Beim vergangenen BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment E3 2021 Showcase hat das Unternehmen ein exklusives E3 Studio Interview zu The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes veröffentlicht. Das Video könnt ihr euch hier anschauen:
The Dark Pictures Anthology: E3 Studio Interview zu House of Ashes
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment hat zu The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes ein exklusives E3 Studio Interview veröffentlicht.
1 Kommentar
-
DrDrDevil
166105 XP First Star Gold |
16.06.2021 - 09:12 Uhr
0
Little Hope hatte mich nicht so beeindruckt.. Bin gespannt wie House of Ashes wird