The First Descendant: Hotfix korrigiert Kyles zu hohen Schaden

Nach dem großen Update der letzten Woche, mit dem Luna und Ultimate Valby hinzugefügt wurden, schiebt Nexon jetzt einen Hotfix für The First Descendant hinterher.
Vorrangig kümmert sich der Hotfix um Probleme seit dem Content-Update. Unter anderem wurde ein Problem behoben, bei dem während der Mission „Festungsrand“ in der Weißnachtschlucht weniger Monster gespawnt wurden.
Der Entwickler behob auch den Fehler, bei dem Außenposten ohne Abklingzeit gestartet wurden.
Auch das Problem, bei dem Kyles Schaden durch „Supraleitungsschub“ ungewöhnlich anstieg, wenn er Module benutzte, die Statuseffekte anwenden, wurde korrigiert.
Schaut euch die Patch Notes an, um alle Fehlerkorrekturen und Inhalte des Updates nachzulesen.
Content Improvements
- An indicator will be displayed when a slot item that already expanded the relevant slots to the limit is included as bundle content, making it easier to check.
- Also, the price of the slot item will be deducted from the overall bundle price before the purchase, if the number of the slots already reached the limit.
Optimization Improvements
- [PS5] Improved some CPU load issues.
Bug Fixes
1) Battle Pass
- Fixed an issue where the acquisition of Supply coin as a reward for Season/Weekly Challenge was not possible.
- If you completed the Season/Weekly Challenge before the patch, you will receive the Supply Coins upon logging in after the update.
2) Mission
- Fixed an issue where fewer monsters were being spawned during the “Fortress Outskirts” mission in White-night Gulch.
- Fixed an issue where outposts would start without cooldown.
- Fixed an issue where monsters were respawning abnormally at certain outposts.
※Please note that taking advantage of system errors or specific actions to gain higher benefits than intended will be considered abnormal gameplay behavior.
3) Descendants
- Fixed an issue where Jayber’s Turret removal was intermittently not possible
- Fixed an issue where the taunt effect of Jayber’s Medical Turret enhancement would intermittently not work.
- Fixed an issue where Valby and Ultimate Valby’s “Clean Up” skills would not end.
- Fixed an issue where the relevant effect would not appear around Viessa’s legs when using her skill “Frost Road”.
- Fixed an issue where Kyle was not able to use his skill “Superconductivity Thrusters” if his max HP exceeded a certain value when his level was between 22 ~ 25.
- Fixed an issue where Kyle’s damage from „Superconductivity Thrusters“ would increase abnormally when using modules that apply status effects.
- Fixed an issue where Yujin had to equip a lower-level reactor to achieve higher healing output when the power of his skill was low, rather than using a higher-level reactor.
4) Equipment
- Fixed an issue where motion would continue if a player maintained the zoom state while the “Single Reload for Peace” effect of the “Peace Maker” was active.
5) Module
- Fixed an issue where the Grappling Hook could intermittently be used beyond its range when the “Mid-Air Maneuvering” module was equipped.
6) Miscellaneous
- [Russian] Fixed a UI display error of Pyromanic Sub Quest.
- [German][French][Italian][Polish][Portuguese][Russian][Spanish] Fixed an error on “Yujin”’s “Solidarity Healing” skill tool tip.
- Fixed an issue where the newly added Amorphous Material Pattern ‘MutantAA’ tooltip was incorrectly displayed as Freyna Amorphous Material in some languages.
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Der Bug war aber auch viel zu Krass.
Leider niemanden gehabt der de genutzt hat bei den Kolossen 🙁