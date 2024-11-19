The Game Awards: Das sind alle Nominierungen 2024

Die Nominierungen der The Game Awards 2024 stehen fest. Bei der „Game of the Year“-Nominierung ist dieses Mal mit Elden Ring ein alter Bekannter vertreten, der aufgrund des DLCs Shadow of the Erdtree noch einmal nominiert werden durfte, so das Regelwerk der Veranstaltung.
Somit könnte Elden Ring den Award zum ersten Mal zweimal hintereinander gewinnen!
Hier findet ihr alle Nominierungen der The Game Awards 2024 in einer Liste:
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantanzio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers II
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers II
- No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Balatro
- Animal Well
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers II
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
- ASTRO BOT
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting Game
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- TEKKEN 8
Best Family Game
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Astro Bot
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Frostpunk 2
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers II
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- TEKKEN 8
- Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2
Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator of the Year
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
- DOTA 2
- Counter-Strike 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- 33 – Neta Shapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
81 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Mein Game of the Year ist bisher eindeutig Hellblade 2.
Hatte erst Elden Ring als persönlichen Favorit, hat aber schon nach reiflicher Überlegung einen bitteren Beigeschmack ein Dlc zu nominieren.
Ich hätte kein Problem wenn Final Fantasy oder Metaphor und evt. Black Myth Wukong gewinnen würden.
Außer Hellblade II und Stellar Blade interessiert mich kein einziges game aus den Nominierungen.
Diesen beiden games würde ich den Sieg in den Kategorien in denen sie vertreten sind geben.
Und das meist erwartete game ist natürlich Grand Theft Auto VI für mich.
Absolut nicht nachvollziehbar und spiegelt definitiv nicht meine Ansichten wieder.
Aber gut, ob Award oder nicht ist mir da eigentlich egal, Hauptsache ich bekomme noch Spiele die ich spielen will, da ist mir ein Award ziemlich egal 😉
Wie schwer es wohl Keighley gefallen sein muss Call of Duty in die Listen mit aufzunehmen , nachdem es jetzt komplett zu Xbox gehört 😅
Ich kann mir sehr gut vorstellen wie sehr er sich als PlayStation Sprachrohr dagegen gesträubt haben muss 👀
Hast Du Ihn nicht heulen gehört ?
Das wird man sicherlich auch auf der Show wenn CoD gewinnen sollte .
Das lustige daran ist , das Sony selbst ja für die Übernahme gesorgt hatte , weil sie Activision ja nur noch mit Forderungen zu gemüllt hatten was für Dinge exklusiv auf der PlayStation kommen sollten.
Soll er ruhig heulen , am Ende des Tages hat die Übernahme für alle gamer was gebracht .
Niemand wird mehr bevorzugt und jeder hat die gleichen Voraussetzungen beim Spielen.
Das Ungleichgewicht im Multiplayer , war ja am Ende immer auf Sonys exklusiv Politik zurück zu führen .
Hoffentlich räumt CoD wieder kräftig ab .
Monetär räumt Microsofts CoD ja schon kräftig ab. Und das mit der Parität ist Klasse für alle Gamer …
Ich konnte da nichts hören, du warst zu laut. 🙂
Was meinst du damit?
Ich kann nämlich die Zusammenhänge nicht erkennen, da ich alle mit denen du schreibst auf der Blockliste habe.^^
Aber ich versäume wohl eh nix Besonderes. 🙂
Nö nix besonderes. Nur das übliche Geplänkel. AppelRedX meinte Geoff Keighley hätte geheult, weil laut JohnWick CoD ja nun Microsoft gehöre. 🙂
Jetzt wird auch klar warum der DLC von Eldenring unbedingt als Game of the Year nominiert wurde, entweder werden Macher noch in diesem Jahr spätestens im ersten Q1 von Sony übernommen ^^
Steht das schon soweit fest? Hab noch was gehört von „könnte in den nächsten Wochen bekannt gegeben werden“…falls es durchgezogen wird.
ch habe keines der genannten Spiele gespielt, daher kann ich dazu nichts sagen. Mein Spiel des Jahres ist Tom Clancy’s: Ghost Recon Wildlands. Obwohl ich viel arbeite und wenig Zeit habe, war ich eine Zeit lang total fasziniert davon.