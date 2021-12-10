The Game Awards: Alle 2021 Gewinner bekannt gegeben

Jedes Jahr zeichnen die Game Awards besondere Leistungen innerhalb der Computerspielbranche aus. In diesem Jahr gewinnt Xbox fünf der beliebten Awards für verschiedene Titel der Xbox Game Studios!
Alle Gewinner der Game Awards 2021 stehen ebenfalls fest. Hier könnt ihr euch alle Gewinner anschauen:
Alle TGA-Gewinner
- Game of the Year
- It Takes Two
- Player’s Choice
- Halo Infinite
- Best Game Direction
- Deathloop
- Best Narrative
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Best Ongoing
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Best Indie
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Best Debut Indie
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Best Art Direction
- Deathloop
- Best Score and Music
- NieR Replicant
- Best Audio Design
- Forza Horizon 5
- Best Performance
- Maggie Robertson als Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
- Best Action
- Returnal
- Games for Impact
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Community Support
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Best Mobile Game
- Genshin Impact
- Best VR/AR
- Resident Evil 4
- Best Action/Adventure
- Metroid Dread
- Best Role Playing
- Tales of Arise
- Best Fighting
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Best Family
- It Takes Two
- Best Sports/Racing
- Forza Horizon 5
- Best Sim/Strategy
- Age of Empires IV
- Best Multiplayer
- It Takes Two
- Most Anticipated
- Elden Ring
- Innovation in Accessibility
- Forza Horizon 5
- Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Best Esports Game
- League of Legends
- Best Esports Athlete
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Best Esports Team
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Best Esports Coach
- Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
- Best Esports Event
- League of Legends World Championship 2021
Alle Xbox Nominierungen
- Spiel des Jahres: Psychonauts 2
- Beste Game Direction: Psychonauts 2
- Beste Art Direction: Psychonauts 2
- Beste Erzählung: Psychonauts 2
- Bestes Action-Adventure: Psychonauts 2
- Bestes Audio-Design: Forza Horizon 5 [GEWONNEN]
- Innovation in Sachen Barrierefreiheit: Forza Horizon 5 [GEWONNEN]
- Bestes Sport-/Rennspiel: Forza Horizon 5 [GEWONNEN]
- Bestes Sim-/Strategiespiel: Age of Empires IV [GEWONNEN]
- Bestes Sim-/Strategiespiel: Microsoft Flugsimulator
- Player Voice: Halo Infinite [GEWONNEN]
Die komplette Aufzeichnung gibt es hier:
40 Kommentare Added Mitdiskutieren
-
HakunaTraumata
20625 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 |
10.12.2021 - 13:28 Uhr
0
Forza 5 sehr geil
Nächstes Jahr wünsche ich mir es Forza Motorsport in der Liste 🙏🏻