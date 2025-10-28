Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown: Patch Notes zum Season 5 Update

Horn sound is now customizable

Spoilers can be added to certain cars

Preset system has been added within clothing shops

Speed limiter and Cruise control are now available through Alyss

Car resale is now available in the Solar Hotel and Selene HQ

Taxi missions have been added within the contracts system

Poker is now available to play in the Casino

Revamped pause menu

Added new music’s for all radios

Improved day / night cycle rendering

Improved water rendering on both Ibiza and HKI

Improved cascading shadow handling

Added various optimizations on occluding, GPU threads and more

Swapped race blockers from 3D Panels to 3D Meshes for optimization purposes

Rebalanced rewards amounts (reputation, solar coins and influence)

Rebalanced Aston Martin cars prices

Added camera animations around the car when the player is afk

Updated environment of all Ibiza races

Updated Hong Kong Island areas (Ap Lei Chau, Stanley, Quarry Bay)

Fixed a transient related crash

Fixed clipping on structure inside tunnels

Fixed soft-lock when opening the pause menu immediately after completing a race

FRIM – Updated levelling system to 99 levels

FRIM – Removed max number of cash-ins per day

FRIM – Removed tricks max occurrences

FRIM – Added reputation, influence and Solar Pass exp as rewards

FRIM – Updated Clean Driving trigger (100km/h)

FRIM – Removed Burn and 0-100 from actions list

FRIM – Tweaked timer for cashing-in.

Fixed glass rendering on car thumbnails

Fixed player level sometimes not showing after 60

Fixed daily challenges not giving rewards after level 60

Fixed low-resolution display inside Selene HQ

Fixed podium cameras being placed too high when finishing in a parking

Fixed vehicle sometimes respawning inside rocks or underwater during convoyage

Fixed missing text for Casino code entry

Fixed multiple invisible collisions are present near the delivery point of the ‚Car Delivery‘ contract Jaguar D-Type

Fixed 1% damage abruptly on a turn during ‚Car Delivery‘ contract Fenyr SuperSport

Fixed 1% damage abruptly when driving on the pavement at the start of ‚Car Delivery‘ contract McLaren 570S

Fixed invisible collision is present on the pavement in the ‚Repulse Bay‘ District during the ‚Car Delivery contract Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Fixed a random car is parked at the spawn location and is clipping with the delivery car when starting the ‚Car Delivery’ contract Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Fixed 1% damage where the car sustains damage abruptly inside the parking lot during ‚Car Delivery’ contract Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series – Performance Pack‘ contract

Fixed tunnel clipping issue in Wan-Chai Bypass Tunnel

Fixed the AI traffic cars driving recklessly during the car Delivery contract ‘Car Delivery’ contract SLS AMG

Fixed free-roam and race map UI ‘look-back’ feature

Fixed CSR 260 missing from Dealership

Fixed some speedtraps are triggered even when disabled

Fixed missing rim issues

Improved event UI