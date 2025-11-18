The Game Awards: Alle Nominierungen für 2025

Nach der gestrigen Ankündigung stehen nun alle Nominierungen für die Auszeichnung des Game Awards in diesem Jahr fest.
Geoff Keighley präsentierte alle ausgewählten Spiele in 29 Kategorien, darunter für das beste Rollenspiel, Actionspiel oder Multiplayer.
Mit 12 Nominierungen, darunter Game of the Year, führt Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 die Liste in diesem Jahr an.
Unter thegameawards.com/nominees könnt ihr ab sofort eure Stimme abgeben.
The Game Awards – Nominierungen 2025
Game of the Year
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Hades 2
Best Game Direction
- Supergiant Games – Hades 2
- Hazelight Studios – Split Fiction
- Kojima Productions and PlayStation – Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Sandfall Interactive – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Sucker Punch Productions – Ghost of Yotei
Best Ongoing Game
- No Mans Sky
- Fortnite
- Marvel Rivals
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Helldivers 2
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
- Helldivers 2
- Fortnite
Best Narrative
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yotei
- Silent Hill f
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Best Art Direction
- Ghost of Yotei
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Score/Music
- Hades 2
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight Silksong
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Best Audio Design
- Silent Hill f
- Ghost of Yotei
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Best Performance
- Erika Ishii as Atsu – Ghost of Yotei
- Charlie Cox as Gustave – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Jennifer English as Maelle – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker as Indiana Jones – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kotatsu Kato as Hinako – Silent Hill f
- Ben Starr as Verso – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Games for Impact
- Wanderstop
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Despelote
- Consume Me
- South of Midnight
Best Independent Game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Absolum
- Blue Prince
- Ball x Pit
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades 2
Best Debut Indie Game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Blue Prince
- Despelote
- Megabonk
- Dispatch
Best Mobile Game
- Wuthering Waves
- Persona 5 The Phantom X
- Destiny: Rising
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Best VR/AR Game
- The Midnight Walk
- Marvel Deadpool VR
- Alien: Rogue Invasion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
Best Action Game
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Hades 2
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Split Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Best Role-Playing Game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Avowed
- The Outer Worlds 2
Best Fighting Game
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- 2XKO
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 REVO World Stage
Best Family Game
- Mario Kart World
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- LEGO Voyagers
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- LEGO Party
- Split Fiction
Best Simulation/Strategy Game
- The Alters
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Civilization VII
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Mario Kart World
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Rematch
Best Multiplayer Game
- Elden Ring: Nightreign
- Battlefield 6
- PEAK
- ARC Raiders
- Split Fiction
Best in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA FC26
- South of Midnight
Best Adaptation
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- The Last of Us Season 2
- Until Dawn
- A Minecraft Movie
Most Anticipated Game
- 007: First Light
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Resident Evil: Requiem
- The Witcher 4
- Marvel’s Wolverine
Content Creator of the Year
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCritikal
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Best eSports Game
- Counter Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best eSports Athlete
- Brawk
- Chovy
- F0rsaken
- Kakeru
- Menard
- Zywoo
Best eSports Team
- Gen.G
- NRG
- Team Falcons
- Team Liquid Ph
- Team Vitality
