The Dark Pictures Anthology: E3 Studio Interview zu House of Ashes

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment hat zu The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes ein exklusives E3 Studio Interview veröffentlicht.

Beim vergangenen BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment E3 2021 Showcase hat das Unternehmen ein exklusives E3 Studio Interview zu The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes veröffentlicht. Das Video könnt ihr euch hier anschauen:

  1. DrDrDevil 166105 XP First Star Gold | 16.06.2021 - 09:12 Uhr

    Little Hope hatte mich nicht so beeindruckt.. Bin gespannt wie House of Ashes wird

    0

