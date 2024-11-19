The Game Awards: Das sind alle Nominierungen 2024

Geoff Keighley hat alle Nominierungen der The Game Awards 2024 bekannt gegeben.

Die Nominierungen der The Game Awards 2024 stehen fest. Bei der „Game of the Year“-Nominierung ist dieses Mal mit Elden Ring ein alter Bekannter vertreten, der aufgrund des DLCs Shadow of the Erdtree noch einmal nominiert werden durfte, so das Regelwerk der Veranstaltung.

Somit könnte Elden Ring den Award zum ersten Mal zweimal hintereinander gewinnen!

Hier findet ihr alle Nominierungen der The Game Awards 2024 in einer Liste:

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantanzio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Score and Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

  • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Balatro
  • Animal Well
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth: Wukong
    Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers II
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • TEKKEN 8

Best Family Game

  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Astro Bot
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Frostpunk 2
  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers II
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • TEKKEN 8
  • Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

  • DOTA 2
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • 33 – Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
  • ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

 

