start, die Patch Notes gibt es schon heute.

Am Mittwoch werden Spieler von Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Zugriff auf Season 5 des Rennspiels haben.

Taximissionen, Poker, eine neue Benutzeroberfläche, verbesserte Auszahlungen und Ökonomie, der Verkauf von Fahrzeugen und mehr sind neben Fehlerkorrekturen in der neuen Season enthalten.

Auf Xbox Series X|S und PlayStation 5 wurden zudem im Performance Modus mehrere Ursachen für FPS-Einbrüche behoben.

Schaut euch die Patch Notes für alle Einzelheiten des Season 5 Updates an. Beachtet dazu auch die Serverwartung, die von 10:00 bis 18:00 Uhr geplant ist.

Season 5 Update – Patch Notes

New Features & Content

  • New Game Modes

    • Poker is now available to play in the Casino

    • Taxi missions have been added within the contracts system

  • New Features

    • Car resale is now available in the Solar Hotel and Selene HQ

    • Speed limiter and Cruise control are now available through Alyss

    • Preset system has been added within clothing shops

    • Economy Overhaul

    • KT Engine Improvements

  • New cars

    • DeTomaso P72

    • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

    • Aston Martin Vantage GT3

  • New Special Edition

    • Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule

  • New car customization

    • Spoilers can be added to certain cars

    • Horn sound is now customizable

  • New Quests

    • Level 65 quests

General Fixes & Improvements

  • Revamped pause menu

  • Added new music’s for all radios

  • Improved day / night cycle rendering

  • Improved water rendering on both Ibiza and HKI

  • Improved cascading shadow handling

  • Added various optimizations on occluding, GPU threads and more

  • Swapped race blockers from 3D Panels to 3D Meshes for optimization purposes

  • Rebalanced rewards amounts (reputation, solar coins and influence)

  • Rebalanced Aston Martin cars prices

  • Added camera animations around the car when the player is afk

  • Updated environment of all Ibiza races

  • Updated Hong Kong Island areas (Ap Lei Chau, Stanley, Quarry Bay)

  • Fixed a transient related crash

  • Fixed clipping on structure inside tunnels

  • Fixed soft-lock when opening the pause menu immediately after completing a race

  • FRIM – Updated levelling system to 99 levels

  • FRIM – Removed max number of cash-ins per day

  • FRIM – Removed tricks max occurrences

  • FRIM – Added reputation, influence and Solar Pass exp as rewards

  • FRIM – Updated Clean Driving trigger (100km/h)

  • FRIM – Removed Burn and 0-100 from actions list

  • FRIM – Tweaked timer for cashing-in.

  • Fixed glass rendering on car thumbnails

  • Fixed player level sometimes not showing after 60

  • Fixed daily challenges not giving rewards after level 60

  • Fixed low-resolution display inside Selene HQ

  • Fixed podium cameras being placed too high when finishing in a parking

  • Fixed vehicle sometimes respawning inside rocks or underwater during convoyage

  • Fixed missing text for Casino code entry

  • Fixed multiple invisible collisions are present near the delivery point of the ‚Car Delivery‘ contract Jaguar D-Type

  • Fixed 1% damage abruptly on a turn during ‚Car Delivery‘ contract Fenyr SuperSport

  • Fixed 1% damage abruptly when driving on the pavement at the start of ‚Car Delivery‘ contract McLaren 570S

  • Fixed invisible collision is present on the pavement in the ‚Repulse Bay‘ District during the ‚Car Delivery contract Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

  • Fixed a random car is parked at the spawn location and is clipping with the delivery car when starting the ‚Car Delivery’ contract Ferrari FXX-K Evo 

  • Fixed 1% damage where the car sustains damage abruptly inside the parking lot during ‚Car Delivery’ contract Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series – Performance Pack‘ contract

  • Fixed tunnel clipping issue in Wan-Chai Bypass Tunnel

  • Fixed the AI traffic cars driving recklessly during the car Delivery contract ‘Car Delivery’ contract SLS AMG

  • Fixed free-roam and race map UI ‘look-back’ feature

  • Fixed CSR 260 missing from Dealership

  • Fixed some speedtraps are triggered even when disabled

  • Fixed missing rim issues

  • Improved event UI

  • Added freeroam contract notification for quick GPS

Vehicle Improvements

  • Fixed Alpha 5 max speed

  • Fixed battery on 918, I8, LPI800 and LaFerrari

  • Fixed acceleration on Veyron 16.4

  • Fixed power handbrake on Buggy

  • Fixed tires size on F40

  • Updated rear and side light of various cars

  • Fixed dashboard UI text

  • Fixed DMC12 Dashboard view

  • Fixed Porsche Carrera & Carrera Bodykit cockpit camera

  • Corrected Aston Martin Valour base power/torque

  • Added Super Sport suspension to Aston Martin Valour / Removed All-Road suspension from Aston Martin Valour

  • Fixed the spoiler of the Pininfarina Battista where it fails to auto-engage while driving at high speeds

  • Fixed the spoilers of all the McLaren manufacturer cars where it fail to auto-engage while driving at high speeds

  • Fixed the spoilers of all the Bugatti manufacturer cars where it fail to auto-engage while driving at high speeds

  • Added Super Sport suspension to the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

  • Fixed Huracan Sterrato Licence Plate Lights 

  • Fixed Aston Martin Vantage rear lights

  • Fixed Aston Martin Valour mirror being reversed

  • Fixed the left bumper turn signal on the ‚Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato‘ which flashes when the ‚Right Turn Signal‘ is activated

  • Fixed rear wiper animation on all vehicles that have the feature

  • Fixed the windshield wipers of the ‚Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato’

  • Added Super Sport suspension to the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

  • Fixed dynamic indicators on the AMG GTR/AMG GT Black Series and Shelby GT350R

  • Fixed Veyron ‘PS’ dashboard display

  • Fixed Audi Q7 sunroof not opening

  • Fixed brake bias setting being reversed

  • Fixed DMC12 dashboard camera view

  • Fixed Camaro ZLE 1LE incorrect shift animation

  • Fixed reflections on the dashboards

  • Fixed DB11 Volante redline UI

  • Fixed Miura redline UI

  • Fixed DB11 Volante rear window animation for roof feature

  • New setting for progressive acceleration on all cars

  • Decrease unload engine damping influence

  • Added cruise control

  • Fixed the DB11 Volante hood vent

  • Fixed burnout smoke while stationary

PC

  • Higher quality reflections in ‘Ultra’ setting

  • Added Intel XeSS

PS5

  • Fixed FPS drop in performance mode when the character faces the crowd inside the Street HQ

  • Fixed multiple FPS drops in performance mode during the race in Aberdeen Park Circuit in the Aberdeen district

  • Fixed multiple FPS drops in performance mode during the clan race Head on Collision in Happy Valley District 6

  • Fixed multiple FPS drops in performance mode during the clan race “Center Stage”

Xbox Series

  • Fixed FPS drop in performance mode when the character faces the crowd inside the Street HQ

  • Fixed multiple FPS drops in performance mode during the race in Aberdeen Park Circuit in the Aberdeen district

  • Fixed multiple FPS drops in performance mode during the clan race Head on Collision in Happy Valley District 6

  • Fixed multiple FPS drops in performance mode during the clan race “Center Stage”

Network

  • Better Stability and Performance

Quelle
