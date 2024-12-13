The Game Awards: Alle Gewinner aus dem Jahr 2024

Geoff Keighley hat mit seiner The Game Awards 2024 Show die besten Spiele des Jahres und mehr gekürt. Größter Gewinner ist das PlayStation 5-Spiel Astro Bot, das nicht nur die begehrte „Game of the Year“-Auszeichnung einheimsen, sondern in drei weiteren Kategorien gewinnen konnte.
Welche Spiele noch in ihrer jeweiligen Kategorie einen Award abstauben konnten, seht ihr in der folgenden Liste. Der Gewinner steht immer am Anfang, fett markiert in der Auflistung. Die restlichen Spiele sind die weiteren Nominierungen.
The Game Awards – Gewinner 2024
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative
- Metaphor: ReFantanzio
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Astro Bot
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
- Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
- Neva
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Ongoing Game
- Helldivers 2
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
- Balatro
- Animal Well
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Balatro
- Animal Well
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
- Balatro
- AFK Journey
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR Game
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Best Fighting Game
- TEKKEN 8
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing Game
- EA Sports FC 25
- F1 24
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer Game
- Helldivers 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Best Adaptation
- Fallout
- Arcane
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most Anticipated Game
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator of the Year
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
- League of Legends
- DOTA 2
- Counter-Strike 2
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
- 33 – Neta Shapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
Best Esports Team
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
Wie gefallen euch die Gewinner aus dem Jahr 2024 und was war euer Game of the Year?
83 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Astro bot verdienter Sieger
Ist einfach nur Gaming liebe