The Dark Pictures Anthology geht mit House of Ashes weiter. In einem neuen Teaser-Trailer gibt es einen ersten Ausblick auf das neue Abenteuer. Erste Spielszenen zu The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes sollen am 27. Mai 2021 enthüllt werden.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Teaser-Trailer gewährt erste Einblicke
Zu The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes wurde ein neuer Teaser-Trailer veröffentlicht.
Weitere News zu The Dark Pictures Anthology
- Friends Pass und Curators Cut für Little Hope verfügbar
- Update behebt Probleme in Little Hope
- House of Ashes erscheint im Jahr 2021
- Erster Teaser zum dritten Teil House of Ashes
- Gruselige Reise wird morgen fortgesetzt
- Launch-Trailer veröffentlicht
- Einblick in die Mysterien und Geheimnisse von Little Hope
- Little Hope: Zweites Entwickler-Tagebuch zu Motion Capture-Aufnahmen
- Little Hope: Entwickler-Tagebuch zu Motion Capture-Aufnahmen
- Interaktiver Trailer veröffentlicht
3 Kommentare Added Mitdiskutieren
-
TooRealForYou1
12480 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 1 |
20.05.2021 - 18:49 Uhr
0
-
Rott
19285 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 |
20.05.2021 - 18:54 Uhr
1
-
xootoo
20350 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 |
20.05.2021 - 19:02 Uhr
0
so eine geile Serie. Wird direkt vorbestellt! 😍
„Man of Medan“ hat mir gut geflallen.
Hoffentlich kommt „Little Hope“ auch irgendwann in dem „Game Pass“ + „House of Ashes“ natürlich 🙂
Super.
Man of Medan hat mir schon sehr gefallen.
Gehe mal davon aus, dass Man of Medan im August oder September den Gamepass verlässt und durch Little Hope ersetzt wird.
Also noch flott Man of Medan spielen, falls ihr es noch nicht habt und Gamepass Abonnenten seid..