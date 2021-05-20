The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Teaser-Trailer gewährt erste Einblicke

Zu The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes wurde ein neuer Teaser-Trailer veröffentlicht.

The Dark Pictures Anthology geht mit House of Ashes weiter. In einem neuen Teaser-Trailer gibt es einen ersten Ausblick auf das neue Abenteuer. Erste Spielszenen zu The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes sollen am 27. Mai 2021 enthüllt werden.