The Game Awards: Alle Nominierungen für 2025

Nach der gestrigen Ankündigung stehen nun alle Nominierungen für die Auszeichnung des Game Awards in diesem Jahr fest.

Geoff Keighley präsentierte alle ausgewählten Spiele in 29 Kategorien, darunter für das beste Rollenspiel, Actionspiel oder Multiplayer.

Mit 12 Nominierungen, darunter Game of the Year, führt Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 die Liste in diesem Jahr an.

Unter thegameawards.com/nominees könnt ihr ab sofort eure Stimme abgeben.

The Game Awards – Nominierungen 2025

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Donkey Kong Bananza

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Hades 2

Best Game Direction

Supergiant Games – Hades 2

Hazelight Studios – Split Fiction

Kojima Productions and PlayStation – Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Sandfall Interactive – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Sucker Punch Productions – Ghost of Yotei

Best Ongoing Game

No Mans Sky

Fortnite

Marvel Rivals

Final Fantasy XIV

Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Helldivers 2

Fortnite

Best Narrative

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yotei

Silent Hill f

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Best Art Direction

Ghost of Yotei

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Score/Music

Hades 2

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yotei

Hollow Knight Silksong

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Best Audio Design

Silent Hill f

Ghost of Yotei

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Best Performance

Erika Ishii as Atsu – Ghost of Yotei

Charlie Cox as Gustave – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Jennifer English as Maelle – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kotatsu Kato as Hinako – Silent Hill f

Ben Starr as Verso – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Games for Impact

Wanderstop

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Despelote

Consume Me

South of Midnight

Best Independent Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Absolum

Blue Prince

Ball x Pit

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades 2

Best Debut Indie Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Blue Prince

Despelote

Megabonk

Dispatch

Best Mobile Game

Wuthering Waves

Persona 5 The Phantom X

Destiny: Rising

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Best VR/AR Game

The Midnight Walk

Marvel Deadpool VR

Alien: Rogue Invasion

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Best Action Game

Ninja Gaiden 4

Hades 2

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Best Action/Adventure Game

Ghost of Yotei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Split Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Best Role-Playing Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Monster Hunter Wilds

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Avowed

The Outer Worlds 2

Best Fighting Game

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

2XKO

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO World Stage

Best Family Game

Mario Kart World

Donkey Kong Bananza

LEGO Voyagers

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

LEGO Party

Split Fiction

Best Simulation/Strategy Game

The Alters

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Civilization VII

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

Best Sports/Racing Game

Mario Kart World

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Rematch

Best Multiplayer Game

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Battlefield 6

PEAK

ARC Raiders

Split Fiction

Best in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages

EA FC26

South of Midnight

Best Adaptation

Devil May Cry

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

The Last of Us Season 2

Until Dawn

A Minecraft Movie

Most Anticipated Game

007: First Light

Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil: Requiem

The Witcher 4

Marvel’s Wolverine

Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCritikal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Best eSports Game

Counter Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Valorant

Best eSports Athlete

Brawk

Chovy

F0rsaken

Kakeru

Menard

Zywoo

Best eSports Team

Gen.G

NRG

Team Falcons

Team Liquid Ph

Team Vitality