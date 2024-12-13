The Game Awards: Alle Gewinner aus dem Jahr 2024

Geoff Keighley hat mit seiner The Game Awards 2024 Show die besten Spiele des Jahres und mehr gekürt. Größter Gewinner ist das PlayStation 5-Spiel Astro Bot, das nicht nur die begehrte „Game of the Year“-Auszeichnung einheimsen, sondern in drei weiteren Kategorien gewinnen konnte.

Welche Spiele noch in ihrer jeweiligen Kategorie einen Award abstauben konnten, seht ihr in der folgenden Liste. Der Gewinner steht immer am Anfang, fett markiert in der Auflistung. Die restlichen Spiele sind die weiteren Nominierungen.

The Game Awards – Gewinner 2024

Game of the Year

Astro Bot



Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot



Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Metaphor: ReFantanzio

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Neva

Best Score and Music

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Astro Bot

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II



Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Neva

Closer the Distance

Indika

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

Helldivers 2



Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3



Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Balatro

Animal Well

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Balatro



Animal Well

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

Balatro

AFK Journey

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Astro Bot



Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Best Fighting Game

TEKKEN 8

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Best Family Game

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)



Age of Mythology: Retold

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 25

F1 24

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

Helldivers 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

Fallout

Arcane

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

Grand Theft Auto VI

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh



IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

League of Legends

DOTA 2

Counter-Strike 2

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok

33 – Neta Shapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

T1 (League of Legends)

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Wie gefallen euch die Gewinner aus dem Jahr 2024 und was war euer Game of the Year?