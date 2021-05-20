The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Teaser-Trailer gewährt erste Einblicke

3 Autor: , in News / The Dark Pictures Anthology

Zu The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes wurde ein neuer Teaser-Trailer veröffentlicht.

The Dark Pictures Anthology geht mit House of Ashes weiter. In einem neuen Teaser-Trailer gibt es einen ersten Ausblick auf das neue Abenteuer. Erste Spielszenen zu The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes sollen am 27. Mai 2021 enthüllt werden.

= Partnerlinks

Weitere News zu The Dark Pictures Anthology

3 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  2. Rott 19285 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 | 20.05.2021 - 18:54 Uhr

    „Man of Medan“ hat mir gut geflallen.
    Hoffentlich kommt „Little Hope“ auch irgendwann in dem „Game Pass“ + „House of Ashes“ natürlich 🙂

    1
  3. xootoo 20350 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 | 20.05.2021 - 19:02 Uhr

    Super.

    Man of Medan hat mir schon sehr gefallen.

    Gehe mal davon aus, dass Man of Medan im August oder September den Gamepass verlässt und durch Little Hope ersetzt wird.

    Also noch flott Man of Medan spielen, falls ihr es noch nicht habt und Gamepass Abonnenten seid..

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort