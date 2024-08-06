The First Descendant: Hotfix korrigiert Kyles zu hohen Schaden

Content Improvements

Also, the price of the slot item will be deducted from the overall bundle price before the purchase, if the number of the slots already reached the limit.

An indicator will be displayed when a slot item that already expanded the relevant slots to the limit is included as bundle content, making it easier to check.

Optimization Improvements

Bug Fixes

1) Battle Pass

If you completed the Season/Weekly Challenge before the patch, you will receive the Supply Coins upon logging in after the update.

Fixed an issue where the acquisition of Supply coin as a reward for Season/Weekly Challenge was not possible.

2) Mission

Fixed an issue where monsters were respawning abnormally at certain outposts.

Fixed an issue where outposts would start without cooldown.

Fixed an issue where fewer monsters were being spawned during the “Fortress Outskirts” mission in White-night Gulch.

※Please note that taking advantage of system errors or specific actions to gain higher benefits than intended will be considered abnormal gameplay behavior.

3) Descendants

Fixed an issue where Jayber ’s Turret removal was intermittently not possible

Fixed an issue where the taunt effect of Jayber’s Medical Turret enhancement would intermittently not work.

Fixed an issue where Valby and Ultimate Valby ’s “Clean Up” skills would not end.

Fixed an issue where the relevant effect would not appear around Viessa’s legs when using her skill “Frost Road”.

Fixed an issue where Kyle was not able to use his skill “Superconductivity Thrusters” if his max HP exceeded a certain value when his level was between 22 ~ 25.

Fixed an issue where Kyle’s damage from „Superconductivity Thrusters“ would increase abnormally when using modules that apply status effects.