The Bookwalker Thief of Tales: Neuer Patch bringt zahlreiche Verbesserungen

Dank einem neuen Patch erhält das Indie-Adventure The Bookwalker Thief of Tales zahlreichen Verbesserungen.

Kürzlich erhielt die Xbox-Version des Indie-Adventures The Bookwalker Thief of Tales einen Patch, der das Spiel mit einigen Verbesserungen sowie acht neu unterstützten Sprachen versorgte.

Nun steht bereits der nächste große Patch mit reihenweise Verbesserungen und Fehlerbehebungen ins Haus. Diesmal für Xbox und PlayStation.

Laut Entwickler DO MY BEST, sind wichtige Korrekturen für mehrere Kapitel, verbesserte Cursor-Auswahl, aktualisierte Fertigkeitsbeschreibungen, neue Tutorials, UI-Verbesserungen, Fehlerbehebungen und mehr enthalten.

Patch Notes Minor tweaks, bug fixes, and localization updates

Tweaked the game cursor logic for better visibility on high resolutions

Fixed Shield Skill upgrade descriptions

Added run tutorial for gamepads

Multiple UI scale and positioning fixes

Fixed description line for storage key in Book 3

Removed possible softlock in Book 3 related to completing quests before talking to Mikail

Removed a possible softlock in chapter 4

Removed possible softlock in Book 4 related to not receiving a faith vessel in a cryochamber on the first floor (anyone currently softlocked there should also get a faith vessel to their inventory)

Fixed a possible glitch with a character model in Book 4

Removed redundant dialogue options from tape player in Book 4

Added missing sounds when closing a suitcase in Day 4

Multiple camera fixes

Fix for a draggable pallet in chapter 6

Changed the suitcase note in chapter 6

Removed a ghost wardrobe in epilogue

Factory crowd members won’t talk after being defeated anymore

No more being stuck inside the kitchen door

Missing endgame credits – fixed

Incremental achievements are now properly transferred between playthroughs

Added a constant access to the „free prisoner“ option in chapter 1

Invert Mouse Y axis option

Fix for Сonveyor puzzle on the Factory

Fix for black screen issue when entered the book