The Finals: Limitierter Spielmodus eingetroffen

UI

Fixed an issue where scoreboard text could be cut short

Fixed a ‘New’ label that could clip with the Play button in the main menu

Fixed an issue where ‘Tournament Winners’ text could be partially visible on both sides of the screen

Fixed an issue where player’s names could appear over their face in the end of round screens

Fixed an issue where the Career screen could jump during the first frame

Fixed an issue where hover VFX would not play on video thumbnails

Fixed an issue where some Weapon Charms and Stickers would become unequippable

Fixed an issue where total playtime would reset to 0 on the Career screen after 24 hours

Fixed an issue where the current gamepad bindings were lost when resetting the keyboard bindings

Fixed an issue with the crosshair that caused headshot hit indicators to show based on damage done, rather than hit location

Fixed an issue where player names above the health bar could sometimes get cut off

Fixed an issue where the subtitle preview would not hide correctly when exiting settings

Fixed team member names sometimes staying transparent after respawn

Fixed an issue that prevented player outlines on enemies appearing when looking through metal fences